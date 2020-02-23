UPDATE: Nevada Caucus Results (Day Two)…

Apparently, for reasons they cannot quite fully explain, it takes a few weeks to count the votes from Democrat caucuses. The DNC has reported that sometime mid-week next week the Iowa caucus results will be released. With that in mind the Nevada caucuses were held yesterday, here’s the most recent update:
♦ New York Times Nevada Results LINK
Common core issue, unable to count anything!
Two plus two equals five, or a tape diagram that will help explain your answer, because all answers are a okay.
Now South Carolina on Saturday then Super Tuesday 3 days later. Much too late for so called moderates to drop out. This thing may be over in a couple weeks.
The Dems have to ensure Booty-gig gets an extra boost from the caucus to help slow the Bern and spread the delegates.
The reason they cant count the Democrats is because they cheat .
What a bunch of Crooks.
Bernie is part of the problem. He is NOT the solution. The globalists shipped American middle class jobs to China, destroying towns, cities, families, futures. Now that old Stalinist Bernie comes along to finish us off. Don’T fall for it. His free stuff is poison.
Trump Landslide 2020
Aye !
All communists – globalists are poison.
If Bernie gets the nomination, and it’s looking more likely, you’ll see some sort of grassroots groups calling themselves, “Democrats for Trump” popping out of the woodwork. The elected Democrats have gone socialist, but many of their voters have not. That party is in real trouble, and what’s bad for the Democrats is terrific news for the entire country.
I don’t think his money can buy a personality:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/02/bloomberg_banking_on_everyone_running_out_of_money.html
They’re waiting for Hillary to decide how she wants it rigged.
I was going to vote for Bern here in Virginia (where we’re allowed to cross over) on Super Tuesday, so that leftism can be beaten badly in November. But Bernie’s Bernmentum is starting to give me the willies. I think I’ll just vote for Donald J. Trump.
Who knew there were so many communists in Texas 👀
What percent of that crowd is made up of legal citizens?
People turn out for FREE medicare coverage.
They indoctrinated the kids at school and the idiot parents at work. The big rage going in the 90’s at work was the “Team Concept” the teams performance dictated the team’s raises, the team , not the individual was rewarded. I said it then, and I’ll say it now, the “Team Concept ” is socialism/communism
As curious points out, there are probably many illegals voting for crazy. Houston is also a stronghold of crazy leftists. Al Green, Sheila Jackson Lee.
Last week Crazy looked good in another stronghold Tacoma WA.
Bernie Sanders at an El Paso campaign rally Saturday predicted that winning Texas in the Super Tuesday Democratic presidential primary would pave the road to win the Democratic nomination and eventually the White House. He went to El Paso hours before being declared the winner of Saturday’s Nevada Democratic caucuses.
El Paso County Commissioner David Stout, El Paso City Rep. Alexsandra Annello, former El Paso state Rep. Marisa Marquez, and crazy democrat Jim Hightower, former Texas agriculture commissioner, gave short speeches in support of Sanders. Hightower called the crowd “revolutionaries.”
Wild eyed Bernie told more than 2500 mostly young enthusiastic people jammed into a downtown El Paso concert hall that “Texas will play an enormous role. If we win here in Texas, Trump is finished.” Also in attendance were numerous “educators” (propagandists) including one Jonathan Cruz, 40, a middle school math teacher in El Paso who said he is a firm Sanders supporter. He embraces Sander’s socialist label. “We need some Democratic Socialism because it’s mainly about looking out for each other instead of focusing on individualism”, Cruz said.
Sanders has just last week started running TV ads in Texas whereas coocoo miniMike has been spending on nearly nonstop annoying television commercials there for the past month. And yes, the democrat-run teachers’ union in Texas is a money laundering branch of the DNC just like in the rest of the country.
~~~~~~~ TRUMP ~~~~~~~ 2020 ~~~~~~~
There are a couple reasons they may need more time to count the votes. Dead voters are notoriously hard to awaken and aren’t woke enough to vote yet. Or maybe they just don’t have enough volunteers to unload the chosen one’s votes from the trunks of cars.
The biggest problem is they lack any skin in the game and they largely vote Democratic. 😉
How odd these delays in reporting results? Is there some kind of social programming/normalization scheme being played out here?
