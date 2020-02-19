The Life of Riley

On June 19, 2006 I met Riley for the first time. He arrived at our cabin riding on my husband’s shoulder, looking out the truck window at me as they came up the driveway. He was my husband’s 30th anniversary gift to me, and no matter how many more years together we have, he will always be the best one.
A little black lab puppy who loved to romp in the hostas and hide under things like porches and beds. That first night I had to take him outside several times. We lived in the woods with no city lights around, and it was a dark night. I made the mistake of not putting him on a leash, and within a heartbeat he was off the porch and outside the circle of light. It took me a few panicked minutes to roust him back toward the porch, and I learned never to put my little black puppy out at night without a leash to keep him from disappearing.
He was an adventurous puppy, and very soon at home out in the woods and running free on our 14 acres. Our spoiled rotten Golden Retriever Katy grudgingly welcomed him into the family and took him along on what we called her patrols, going down the driveway and circling around the property almost like she knew the boundaries.
Riley became fast friends with my grandpupply, Clyde, another Golden, who was only months older than him and came to visit and stay a few days or a week quite frequently. They would take to the woods early in the morning and come dragging back down the ridge about sunset, usually either covered in mud or beggar’s lice, but both happy and wearing puppy grins.
Bo came along a year or two after Riley, a chocolate lab this time, a rescue dog who was a year older than Riley, and a dopey, strange dog. Katy, Riley, Clyde, and Bo, along with my younger son’s dog Jack, and eventually Yona, Clyde’s German Shepherd (who thought she was also a Golden Retriever), they made up the menagerie that would become my Treehouse name.
Years passed, the dogs roamed and played, grew older, and one by one they left us, starting with Jack just after we started the blog here, and continuing through Yona, who left us just a few weeks ago.
Today I take Riley in to the vet and the last of the menagerie will be gone.
Thanks for taking a moment to help me celebrate the life and love of my best friend. I love you always Riley. Put in a good word for me, and tell the menagerie how much they are missed by all who loved them.
You are a beautiful person.
😢
This hurts my heart–as I recoil in disgust seeing how hideous human beings are my love and tenderness towards animals, dogs in particular grows and grows. My idea of heaven on Earth would be to have a vast farm with hundreds of rescue pups….May your precious Riley pass in peace and forever romp in Heaven with his fellow “menagerie”
The loss of your loved one just makes me cry. In Heaven there will be no more death and loss of our loved ones. I read a book that seems to show that our pets will be with us in Heaven. I believe it is so.
God bless Riley and you, beautifully written.
Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge.
When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.
All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.
They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.
You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.
Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….
Author unknown…
Oh ….Menagarie…It is the greatest act of love, and the most difficult..
Someone asked an interesting question,,, when you get to heaven,, what is the first thing you hope God will say to you at the gate???
My answer was instant….
Hey, Amwick,, your dogs are over there,, they’ve been waiting and waiting, but, they’ve been such good girls…
I am so sorry… so very sorry.
Good boy, Riley!
Prayers.
We have two wonderful Chocolate Labs and an English Cream Golden Retriever. They are as much a part of our family as my son and daughter. My heart hurts so much for you Riley!
One of the toughest things one will ever have to do. Rest in Peace.
