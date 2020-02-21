February 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1128

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heartbeat of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
More rally time–Trump rally right there in Las Vegas, NV today at 3pm ET—
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Blessed be the Lord God, the God of Israel,
Who only does wondrous things!
And blessed be His glorious name forever!
And let the whole earth be filled with His glory.
Amen and Amen.“ 🌟 —Psalm 72:18-19
——————
***Many Praises:
✅ President Trump has arr back in NV RON from Colorado Rally and it’s Lights Out for Team Trump!
✅ Great Rally in Colorado Springs…Jam-Packed House
✅ Colorado is thriving, thanks to Pres. Trump: 181,000 new jobs, Unemployment at 2.5%
✅ 64% of small business owners approved of what President Trump is doing
✅ Dem Candidates are really crumbling…..and getting moonbatty again
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend a NV KAG rally then fly back home to DC (Dep NV RON 2:10pm ET…Rally 3pn ET ***Arr at WH 9:10pm ET) What a West Coast Swing they did!
— for a boomerang treatment on everybody trying to revive the old tired “Russians helping Trump win thru 2020 election interference”
-— for safety for ICE/BORTAC while they seek successful arrests
— for protection and successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for Rush Limbaugh and others battling cancers and other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Land Of Heroes *🇺🇸*
🦅 “And whether a child is born in the urban sprawl of Detroit or the windswept plains of Nebraska, they look up at the same night sky, they fill their heart with the same dreams, and they are infused with the breath of life by the same almighty Creator.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, February 21, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 256 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————–Looking ahead to this week……
>>Fri-Feb 21: …..Early voting starts in WA
>>Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in NV for anyone craving another Dems’ Clown Show
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/20/february-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1127/comment-page-2/#comment-7870587)
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 2/19/20 – (See link above. May need to page down to posts.)
– Drone photo at Project 2.
– BorderReport article/video: Hot ticket: Private border wall bolsters demand for South Texas riverboat tour
– BorderReport article: Homeland Security waives contracting laws for border wall
– This could be good news for Fisher’s wall projects, possibly bypassing the swamp’s stalling tactics in the Army Corps of Engineers.
– Rep. Thompson’s letter to DoD IG’s office is what initiated the audit of the $400M contract USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel Co.; So if he is against the waiver authority(as mentioned in the article, then it is probably good news for Fisher.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/20/20
– Reposted drone photo and promo video of a completed Project 2 in Texas.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Feb 17)… Project 2 is complete. (Not sure if they finished the planting/seeding of the last stretch of the river bank yet though; also, there probably is some cleanup left.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reposted Tweet with drone photo at Project 2.
Jeff Rainforth: Flying home to Cali now after a month in Texas. Ready for border wall project 3. This is project 2 in Mission, Texas. Took the pic with a drone. Can you see me? Lol. 😁 Lots of great videos & pics to share when I get back. Thanks for everyone’s continued support! 🇺🇸
LikeLike
Reposting video.
We Build The Wall Project #2 COMPLETE – 2/18/20
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOO HOO! If this man doesn’t inspire ANYONE to get out and vote for him, to save this country, you are not an AMERICAN! Please exit to ANY PLACE you think Is better.
TRUMP 2020
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a winning issue in California. They charge us a lot for water use here, even in the city. But what they do to the farmers is criminal.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/02/trump_brings_battered_belittled_american_farmers_to_the_front_of_the_stage.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bloomberg Takes Credit For Making Pelosi Speaker Of The House And Starting The Impeachment Process…
Only in the Dem primaries is this considered a good thing.
https://www.weaselzippers.us/444086-bloomberg-takes-credit-for-making-pelosi-speaker-of-the-house-and-starting-the-impeachment-process/#disqus_thread
LikeLike
wow. These Democrats are straight up insane. They have totally jumped the shark:
LikeLike