Is this about normalizing the delayed outcome of elections in preparation for delaying the result of the 2020 presidential election?
Paranoia aside, this deserves more thought. Psyops are a big part of what they do. Imagine this happening to the 2020 result.
Delayed = fair means the same as instant = unfair.
Not paranoia, glissmeister. Does Bloomberg strike you as a democratic Democrat? Mini-Mike admires the one-party Chinese system, and he’s their chosen one.
California is approaching the one-party system they covet. Democracy is ugly to most leftists: notice how often they use unity as a descriptor for good government. Notice the hostility to free speech. Trump’s free expression on Twitter maddens them.
Rush Limbaugh has observed for years the Democrats’ exasperation with democracy. They want a neo-feudalist rule by elites, with popular elections becoming opinion polls, as an intermediate step to no voting at all.
Crazy Bernie is on the March! Mini Mike Madoff made his fortune “front running” so now Dimms are caught between Boot Edge Edge and Biden! one Deep State with no real support and an old man with a forgetful mind…
If Pocahontas would just drop, Crazy Bernie would break 50% everywhere!!!
Give US Citizens the matchup: 45 vs Crazy Bernie…America First vs American Socialism!
45 would win 45 states!
There are 698,044 registered democrats in Nevada. With 60% reporting, only 55,607 (including dead people) have even bothered to vote. It looks like a lot of democrats are staying home. Can anyone really blame them?
Just because they are registered doesn’t mean that they exist. Some could have left the state, others died, etc. I live in CA and I lost complete faith in the integrity of the voting system across the US.
in 2008, the Dems had 118,000 participate in its Nevada caucus. With 60 percent of the precincts reporting, this year 57,000 have participated. Unless the remaining 40 percent of precincts are very disproportionately large, that would be a significant decrease in turnout.
with four days of “early voting”!
God knows how much they’re stealing from Bernie. As I’ve mentioned before, the Democrat powers that be are conditioning their voters to readily accept that the outcome of elections will now as a matter of course take days.
It’s been memory-holed, but in 2016 they had well-honed plans to steal the election if Trump won in a manner they could steal. DHS was all ready to go in seizing ballot boxes from state officials etc.
Not for nothing, that’s essentially what happened in Iowa with the DNC taking control from the Iowa Democrat Party the day after the caucuses.
The Democrats — they’re nothing if not planners — are, nine months beforehand with their own primaries and caucuses, fueling the Count All The Votes narrative, which they and allied media will deploy on election night.
I put it at even odds at this point (!!!) that, just like Hillary in 2016, the Democrat nominee doesn’t concede on election night. They’ve dispensed with that great tradition, along with the whole peaceful transfer of power thingie.
It’s terrifying how rigged the vote was in 2016. However, PDJT won in a virtual landslide. He registers thousands to vote at his rallies and many Democrats, thousands in fact, are signing up as Republicans.
As he says, “Who else are you going to vote for?”
He’s right,
However, prayer is needed like never before.
“For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”
Ephesians 6:12
Friday on the Open Thread Lucille posted a link to a Popular Mechanics article on the Chernobyl fungus that eats radiation. After I read that article, I noticed one about the ‘bad math’ at the Iowa caucus. Seems like Bernie may have actually won both the popular vote and most delegates: https://www.popularmechanics.com/science/math/a30810883/iowa-caucuses-math-errors/
“Apparently, for reasons they cannot quite fully explain, it takes a few weeks to count the votes from Democrat caucuses.”
How long will it take after Super Tuesday, when they have to do more than one state at once, some with significantly larger populations than the first few?
Fear not, my clever friends! Bernie Sanders is PDJT’s wet dream of a Democratic candidate for President!
As James Carville pointed out, there are an enormity of papers he has written and video we have not yet been blessed to see about our comrade!
This is a GOOD thing. He lost the sparkle he had in 2016 in his obvious complicity with the Democrat machine, backing Hillary, meant the votes he had in 2016 will not be close to the votes now.
Rejoice and be glad!
However he has one thing going for him none of the others do — a fanatical base. I don’t know how large it is, but it is incomparably fanatic.
The DNC, in the process of screwing Bernie, are perfecting their vote-rigging and fraud game for the 2020 generals for use against Trump. Finding out who is reliable to carry out orders, and who can be trusted with the Magic Ballot Boxes™ which always materialize out of thin air in heavily-democrat districts at the last moment.
