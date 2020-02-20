President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Colorado Springs, CO – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on February 20, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump heads to Colorado Springs, Colorado for another massive Keep America Great rally at The Broadmoor World Arena. President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm ET.  Livestream links below:

185 Responses to President Trump Keep America Great Rally, Colorado Springs, CO – 7:00pm ET Livestream…

Older Comments
  boomerbeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    Standup extraordinaire,

    Seinfeld doesn't hold a candle!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Somebody's Gramma says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    WE LOVE HIM FOR VERBALLY PUNCHING PEOPLE IN THE FACE BECAUSE WE HAVE WANTED TO FOR DECADES!!! KEEP GOING MR. PRESIDENT!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  romy911 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    AB Stoddard – the liar guest on Cavuto.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    Here we go! The story of election night 😁

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    🚀🚀 SPACE FORCE 🚀🚀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  George Hicks says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    1,156 hands – 2-1/2 hours!
    Unbelievable!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Somebody's Gramma says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Colorado being strongly considered for Space Force command.

    Like

    Reply
  Patience says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Corey is baaaaack; bigggly.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  Abster says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    You can't help but love the man. What a fighter. I think he's had enough and gloves are off. Pray for him and us.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    George Hicks says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:11 pm

      I think defeating the impeachment attempt has given him even more energy and put him even more on the offensive. Can't wait until he wins in a landslide in November, there will be no stopping him!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  Patience says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    …."I wouldn't have to comb my hair. ….I wouldn't use hair spray"
LOL, LOL, LOL
    LOL, LOL, LOL

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  bambamtakethat says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    I LOVE election night stories!!!

    Reminding us 2016 voters how exciting his win was to experience. Encouraging first time PRESIDENT TRUMP voters to join the winning team!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  kittytrump84 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    There will never be another President this great. It just isn't possible. The man is unreal!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    Jeff says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:57 pm

      In school, we all took history classes, learning of people and events far away and long ago. Years from now, it will be us in those books, and children will be learning the history that we are living right now.

      Like

      Reply
  codasouthtexas says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    He seems to be off the cuff! Prayers for his safety!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    "They can undo it, but in 4 (more) years they can't undo it". This is the key! 🔑

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Patience says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    VERY smart campaign.
> VERY
    > VERY

    Like

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Todd Ricketts—GOP Campaign Finance Chair

    Like

    Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:16 pm

    Let's get ready to rumble.

    Like

    Reply
  George Hicks says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    Not just a great President, but a role model for anyone that wants to be successful in life.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    tuskyou says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      I used to talk with a coworker about this during the election. He had some business trouble but always came back bigger and better. Look at his kids I'd say–no stories about them crashing their sports cars on the way to rehab.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • tuskyou says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:23 pm

      I used to talk with a coworker about this during the election. He had some business trouble but always came back bigger and better. Look at his kids I’d say–no stories about them crashing their sports cars on the way to rehab.

      Like

      Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    Thank God Vinny's gone. That was definitely outside the norms of the interagency.

    Like

    Reply
  Blind no longer says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    🤣🤣🤣🤣
    Thank you President Trump!!!! I’ve been waiting for 3 years for somebody to call out that thin lipped bitch AB Stoddard and never trump Cavuto!!!
    I bet they’re spinning on their barstools right now!!!! LMAO… I love you Mr. President!!!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  Lanna says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    RSBN is awful. Keeps cutting out.

    Sure wish I’d been able to make it to the rally. I had to take a family member to a mandatory doctor’s appointment this morning, sister got tied for the 2 of us but had to work. No way I could make it there. -1 this morning and still people were camped out to get in!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    We hear these statistics almost daily, but they are TRULY outstanding.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    I'm always happy to hear him bash the wind towers because they have destroyed so much of the West Texas landscape. 😏

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Caius Lowell says:
      February 20, 2020 at 8:44 pm

      As an environmentalist, I hate wind towers! But my kids like them because they've been lied to by communists — they'll figure it out someday, maybe…

      Like

      Reply
      TarsTarkas says:
        February 20, 2020 at 9:07 pm

        Bird choppers.

        And solar panel farms are desert destroyers. Even worse than bird choppers because they completely destroy the terrain during construction and emplacement.

        Like

        Reply
  dondeg says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Tonight is a lot like his 2016 rallies before he started using the teleprompter. I'm getting chills and falling off my chair watching this…just like 2016!!! He is totally on fire tonight!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Jorizabeth says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    You'll figure it out long before him (Bloomberg)! LOL

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Reserved55 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:41 pm

    Is Dickinslooper still the Governor?

    Like

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    "Impeach Obama"! Not exactly what I have in mind ⚖️

    Like

    Reply
  Landslide says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:47 pm

    "We should impeach Obama—-he lied, but nobody wanted to impeach HIM!" (referencing health care)

Never too late, Mr. President.😗

    Never too late, Mr. President.😗

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  patti says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    HA…there's that' boring President impersonation'…haven't seen that for a while 😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  JG3 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:57 pm

    Loving that beautiful hair and tie…Vegas perfect!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Drain the Washington swamp once and for all.

    Like

    Reply
  gzuf says:
    February 20, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Look at all these stalled and broken windmills in Palm Springs, California! What a disgrace to a beautiful landscape.

    Like

    Reply
  sunnyflower5 says:
    February 20, 2020 at 9:01 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Reserved55 says:
    Reserved55 says:

    Like

    Reply
  tuskyou says:
    February 20, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    Ending AIDS – "they had the technology in the last administration but they didn't use it". What other cures have been kept from us?!

    Like

    Reply
