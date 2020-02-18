Tuesday February 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
God willing…. #JohnnyBoy
Two Things We Know
In Romans 8 St. Paul points to two great truths which every true believer knows. The first (Verses 22,23) he knows by experience; the second (Verse 28) he knows by faith.
Rom. 8:22,23: “For we know that the whole creation groaneth and travaileth in pain together until now. And not only they, but ourselves also, which have the firstfruits of the Spirit, even we ourselves groan within ourselves, waiting for the adoption, to wit, the redemption of our body.”
The words “until now,” in this passage, are significant, for our Lord came to earth healing the sick, cleansing the lepers, making the blind to see, the deaf to hear and the lame to leap for joy. But He was rejected by sinful men and nailed to a cross.
After His resurrection and ascension His persecutors were given another chance, however, as Peter called upon them to repent so that “the times of refreshing” might still “come from the presence of the Lord” (Acts 3:19,20). But again the King and His blessed kingdom were rejected so that, in the words of Paul, the whole creation continues to groan and travail in pain “together until now.”
But in this passage the Apostle points out that even God’s children are not exempt from this suffering, for the most sincere believer, the most consecrated saint, must still partake of the sufferings and sorrows of the world while he waits for “the redemption of our body,” when “we shall all be changed” (I Cor. 15:51).
But while every believer knows about suffering and sorrow by experience, there is something else he knows by faith. Verse 28 speaks of this:
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose.”
The true Christian is not a mere optimist; he is a believer in God’s Word, and God has much to say about how He is working all out for the good of His own. We have room here to quote but two passages:
II Cor. 4:17: “For our light affliction, which is but for a moment, worketh for us a far more exceeding and eternal weight of glory.”
Rom. 8:18: “For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-things-we-know/
“the King and His blessed kingdom were rejected”
Ro 11:11 I say then, Have they stumbled that they should fall? God forbid: but rather through their fall salvation is come unto the Gentiles, for to provoke them to jealousy.
12 Now if the fall of them be the riches of the world, and the diminishing of them the riches of the Gentiles; how much more their fulness?
Why is why the ascended Lord Jesus Christ from heaven reached out to save Saul, to reveal something new to him, which has lasted for ~2000 years now
13 For I speak to you Gentiles, inasmuch as I am the apostle of the Gentiles, I magnify mine office:
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
God has been telling me all day to read the 8th chapter of Romans,
and then you come along to remind me again!
I have always embraced the first verse so much I can hardly let go of it to read on!
“Therefore, there is NO condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.”!
It just doesn’t get any better than that for the wretched, of whom I am the wretchedest…
Dissolves won. This is probably the last of the Earthview abstractions I’ll do.
Telemann, Concerto In D Major For 3 Trumpets. 3rd movement, Adagio.
Earthview Landscape Abstractions 4
Wonderful, Mary – Thank you for that post.
Many virtual hugs, OW21! Art is my heart and to see the earth as art… It just takes me over. My plan is to start collecting astronomical images next. I built a 6″ f/8 mirror when I was 16 and really miss being immersed in the beauty of astronomy.
Mary, it is such a joy to see your work again.
It’s a gift to have your editing…there are SO many good photos available now, one hardly knows where to begin.
The music makes for a great celebration of this wonder, and yours is always a perfect fit.
Thanks so much, for the work, and allowing us to share it….many have been blessed.
Chosen for its audio and video quality. Performance seems pretty good to me but I’m not a musician.
W.A. Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 1 / KV 478 / Pogostkina, Hagen, Meyer, Ducros
Multiple cameras and actual editing! Whoever runs that festival actually cares to capture the performance.
“There must be some kind of way out of here. Said the joker to the thief . . .” You can easily say that all of Bob Dylan’s song are works of genius and you’ll got no argument from me. “All Along The Watchtower” has, for me anyway, always contained just the kind of eerie imagery that tells of a deeper story. Of course, to be as honest about my views as possible, I have to admit that when I listened to this song in period it was possibly in the midst of a consciousness altering event. Sorry I can be more specific. You just had to have been there at the time . . .
Aside for being a splendid performance, this video is also interesting for the manner in which it was recorded. The musicians shown here are recorded in their home environments literally all around the world. I think that’s pretty cool in and of itself. 🙂
Sorry for the typos guys. I didn’t seem my errors until after I’d posted this.
just terrific, Garrison.
Thanks!
If someone comes into your life
and has a positive impact on you,
Be thankful that your paths crossed.
And even if they can’t stay for some reason,
Be thankful that somehow they brought joy into your life,
even if it was just for a short while.
Life is change. People come and go,
some stay, some don’t and that’s okay.
Remember the good times…and smile that it happened.
❤ 🙂 ❤
the longest 2 months of my life…..I sure miss you jmo.
“Courage is not just one of the virtues,
it is every virtue at its sticking point.”
C.S. Lewis
