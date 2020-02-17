Prayers for NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman – Terrible Daytona 500 Crash at Finish…

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash coming off the final turn (old field section) at the Daytona 500. The #2 Rousch Racing Ford was involved in a crash, went airborne approaching the finish line, and Newman was seriously injured.

After several hours of worry and prayer a statement has been released.

NASCAR provides an update on Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/rZpVKyKeRt — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 18, 2020

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman's car was flipped at the line. We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

The NASCAR community is sending their prayers and well-wishes to Ryan Newman. https://t.co/46eCxPGOYx — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

“You forget about racing… all you care about is him and his family. That’s all that matters. The racing is secondary from there.” Larry McReynolds and Jamie McMurray react to the latest news on Ryan Newman. pic.twitter.com/h9aADz8cjZ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020