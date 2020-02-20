Thursday February 20th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Astronomical Images of Nebulae and Galaxies to Jeremiah Clark’s ‘Prince of Denmark’s March,’ a Trumpet Voluntary.
Dragonflies and Wildlife Refuge – Mozart – 1993
The Secret Of Spiritual Victory
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Believers in Christ have been made “free from sin” by grace (Rom.6:14,18) in the sense that they need not, indeed, should not, yield to sin when temptation arises (Rom.6:12,13). Believers have also been made “free from the law of sin and death” (Rom.8:2) for Christ, in grace, bore the death penalty for them.
But no believer is free from what Paul calls “the law of sin which is in my members” (Rom.7:23), that is, the old Adamic nature, with its inherent tendency to do wrong. Nor is he free from the conflict with the new nature which this involves. If the Christian would be truly spiritual and deal in a scriptural way with the sin that indwells him, he must clearly recognize its presence; he must face the fact that while, thank God, he is no longer “in sin”, sin is still in him.
But this conflict should not discourage us, for it is one of the true signs of salvation. It is unknown to the unbeliever, for only the additional presence of the new nature, along with the old, causes this conflict, for the Bible says about these two natures: “these are contrary the one to the other” (Gal.5:17).
But not only is this conflict within the believer a sure sign of salvation; it also creates within him a deep and necessary sense of our inward imperfection and of the infinite grace of a holy God in saving us and ministering to us daily in helping us to overcome sin. And this in turn gives us a more understanding approach as we proclaim to the lost “the gospel of the grace of God”.
Paul’s epistles show clearly that there is nothing that will so help us to overcome sin and live pleasing to God as an understanding and an appreciation of what He has done for us in Christ. As we are occupied with these “things of the Spirit” we find ourselves “walking in the Spirit”, and Galatians 5:16 says: “WALK IN THE SPIRIT, AND YE SHALL NOT FULFIL THE LUST OF THE FLESH”. How much better to have our lives transformed by occupation with Christ (IICor. 3:18) and our position and blessings in the heavenlies with Him (Col.3:1-3), than to assume the hopeless task of trying to improve the “old nature”; always engaged in introspection; always occupied with the flesh!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-secret-of-spiritual-victory/
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace…. 18 Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness.
Romans 6:12 Let not sin therefore reign in your mortal body, that ye should obey it in the lusts thereof.
13 Neither yield ye your members as instruments of unrighteousness unto sin: but yield yourselves unto God, as those that are alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness unto God.
Romans 8:2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.
Romans 7:23 But I see another law in my members, warring against the law of my mind, and bringing me into captivity to the law of sin which is in my members.
Galatians 5:17 For the flesh lusteth against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh: and these are contrary the one to the other: so that ye cannot do the things that ye would.
Galatians 5:16 This I say then, Walk in the Spirit, and ye shall not fulfil the lust of the flesh.
2 Corinthians 3:18 But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord.
Colossians 3:1 If ye then be risen with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ sitteth on the right hand of God.
2 Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth.
3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
HAPPY CURSDAY…
Dogs of 2020 Westminster
The twisted hair of Puli dogs backstage before the show on February 9, 2020…
She’s such a proud beauty…Siba….
Westminster Dog Show 2020: Siba The Standard Poodle Wins Best In Show
By Kristin Tablang, Lifestyle Assistant Editor – Feb 11, 2020
https://www.forbes.com/sites/kristintablang/2020/02/11/westminster-dog-show-2020-siba-the-standard-poodle-wins-best-in-show/#1b747d175ca1
This sweet dog is so incredible…an angel….
P!nk the agility dog…WKC Dog Show: P!nk Wins 16″ class.
Left of the link for the remarkable P!NK…and she barked the whole way….
Well…an amazing amount of typos and leave-outs which should last me through June…LOL!
I am NOT going to give up…for whatever reason the link via FB is just not showing up and she is so remarkable…let’s see if this regular YT works…
This song is for Menagerie and her puppies. It’s really also for the rest of us, too. But then, I have to say it’s also about our puppies both past and present. They were all good dogs. 🙂
Inside the murky world of Jeffrey Epstein – and his links with Barclays boss Jes Staley
By Michael O’Dwyer – 13 February 2020 •
It was a pilgrimage to see a long-standing ally who had helped make him a very wealthy man. But as Jes Staley’s yacht, the 90ft two-master Bequia, slipped into the harbour at the Caribbean Island of Little St James, the banker was about to embark on a whole new fateful voyage.
Within eight months, Staley would be chief executive of Barclays, and the acquaintance who called Little St James home – billionaire convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein –would become a millstone around his neck.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2020/02/13/inside-murky-world-jeffrey-epstein-links-barclays-boss-jes/
