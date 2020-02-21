Friday February 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
citizen817:
I was going to post a similar version. I think you should post this on the Presidential site as P Trump would like to read this. It’s an important issue especially to #QuadenBayles and his family.
The video gets more difficult to watch as it goes on but it’s a must see IMO.
I second this citizen817, please post it in the Presidential thread – it’s that important. Melania should know about this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure the President is aware as Eric Trump also retweeted this.
This, imo, doesn’t belong on the Prez thread.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, tear jerker for sure, tears down my face, Lord God Almighty I humbly ask in Jesus’ name that you touch this little boy with Your Love and protect him and his mom from the evil surrounding him and deliver them from this vile evil. Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rhi:
I think he’ll be getting a lot of love now. “The Indigenous All Stars (Rugby) team posted a video message to the nine-year-old that has captured Australia’s heart, inviting him to walk out with the other players before the annual showdown.” Quaden’s mother has accepted the invitation.
Hopefully, Quaden will now learn there are a lot of good people in this world.
Here is the man who built the biolab in Wuhan China for $50,000 a month.
THE CAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS / CORVID-19
Here is a report from the United States Justice Department:
https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals-charged-three-separate-china-related
Here is the word from Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post about Dr. Lieber and his dealing with China:https://www.scmp.com/news/world/united-states-canada/article/3048319/us1-million-bail-set-harvard-professor-charles
Here is a good article about who Lieber is and what he has done. The SOB went to China and was paid $158,000 for living expenses and $50,000 a month to build the biolab for the Chinese in Wuhan. The Chinese gave him over $1,500,000 to build the lab for them. https://www.masslive.com/news/2020/01/who-is-charles-lieber-harvard-scientist-accused-of-lying-about-money-received-from-chinese-government-run-program.html
I missed adding the last link. Here it is:
https://www.masslive.com/news/2020/01/who-is-charles-lieber-harvard-scientist-accused-of-lying-about-money-received-from-chinese-government-run-program.html
❤ JMO ❤
Treepers…
Michigan Forest…
Wuhan Virus Watch: Five Coronavirus Patients to be Transferred to Spokane Hospital’s Isolation Ward
Posted by Leslie Eastman on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 3:00pm
Five patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being transferred to Spokane’s Providence Sacred Heart Medical Cente, taking advantage of the facility’s secured airborne infection isolation rooms (only one of 10 in the nation).
https://legalinsurrection.com/2020/02/wuhan-virus-watch-five-coronavirus-patients-to-be-transferred-to-spokane-hospitals-isolation-ward/
Sin Kills — Christ Saves
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
The Bible clearly states that “as many as have sinned without law shall also perish without law; and as many as have sinned in the law shall be judged by the law” (Rom. 2:12).
Some people overlook or forget the fact that entirely apart from the Law, sin kills. This is evident on every hand. Envy, hate, vice and profligate living dissipate the human frame and destroy it.
This is why so many in pagan lands barely live out half their lives. “Sin, when it is finished, bringeth forth death” entirely apart from law and judgment.
But Rom. 2:12 goes on to say that “as many as have sin- ned in the law shall be judged by the law.” Let’s think this through too.
Here, let’s say, is a man who begins to take narcotics. He gets deeper and deeper into drug addiction, and has to cheat and steal to get the money to buy more. Soon his life is ruined; he’s a human wreck — entirely apart from the law.
But now the law catches up with him and there is a new situation. He is taken to court and found guilty and sent to jail. This is the legal penalty for his crime, a crime which was destroying him anyway. So the Law is of no help to sinners; it only adds the just condemnation of sin to the natural — and deplorable — results of sin.
How wonderful, then, to know that the death of Christ is so complete a solution to man’s twofold problem! Romans 5 explains how Christ, at Calvary, came to our rescue, both in our helplessness and in the condemnation that spelled our doom.
Ver. 6: “When we were yet without strength… Christ died for the ungodly.”
Ver. 8: “While we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sin-kills-christ-saves/
Romans 2:12 For as many as have sinned without law shall also perish without law: and as many as have sinned in the law shall be judged by the law;
Romans 5:1 Therefore being justified by faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ:
2 By whom also we have access by faith into this grace wherein we stand, and rejoice in hope of the glory of God.
3 And not only so, but we glory in tribulations also: knowing that tribulation worketh patience;
4 And patience, experience; and experience, hope:
5 And hope maketh not ashamed; because the love of God is shed abroad in our hearts by the Holy Ghost which is given unto us.
6 For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.
7 For scarcely for a righteous man will one die: yet peradventure for a good man some would even dare to die.
8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
9 Much more then, being now justified by his blood, we shall be saved from wrath through him.
10 For if, when we were enemies, we were reconciled to God by the death of his Son, much more, being reconciled, we shall be saved by his life.
11 And not only so, but we also joy in God through our Lord Jesus Christ, by whom we have now received the atonement.
12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
13 (For until the law sin was in the world: but sin is not imputed when there is no law.
14 Nevertheless death reigned from Adam to Moses, even over them that had not sinned after the similitude of Adam’s transgression, who is the figure of him that was to come.
15 But not as the offence, so also is the free gift. For if through the offence of one many be dead, much more the grace of God, and the gift by grace, which is by one man, Jesus Christ, hath abounded unto many.
16 And not as it was by one that sinned, so is the gift: for the judgment was by one to condemnation, but the free gift is of many offences unto justification.
17 For if by one man’s offence death reigned by one; much more they which receive abundance of grace and of the gift of righteousness shall reign in life by one, Jesus Christ.)
18 Therefore as by the offence of one judgment came upon all men to condemnation; even so by the righteousness of one the free gift came upon all men unto justification of life.
19 For as by one man’s disobedience many were made sinners, so by the obedience of one shall many be made righteous.
20 Moreover the law entered, that the offence might abound. But where sin abounded, grace did much more abound:
21 That as sin hath reigned unto death, even so might grace reign through righteousness unto eternal life by Jesus Christ our Lord.
Taylor’s baby boy got his first cancer treatment yesterday. They’re hopeful it’s going to help, but they’ve found that it’s metastasized. Any ongoing prayer is still very much appreciated.
