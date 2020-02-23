February 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1130

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heartbeat of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you..“ 🌟 —1 Thess 5:16-18
——————
***Praises:
✅ Unanimous Support: Nevada GOP binds 100% of their delegates to President Trump
✅ Thank You, Pres. Trump for diverting water back to Calif. Central Valley
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to India with a stop at Ramstein Air Base, Germany (Dep Wh 8:40am ET)
(Note: India is 10 or 10 1/2 hours ahead of ET)
— for President Trump and MAGA Team as they prep for their bilats with India
— for 24/7 protection for USA from coronavirus
— for a boomerang treatment on anybody blathering “Russians helping Trump win thru 2020 election interference”
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek successful arrests
— for protection and successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Good Vs Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Your voice, your hopes, and your dreams, will define our American destiny. And your courage and goodness and love will forever guide us along the way.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, February 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 254 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/22/february-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1129/comment-page-1/#comment-7875781)
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/22/20
– Tweet with 3 drone photos at Project 2. (Photos can be enlarged by clicking on them. Photos duplicated in slideshows below.)
– Slideshow with 3 drone photos of Project 2.
– Slideshow with 2 drone photos (before/after) of Project 2.
– Jeff Rainforth drone video of a brush fire on the other side of the river from Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with 3 drone photos at Project 2.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slideshow with 3 drone photos at Project 2.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/22/20
Photo 1: Shows almost the full wall in one photo.
Photo 2: Shows a stretch of the wall by the Rio Grande along the east side of the peninsula.
Photo 3: Shows part of the wall lit up at night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good Morning Stillwater! Now that is a beautiful picture of the wall.!!!!!!
LikeLike
Slideshow with 2 drone photos at Project 2.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/22/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/22/20
“This is unedited drone footage I shot of a massive brush fire that was started in Mexico directly across from border wall project 2 that we (We Build the Wall) invested in in Mission, Texas. Before the fire started I heard a man screaming for about 10 minutes on the Mexican side. A Border Patrol agent stopped to check it out. Then the fire started in the exact area. There were Mexican army units about a 100 yards away in Humvees. They had been there both days I was shooting video. I’m not sure why the fire was started, possibly to block the view of the drone I was using? It was very suspect.”
Drone Footage – Massive Fire By Border Wall Project 2
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wind blowing in right direction so burning brush, fire heads toward river then burns itself out at river.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
On this day in Presidential history…President Lyndon Johnson certified the 25th Amendment on February 23, 1967…(Section 4 of this Amendment is frequently quoted by lefties and Trump-haters alike as a method to remove President Trump)….
Congress approved the 25th Amendment on July 6, 1965, the States completed ratification by February 10, 1967.
How JFK’s assassination led to a constitutional amendment
November 22, 2018 by Scott Bomboy
President John F. Kennedy’s death on November 22, 1963, traumatized a nation and led a united Congress to make a constitutional change, in the form of the 25th amendment.
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/how-jfks-assassination-led-to-a-constitutional-amendment
Also for the complete wording of Amendment 25, see:
https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/amendmentxxv
LikeLike