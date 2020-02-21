Massive President Trump Keep America Great Rally – Las Vegas, Nevada – 3:00pm ET Livestream…

Today President Trump delivers a rare mid-day Trump rally in Las Vegas, Nevada. Today’s Keep America Great rally is being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. President Trump is expected to speak at 3:00pm EST. [Livestreams Below]
Thanks for the heads up. Thought it was tonight. I’ll be watching!!
Me too and I’m at work! 😱
Opening speakers very good. Upbeat, enthusiastic crowd. They guy who gave the opening prayer was unapologetically supporting President Trump 1,000% . The R NV chairman was good and the UFC guy and Pawn Stars guy gave a good rendition of what REAL people feel about how great President Trump is!
How does he do it? I’m exhausted just looking at him…
“even my dog hates Pelosi” tshirt! Love President Trump rallies!
Dogs are good judge of character.
I want that shirt!
Luv this!!!!!
The brutal truth right there. LOL.
Rep. Clyburn could not be reached for comment.
haha. Good one!
Be interesting to see a short debate between this guy and Clyburn.
VP Pence is on fire.
Well done!
He was a lot better than in past.
Oh please, no. “Employment rate has fell from…”
sshhh, it’s Russian
The Trump Team has to give the twitter trolls something to gnaw on!
[editing] forgot to take the ‘has’ out.
How does anyone in the communications field write something like that? And then nobody catches it before it’s sent out? Let’s hope that gets fixed pronto.
Well, Deplorables, according to Brennan, we are Debased (lol)…
Signed,
Debased Deplorable in Pennsylania 😉
This guy is unhinged.
I guess debate deplorable situation is, then, eh.
I guess debased deplorable it is, then. ^^^^
(Hey, tech overlords, quit trying to tell me what I said).
I was at my good friends, fathers, funeral several months back and had to listen to Brennan give one of the personal speeches. He was good friends and next door neighbors with my buddies family. I hated every minute of being in the same church with that man. I was waiting for him to burst into flames.
Don’t forget “irredeemable.”
Stan, to me that was much worse than “deplorable.” How could one human tell another they’re “irredeemable”?? It’s unconscionable. And Godless.
Woot! Debased Deplorable in California – works for me! 💃
Delighted
Debased Deplorable
Cspan 1 has it.
Also on C-SPAN
RSBN has great crowd shots , as usual.
LikeLiked by 2 people
mini mike has a mini minded memer
LikeLiked by 2 people
I like my steak well done, but I actually prefer meatloaf (another Trump favorite). What is funny is that ribbing DJT about how he likes his steak won’t bother him at all. He doesn’t care what people think about his steak preference.
I’d like Trump even if he ate medium rare steak, I just wouldn’t want to sit across from while he ate it.
Greatest President in my life time! Energy, Good Calls, People Person, Economy! Thank you TCH and RSBC! Will be Watching!
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Conservative Treehouse!
He’s on stage …
The Phoenix rally was great… Colorado Springs too. But you know that!
If you’ve not looked into why Trump also made a stop in Congressman Devin Nunes district, then you are missing out on confidently knowing that real work is truly getting done.
Listen to the Devin Nunes podcast from the Breadbasket of the Solar System.
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-devin-nunes-podcast/id1433992718?i=1000466286081
“Olympics coming back to LA 2028…Thank you President Trump”
‘It’s all about debased bout debased”
Recall in 2016 when msm cameras would scroll up, over and down on someone in the audience, not showing how many were at the rallies.
Trump is systematically deconstructing Democrats and the whole DNC apparatus.
Proud mom here. My daughter is at the rally in the area behind our President!
How fun it must be for you to watch her!
That’s awesome! I was lucky enough to be on the floor at one of his rallies, but would have loved to have been just behind him!
The President is just having fun. Another day toying with the Trotsky’s, battling the Bolsheviks. A good time had by all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
President Trump does not wear bad make up unless everyone on that stage has the same make up. Got to be camera effect.
What happen with Russia interference during 2018? They just weren’t into it.
Good question!
Is it me or does that green line (Trump) appear to be trending over the blue line (Obozo) for that whole chart? 🤔 🤔 😂 😂
POTUS giving everyone including FAKE NEWS a good ass-kicking on RUSSIA 2.0.
These last 3 rallies have been his best ever. He is on a roll and kicking ASS.
The Donald is simply on fire today!
What did Comcast do? I’m totally out o0f the loop on that. But this is the 2nd rally where he’s mentioned them, so they must’ve done something.
He’s not pulling ANY punches LOL
He has called them, in the recent past, by their proper name, Commiecast.
They own NBC.
Comcast owns NBC -> MSNBC
Thx. So they are responsible for a large segment of our corrupt media. Got it.
MS-DNC.
I saw the wall guy here in Dallas!
They were adorable – the adorable deplorables.
The *wall* was in line yesterday
Mini-Mike spend half a billion dollars in order to get embarrassed by Pocahontas
She’s mean, right?
Brennan is now carping that the Russians want PDJT to win in 2020. I don’t know ’bout that; former Amb. Grenell gave Comrade Merkel a swift kick for allowing the Russian’s pipeline to compromise competition (and thus pricing) in Western Europe. Grenell knows how to envision PDJT’s big ideas and is not afraid to rattle some loose brain cells in order to define and effect PDJT’s plans.
The last DimDem debate only proved that party has no idea of a big picture that puts America First!
“It’s not even election season yet, but we have more enthusiasm now than in 2016”
LikeLiked by 3 people
I agree, I cant wait for 3 Nov. Make sure to save some for 3 Nov.
WOW….
Those Americans at the rally are so happy and seem to love MY President Trump –too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS loves MAGA…doesn’t want to let it go (superstitious)…Crowd likes KAG…Okay we keep both. lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
K… maybe it’s just me, but I think that’s the first time I’ve seen “KEEP AMERICA GREAT” beat out “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”!
“Trump has increasingly become furious with what he sees as a federal government full of “never-Trumpers.” Administration officials tell Axios Trump feels he’s surrounded by snakes and wants to clear out all the disloyal people.”
It has taken the Don 3 years + to figure out the obvious and act. Is he ok?
LOADS of young adults there.
>WINNING !!!!
Okay – that was HUGE; President Trump just took away one of Harry Reid’s pet projects of scaring Nevada voters that Republicans will ship waste to Yucca Mtn. he and his Democrat politicians have used that boondoggle for years to keep Nevadans voting for Democrat candidates. In one fell swoop it’s gone! Thank You President Trump!
RESPECT on full display:
Doctor….
“Take your time; Please”
Notice he walks away from the podium until the situation is taken care of. Good man.
Yes, Patti.
>Very good; indeed.
Medical emergency….some have been there three days.
I’m just starting to watch the rally from the beginning and I just have to say I’m already in tears. When he’s walking out and smiling, waving and acknowledging the crowd, he stops and points at someone. Normally I can’t really tell who he’s pointing at, but this time you can clearly see a man standing at attention saluting him. Oh my goodness. Is this a great President or what? That made up for a weeks worth of insane leftist stupidity. I love my country. I love my President. And I love my fellow Patriots. I feel like I’ve waited my entire life (which is now on the downhill side of my 6th decade) for a real president, and, by gum, we’ve got one now!! Woot woot!
“We’ll do a belated impeachment”
LOL
Keep driving the message
AB ought to stay at MSNDNC
>Since Charles Krauthammer passed on –she really came out. Pffft
