Sunday February 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLike
I ❤ U 4 ++++++
LikeLike
Teach No Other Doctrine
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In strong language the Apostle bids Timothy to “charge some that they teach no other doctrine”; no other doctrine, obviously, than that which he had taught them. In 1 Tim. 6:3-5 he closes his epistle by saying:
“If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ… from such withdraw thyself.”
In these passages the Apostle emphasizes the importance of fidelity to that heaven-sent message committed to him by revelation; that message which he says in Tit. 1:2,3 was “promised before the ages began” but made known “in due time… through preaching which is committed unto me…”
Ever since Paul’s day religious leaders have substituted other messages for that committed by the glorified Lord to Paul. The law of Moses, the Sermon on the Mount, the “great commission,” and Pentecost have all been confused with God’s message and program for the dispensation of grace. This is what has bewildered and divided the Church and ripened it for the apostasy.
With all the confused thinking about the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount fifty years ago it was little wonder that modernism swept so many off their feet with its teachings about Jesus of Nazareth, the Man of Galilee, following his footsteps, social betterment, political reform, etc. Multitudes were so taken up with the social gospel, so eager to help make the world a better place to live in, that they did not even notice or believe that the modernists denied the very fundamentals of the Christian faith.
But the new evangelicalism of our day is still more dangerous. It is big. It is well financed. It is popular. It is subtle. Perhaps its greatest danger lies in the fact that while claiming to be “conservative,” it minimizes the importance of the fundamentals and the danger of apostatizing from them.
Thus the inspired words of the Apostle Paul: “Charge some that they teach no other doctrine,” are more urgently needed in our day than they were in his.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/teach-no-other-doctrine/
1 Timothy 6:3 If any man teach otherwise, and consent not to wholesome words, even the words of our Lord Jesus Christ, and to the doctrine which is according to godliness;
4 He is proud, knowing nothing, but doting about questions and strifes of words, whereof cometh envy, strife, railings, evil surmisings,
5 Perverse disputings of men of corrupt minds, and destitute of the truth, supposing that gain is godliness: from such withdraw thyself.
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
3 But hath in due times manifested his word through preaching, which is committed unto me according to the commandment of God our Saviour;
LikeLike
“With all the confused thinking about the Ten Commandments and the Sermon on the Mount fifty years ago it was little wonder that modernism swept so many off their feet with its teachings about Jesus of Nazareth, the Man of Galilee, following his footsteps, social betterment, political reform, etc.”
Notice how following the footsteps of “Jesus of Nazareth” — which was how the Lord announced himself to Paul on the road to Damascus (cf. Acts 22:8) — is lumped in with modern teachings about political reform and connected to “confused thinking” on parts of Scripture.
Notably, Paul indicated who his example is here: “Be imitators of me, as I also am of Christ” (1 Cor. 11:1). This directly follows a series of verses where Paul speaks of the mindset and conduct believers should emulate: “Therefore whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do all things to the glory of God. Be you without offense both to Jews and Greeks, and to the church of God— as I also please all in all things, not seeking my own profit, but that of the many, that they may be saved” (1 Cor. 10:31-33). This seeking to do the Father’s will as it relates to seeking the profit (i.e. salvation) of the many corresponds to Paul’s imitation of Christ.
Paul pointed to Christ’s example for how believers are to walk: “Be imitators of God, therefore, as beloved children, and walk in love, just as Christ also loved us and gave Himself up for us as an offering and a sacrifice to God” (cf. Eph. 5:1-2a). Paul also highlights those who had done so and had become examples like him and other sharers of the Gospel who walk in the path shown by the Lord:
“And you became imitators of us and of the Lord, having received the word in much tribulation, with the joy of the Holy Spirit, so as for you to became an example to all the believing ones in Macedonia and in Achaia. For not only has the word of the Lord sounded forth from you in Macedonia and in Achaia, but in every place your faith toward God has gone abroad, so as for us to have no need to say anything” (1 Thess. 1:6-8).
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Treepers…
Love this little guy – Stellers Blue Jay
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Sunday, Treepers! I hope everyone has a blessed day.
Here’s another Joan Chamorro group performance featuring Andrea Motis singing and playing trumpet. I’m a bit knocked out by how good this group is, having just found them a little bit ago. We shouldn’t be at all surprised to find a primarily Spanish origin group (Barcelona?) playing straight head jazz with such musical skill: Spain has been producing musicians of extraordinary talent for centuries. Fortunately for us, these guys decided to play jazz. Toward the end of the piece pay attention to Ignasi Terraza’s piano solo where he plays counterpoint involving two simultaneously interweaving melodies. Wow. Are they good, or what??
LikeLike
Daughter of Muslim Brotherhood Affiliate Appointed as Bernie’s Virginia Campaign Co-Chair
By KIM COULTER – February 22, 2020
Bernie Sanders named Abrar Omeish co-chair of his Virginia Presidential Campaign despite her ties to Islamic terrorists and limited experience in politics.
https://nationalfile.com/daughter-of-muslim-brotherhood-affiliate-appointed-as-bernies-virginia-campaign-co-chair/
LikeLike