Remember to count all votes — and to count some twice!
That is what I said about Iowa too. It is a dry run for what is to come…, and we got a major preview of it in 2018 mid terms. Good to know they don’t plan to disappoint.
Common Core maths is hard.
The DNC have just one problem….how do they ensure Bernie doesn’t get the nomination.
It’s not that there is any chance of him beating the Don, it’s the policy madness that will descend to haunt the Democrats for future election cycles.
Apparently it takes awhile to make it look like a positive that Biden lost by 26 points.
I was curious about what was going on over at hillaryis44.org. You may remember that when the DNC screwed over Hillary in 2007/08 in favor of Ozero, a group splintered off (PUMAs, Party Unity My Ass). Some of these PUMAs formed hillaryis44.org, but then it morphed into The Trumpet @ Hillary Is 44, ardent Trump supporters.
I found the 2/19/20 article very interesting re Blomberg’s past but particularly for how they think he will buy the nomination. This excerpt is from analyst Damon Linker:
“Imagine Bloomberg is merely able to ensure that neither Bernie Sanders (the early frontrunner) nor any of the other candidates can clinch the nomination outright by the end of the primary season. That would set up a contested convention — and enable Bloomberg to deploy his resources in a way we’ve never seen before.
What would stop Bloomberg from, say, offering every uncommitted superdelegate and every Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg, and Joe Biden delegate $1 million each to flip to him on the second ballot? And making a cool $500 million donation to the Democratic National Committee to ensure that the process of anointing him as the nominee goes smoothly in Milwaukee? This scenario would probably cost Bloomberg between $1 billion and $1.5 billion. Add that to the probable cost of $1 billion for the primary battle, and he’d be left with about $2.5 billion to spend against Trump in the 3-4 months of the general election. Without, once again, having to tap into his capital reserves at all. (For perspective, the entire cost of the 2016 election, the Trump-Clinton presidential race, and all 535 congressional races combined was about $6.5 billion.)”
https://www.hillaryis44.org
Hey, cheating the right way takes time! 😄
Gotta make it look legit. 😎
Lurking in a couple hardcore lefty sites I find:
Lefties are arguing about Bernies silence on “Russian Influence”, per WaPo.
They are falling for this latest psyop, and wasting their precious few brain cells trying to rationalize the accusations and propaganda.
The irony is delicious.
Yet they think they are elite brains, able to read minds and know how you think about every issue, you racist, homophobic misogynist, white nationalist nazi.
I’d never heard Bernie Sanders speak until a few days ago. Can you imagine this voice speaking to the world as the President?
If NeverTrump can’t support Trump over Bernie who lead the US down the path of socialist ruin all because of their feelings, then they should be permanently excommunicated from the Right! This is absolutely not the election for any conservative, nationalist, independent, and libertarian to sit out or act cute by voting 3rd party.
The socialist hoards are at the gates and we must resist and prepare our armies to march out to defeat them utterly. One must picture the great battle of Helms Deep in TLOR to understand what’s at stake in 2020! The fight for your children and our country’s future is nigh!
Would it shock people if Buttigeig ends up getting a higher percentage of the vote than Biden, as the result of the week long effort of hiding behind the time delay so the minor mayor can garner more delegates from this?
He isn’t that many point behind Biden, and the DNC has given up on Slow Joe to do anything in this race. They seem to be pinning hopes on Buttigeig, a man as radical as Bernie, but his word salad helps hide how radical he is, as most can’t follow half of what he spews from his mouth.
Buttigeig’s numbers have already increased quite a bit over the first claims of who was winning. They just are working out the details on how much to remove from Heart Bernie’s numbers to pad on to Buttigeig’s so it diminishes Bernie’s totals, which are already down about 10%, and puts Biden into a respectable, but meaningless third place. Biden is a big problem for them, as the man is clearly in early to mid stages of dementia, or his brain capacity is so reduced by the aneurysms he had that he can’t hold anything together longer than 15 minutes.
This delay is, of course, on purpose. They want other things to cover their moves, and hey, this caucus was a week ago, so it’s old news.
Funny how Buttigeig is complaining about the issue, which to me means he was promised higher totals and this gives them time to repair the falsehoods to keep him neck and neck with Bernie.
