President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Colorado Springs, CO – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado for another massive Keep America Great rally at The Broadmoor World Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET. Livestream links below:
RSBN Livestream Link – Trump Campaign Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link
Standup extraordinaire,
Seinfeld doesn’t hold a candle!
WE LOVE HIM FOR VERBALLY PUNCHING PEOPLE IN THE FACE BECAUSE WE HAVE WANTED TO FOR DECADES!!! KEEP GOING MR. PRESIDENT!!
AB Stoddard – the liar guest on Cavuto.
realclear ‘journalist’
guest on bert baers bigtop once a week at least.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/A._B._Stoddard
AB and Krystol use to be on FNN Hume’s Special Report together. AB played moderate, Krystol California conservative. For me that was the first clue FNN was going downhill.
Here we go! The story of election night 😁
🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀
1,156 hands – 2-1/2 hours!
Unbelievable!!
Colorado being strongly considered for Space Force command.
It would be a good fit, there is a surprising amount of aerospace work done in Colorado.
Corey is baaaaack; bigggly.
You can’t help but love the man. What a fighter. I think he’s had enough and gloves are off. Pray for him and us.
I think defeating the impeachment attempt has given him even more energy and put him even more on the offensive. Can’t wait until he wins in a landslide in November, there will be no stopping him!
….”I wouldn’t have to comb my hair. ….I wouldn’t use hair spray”
LOL, LOL, LOL
I LOVE election night stories!!!
Reminding us 2016 voters how exciting his win was to experience. Encouraging first time PRESIDENT TRUMP voters to join the winning team!!
There will never be another President this great. It just isn’t possible. The man is unreal!
In school, we all took history classes, learning of people and events far away and long ago. Years from now, it will be us in those books, and children will be learning the history that we are living right now.
He seems to be off the cuff! Prayers for his safety!
“They can undo it, but in 4 (more) years they can’t undo it”. This is the key! 🔑
VERY smart campaign.
> VERY
Todd Ricketts—GOP Campaign Finance Chair
Let’s get ready to rumble.
Not just a great President, but a role model for anyone that wants to be successful in life.
I used to talk with a coworker about this during the election. He had some business trouble but always came back bigger and better. Look at his kids I’d say–no stories about them crashing their sports cars on the way to rehab.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank God Vinny’s gone. That was definitely outside the norms of the interagency.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Thank you President Trump!!!! I’ve been waiting for 3 years for somebody to call out that thin lipped bitch AB Stoddard and never trump Cavuto!!!
I bet they’re spinning on their barstools right now!!!! LMAO… I love you Mr. President!!!!!
“thin lipped bit(£” 😂😂😂
You know she is 🤣🤣🤣
RSBN is awful. Keeps cutting out.
Sure wish I’d been able to make it to the rally. I had to take a family member to a mandatory doctor’s appointment this morning, sister got tied for the 2 of us but had to work. No way I could make it there. -1 this morning and still people were camped out to get in!
I saw a video the day he was in Palm Springs, shot from a car, of a wind farm and none of the turbines were moving.
LikeLike
I bet he comes back–you’ll get another chance
We hear these statistics almost daily, but they are TRULY outstanding.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸
I’m always happy to hear him bash the wind towers because they have destroyed so much of the West Texas landscape. 😏
As an environmentalist, I hate wind towers! But my kids like them because they’ve been lied to by communists — they’ll figure it out someday, maybe…
Bird choppers.
And solar panel farms are desert destroyers. Even worse than bird choppers because they completely destroy the terrain during construction and emplacement.
Tonight is a lot like his 2016 rallies before he started using the teleprompter. I’m getting chills and falling off my chair watching this…just like 2016!!! He is totally on fire tonight!
Last night (Phoenix, AZ) PDJT went off script for awhile and had to catch up near the end as his schedule was demanding.
When PDJT went off script I felt like you, PDJT was in full campaign mode.
You’ll figure it out long before him (Bloomberg)! LOL
Is Dickinslooper still the Governor?
Former I think, running for senate against Gardner
Thanks
Jared Polis is Governor, he is one of the 4 millionaires who devised a successful strategy to turn Colorado blue. https://www.denverpost.com/2010/04/08/how-the-dems-won-colorado/
“Impeach Obama”! Not exactly what I have in mind ⚖️
“We should impeach Obama—-he lied, but nobody wanted to impeach HIM!” (referencing health care)
Never too late, Mr. President.😗
HA…there’s that’ boring President impersonation’…haven’t seen that for a while 😉
He makes those robot moves 😂😂
Loving that beautiful hair and tie…Vegas perfect!
Drain the Washington swamp once and for all.
Look at all these stalled and broken windmills in Palm Springs, California! What a disgrace to a beautiful landscape.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ending AIDS – “they had the technology in the last administration but they didn’t use it”. What other cures have been kept from us?!
