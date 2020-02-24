February 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1131

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Treepers’ Prayers following President Trump, Melania and the MAGA Team…for safe travelings, visits, meetings and Bilats.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” Stand In The Gap In Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🌟 “I lift up my eyes to the hills. From where does my help come?
My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth.
He will not let your foot be moved; he who keeps you will not slumber.
Behold, he who keeps Israel will neither slumber nor sleep.
The Lord is your keeper; the Lord is your shade on your right hand.
The sun shall not strike you by day, nor the moon by night.
The Lord will keep you from all evil; he will keep your life.
The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in
from this time forth and forevermore.” 🌟 —–Psalm 121
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and many legs of safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they attend events, meetings and Bilats in India for 2 days(Monday–***Arr in Ahmedabad, India 1:10am ET—Visit Gandhi Ashram 2am ET—Speak Trump Rally 2:45am ET—***Arr/visit Taj Mahal 6:20am ET—***Arr New Delhi RON 9:30am ET (India local time would be 8pm)
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus
— for exposure on latest Intell leakings –investigate Schiffy
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek successful arrests
— for protection/successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America In Prayer *🇺🇸*
🦅 “**Together, We Will Make America Strong Again. We Will Make America Wealthy Again. We Will Make America Proud Again. We Will Make America Safe Again.” — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, February 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 253 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
————————–Looking ahead….Feb 23 to Feb 29th
>>Mon: India
>>Tues: India…and another Doofus Dem Debate
>>Fri: Trump KAG Rally in SC 7pm ET
>>Sat: President Trump speaks at CPAC…and another ‘Common Core Math-style’ Dem Primary in SC
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/23/february-23rd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1130/comment-page-1/#comment-7878376)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/22/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with 3 drone photos at Project 2.
– Slideshow with 3 drone photos of Project 2.
– Slideshow with 2 drone photos (before/after) of Project 2.
– Jeff Rainforth drone video of a brush fire on the other side of the river from Project 2.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 2/23/20
– Tweet about border wall boosting local economies and property values.
– Jeff Raithforth slideshow with 14 photos at Project 2. (+ 2 additional photos by a viewer in the comments.)
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with screenshot of Border Report article about boat tours at Project 2 which I posted a few days ago.
Slideshow with 14 photos at Project 2. (+ 2 additional photos by a viewer in the comments.)
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/22/20
– Here are a few photos I took of the second border wall project we (We Build the Wall) invested in in Mission, Texas. Just got back home a few days ago after a month & a half on the road with Foreman Mike & Airman Kolfage (Like my page Jeff Rainforth to follow all of my border journeys).
– Mike & I traveled to some serious cartel areas where we couldn’t even stop the truck. Tons of pics & videos to share and I’ll be posting them soon.
– This wall is 3.5 miles long and is right on the Rio Grande River. The property owner has sugar cane plantations there & needed protection from cartels & criminal illegals which is why he agreed to have the wall built. His workers weren’t safe at night on the property so he had to send them away & have them return for work each day.
– Border Patrol agents I talked to said that illegals would hide in the sugar cane fields where the cane grows to 20-25 feet. Once the illegals were in the cane, Border Patrol couldn’t find them, and the K9s wouldn’t go in. All that changed now! Thanks for everyone’s support in helping make this wall section happen! Project 3 is coming soon & I’ll be there to document it all. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Continued below…
1:
2:
3:
4: A gate in the border wall so the property owner can access his water pump station on the Rio.
5:
Q: Now that is a gate.
A: Kippy, it sure is! That’s so the property owner can access the water pump on the Rio!
6: Sun setting on the Rio Grande with the wall going as far as you can see. Taken with a fisheye lens.
7: The border wall at night. It lights up like a huge metal ribbon that stretches 3 & a half miles.
8:
9:
10:
11:
12:
13:
14:
2 photos in the comments of the wall at night.
1:
2:
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
I’m loving being Left Coast tonight GC–we can watch the rally at 11:45 PM!
Add to this: toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorants, shampoos, bar soaps, lotions, face creams, over-the-counter meds, etc.
After the crayon episode, one would think they would have figured this out…
BAn awful lot of pre-packaged foods, as well. Things like blueberry, cherry, peach pir filling, jams and jellies, many canned goods, and lots or pre-prepared frozen foods.
Its a mess.
Dangerous Chinese products a concern?
Department of State: 70,000 employees.
But…
Consumer Product Safety Commission: 500
employees.
And what do we get from all those Dept of State employees? They don’t negotiate trade or foreign aid. Those are determined elsewhere.
Working with our politicians who vote for taxpayers to pay foreign aid, to get kickbacks to our politicians and their families/buddies/lobbyists from the foreign aid?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seen at Instapundit…
LikeLiked by 2 people
oh, man, that Bloomberg one is DEADLY incisive
LikeLiked by 2 people
This was wonderful. Thank you so much for posting this, Citizen. Do you know when and where this was?
The President is pumped! Good for him!
EXCLUSIVE: Former DNI ‘Deep State Dan’ Coats Created Election Security Position – Same Person Who Just Lied and Claimed Russia Was Helping Trump
The person appointed to the Election Security position is Shelby Pierson. She was formally Senior Intelligence Officer for Denial and Deception:
Shelby Pierson is the Election Threats Executive, leading an interagency election security effort. Some describe the position as an “election security czar.”
PIERSON IS FORMER CIA
At the CIA, she had a neat title—Senior Intelligence Officer for Denial & Deception.
— Ivan Pentchoukov (@IvanPentchoukov) October 9, 2019
Shelby Pierson is the individual this past week who claimed erroneously that Russia was helping Trump to win the 2020 election.
She lied about this in her report.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/exclusive-former-dni-deep-state-dan-coats-created-election-security-position-same-person-who-just-lied-and-claimed-russia-was-helping-trump/
