Massive President Trump Keep America Great Rally – Las Vegas, Nevada – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump delivers a rare mid-day Trump rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today’s Keep America Great rally is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 3:00pm EST.  [Livestreams Below]

RSBN Livestream LinkTrump Campaign Livestream LinkFox News Livestream Link

.

.

  1. freepetta says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:25 pm

    Thanks for the heads up. Thought it was tonight. I’ll be watching!!

  2. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:28 pm

  3. FL_GUY says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Opening speakers very good. Upbeat, enthusiastic crowd. They guy who gave the opening prayer was unapologetically supporting President Trump 1,000% . The R NV chairman was good and the UFC guy and Pawn Stars guy gave a good rendition of what REAL people feel about how great President Trump is!

  4. Nigella says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    How does he do it? I’m exhausted just looking at him…

  5. fanbeav says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:35 pm

    “even my dog hates Pelosi” tshirt! Love President Trump rallies!

  6. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:40 pm

  7. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:43 pm

  8. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:46 pm

    VP Pence is on fire.
    Well done!

  9. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 2:51 pm

  10. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Well, Deplorables, according to Brennan, we are Debased (lol)…
    Signed,
    Debased Deplorable in Pennsylania 😉

  11. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Cspan 1 has it.

  12. cboldt says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:04 pm

    Also on C-SPAN

  13. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    RSBN has great crowd shots , as usual.

  14. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    mini mike has a mini minded memer

    • MfM says:
      February 21, 2020 at 3:40 pm

      I like my steak well done, but I actually prefer meatloaf (another Trump favorite). What is funny is that ribbing DJT about how he likes his steak won’t bother him at all. He doesn’t care what people think about his steak preference.

      I’d like Trump even if he ate medium rare steak, I just wouldn’t want to sit across from while he ate it.

  15. Skippy says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    Greatest President in my life time! Energy, Good Calls, People Person, Economy! Thank you TCH and RSBC! Will be Watching!

  16. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:14 pm

  17. cboldt says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    He’s on stage …

  18. DesertRain says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    The Phoenix rally was great… Colorado Springs too. But you know that!

    If you’ve not looked into why Trump also made a stop in Congressman Devin Nunes district, then you are missing out on confidently knowing that real work is truly getting done.

    Listen to the Devin Nunes podcast from the Breadbasket of the Solar System.

    https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-devin-nunes-podcast/id1433992718?i=1000466286081

  19. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:22 pm

  20. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    “Olympics coming back to LA 2028…Thank you President Trump”

  21. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:26 pm

  22. Gary says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:26 pm

    ‘It’s all about debased bout debased”

  23. Mike says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Recall in 2016 when msm cameras would scroll up, over and down on someone in the audience, not showing how many were at the rallies.

    Trump is systematically deconstructing Democrats and the whole DNC apparatus.

  24. mazygg says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Proud mom here. My daughter is at the rally in the area behind our President!

  25. StanH says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:34 pm

    The President is just having fun. Another day toying with the Trotsky’s, battling the Bolsheviks. A good time had by all.

  26. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:36 pm

    President Trump does not wear bad make up unless everyone on that stage has the same make up. Got to be camera effect.

  27. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    What happen with Russia interference during 2018? They just weren’t into it.

  28. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    • hillariousclinton says:
      February 21, 2020 at 4:30 pm

      Is it me or does that green line (Trump) appear to be trending over the blue line (Obozo) for that whole chart? 🤔 🤔 😂 😂

  29. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    POTUS giving everyone including FAKE NEWS a good ass-kicking on RUSSIA 2.0.

  30. Angus D says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:42 pm

    The Donald is simply on fire today!

  31. sunnydaze says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    What did Comcast do? I’m totally out o0f the loop on that. But this is the 2nd rally where he’s mentioned them, so they must’ve done something.

  32. Angus D says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:49 pm

    I saw the wall guy here in Dallas!

  33. Reserved55 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:53 pm

    The *wall* was in line yesterday

  34. cboldt says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:56 pm

    Mini-Mike spend half a billion dollars in order to get embarrassed by Pocahontas
    She’s mean, right?

  35. rashomon says:
    February 21, 2020 at 3:58 pm

    Brennan is now carping that the Russians want PDJT to win in 2020. I don’t know ’bout that; former Amb. Grenell gave Comrade Merkel a swift kick for allowing the Russian’s pipeline to compromise competition (and thus pricing) in Western Europe. Grenell knows how to envision PDJT’s big ideas and is not afraid to rattle some loose brain cells in order to define and effect PDJT’s plans.

    The last DimDem debate only proved that party has no idea of a big picture that puts America First!

  36. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    “It’s not even election season yet, but we have more enthusiasm now than in 2016”

  37. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:08 pm

    WOW….
    Those Americans at the rally are so happy and seem to love MY President Trump –too.

  38. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:12 pm

    POTUS loves MAGA…doesn’t want to let it go (superstitious)…Crowd likes KAG…Okay we keep both. lol

  39. oldschool64 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    K… maybe it’s just me, but I think that’s the first time I’ve seen “KEEP AMERICA GREAT” beat out “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”!

  40. Parrot says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    “Trump has increasingly become furious with what he sees as a federal government full of “never-Trumpers.” Administration officials tell Axios Trump feels he’s surrounded by snakes and wants to clear out all the disloyal people.”

    It has taken the Don 3 years + to figure out the obvious and act. Is he ok?

  41. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:22 pm

    LOADS of young adults there.
    >WINNING !!!!

  42. bessie2003 says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:24 pm

    Okay – that was HUGE; President Trump just took away one of Harry Reid’s pet projects of scaring Nevada voters that Republicans will ship waste to Yucca Mtn. he and his Democrat politicians have used that boondoggle for years to keep Nevadans voting for Democrat candidates. In one fell swoop it’s gone! Thank You President Trump!

  43. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    RESPECT on full display:
    Doctor….
    “Take your time; Please”

  44. patti says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:26 pm

    Medical emergency….some have been there three days.

  45. 17CatsInTN says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    I’m just starting to watch the rally from the beginning and I just have to say I’m already in tears. When he’s walking out and smiling, waving and acknowledging the crowd, he stops and points at someone. Normally I can’t really tell who he’s pointing at, but this time you can clearly see a man standing at attention saluting him. Oh my goodness. Is this a great President or what? That made up for a weeks worth of insane leftist stupidity. I love my country. I love my President. And I love my fellow Patriots. I feel like I’ve waited my entire life (which is now on the downhill side of my 6th decade) for a real president, and, by gum, we’ve got one now!! Woot woot!

  46. fanbeav says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

  47. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:36 pm

    “We’ll do a belated impeachment”
    LOL

    Keep driving the message

  48. Patience says:
    February 21, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    AB ought to stay at MSNDNC
    >Since Charles Krauthammer passed on –she really came out. Pffft

