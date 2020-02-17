Prayers for NASCAR Driver Ryan Newman – Terrible Daytona 500 Crash at Finish…

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman was involved in a horrific crash coming off the final turn (old field section) at the Daytona 500. The #2 Rousch Racing Ford was involved in a crash, went airborne approaching the finish line, and Newman was seriously injured.
After several hours of worry and prayer a statement has been released.
Simply amazing engineering considering the near total deformation of the safety cage especially around the drivers position and the (as designed) destruction of the body panels. And the intervention of God. It wasn’t his time yet thankfully and I’m so happy to be able to say that.
Amazing!
One TV report on our local CBS news channel said the new updated ‘cage’ saved him.
If I am not mistaken, when the cameras were showing the drivers in their cars on Saturday, there is a new u-shaped shroud that cups the entire head.
That might be the new piece of equipment to which they are referring.
That is the Hans Device that hold thiwer head in a crash. Dale Bernhardt was killed in the impact of his crash combined with the weight of the crash helmet made his neck stretch an estimated 18 inches, The effect is just like Hanging.
For this reason the HANS device is now mandatory.
Don’t know where your post was when I posted, but sorry to repeat.
It is still just amazing to me that Dale walked to the ambulance and gave the crowd a thumb’s up that day. Pronounced dead just moments later. His life force was powerful to say the least though, what a racing machine he was!
Nascar has added to the cages on the cars, the tubular metal roll cage may have indeed save him from a fatal situation. But I think the U shaped piece you’re talking about would be the Hans Device that definitely helps save drivers from neck and head injuries.
It was developed soon after Dale Earnardt Sr’s fatal crash at Daytona in 2001.
🙏🙏🙏🙏
The wreck was horrible. Didn’t see the race in real time, but went to Fox News and saw the crash.
Then I read the comments. Lots of them.
The hatred of the left staggers the imagination. Some of the posts were rapidly deleted, but many remain. Liberals are doing everything they can to blame the wreck on Trump. And the hatred they have for NASCAR fans makes it clear they think only conservatives like racing.
I can’t believe their hatred.
Prayers for Newman and his family.
What a terrible wreck.
“The hatred of the left staggers the imagination. Some of the posts were rapidly deleted, but many remain.”
They are merely manifesting outward the impulses of their spiritual father.
John 8:44 Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaketh a lie, he speaketh of his own: for he is a liar, and the father of it.
Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.
They are what the apostle Paul calls “the children of disobedience”.
Ephesians 2:2 Wherein in time past ye walked according to the course of this world, according to the prince of the power of the air, the spirit that now worketh in the children of disobedience:
Ephesians 5:6 Let no man deceive you with vain words: for because of these things cometh the wrath of God upon the children of disobedience.
Colossians 3:6 For which things’ sake the wrath of God cometh on the children of disobedience:
Best start believing. They hate you. They hate everything you are, everything you stand for, and everything your ancestors did. They want you and your children dead.
Greg1: “Liberals are doing everything they can to blame the wreck on Trump.”
What? If President Trump hadn’t said, “Start your engines,” all would have been rainbows and unicorns?!?
Talk about TDS. Blaming Trump for a NASCAR crash is nuckin’ futz!
Don’t Liberals have something better to do, like checking between their toes for toe jam?
He wasn’t even at the event today.
I just read that he’s in serious condition (better than critical.)
Thank God and unbelievable.
His teammate who pushed in the last second of the race is relieved.
It’s amazing that he spun out in front of and not into the winner.
He is alive!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thank you Jesus!
Praying for a full recovery.
It’s a miracle that he is alive. Praying that he makes a full recovery soon. 🙏🏻
Kinda looks like the other driver did a PIT maneuver.
Those cars don’t always react the way you want them to at 180 to 200 mph. The aerodynamic forces of those shifting vehicles is enormous. Commercial jetliners get airborne at around 130 mph, so that is why you see that skittish behavior with cars jockeying for position.
Why in all that is good&righteous — would people have anything but prayers to offer for the pilot (airborne most of the crash..) his family&friends?? These pseudo-humans have a friggin enormous divot in their junk where us norms have compassion-love&hope…..
get your dumb&asses to CVS & pick-up something to stuff in that hole… tampons maybe?!
Praying.🙏❤️
Very similar in many respects to Dale Sr’s crash, which (I think) resulted in the mandatory use of HANs devices. NASCAR has spent lots of money on the safety of their participants. Head’s up NFL
The Luciferian Left politicizing a tragedy. Imagine that.
Do you think Ryan gunned it after he was pushed to avoid Hammlin?
