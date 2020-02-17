February 17th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1124

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLike
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
🏎️ 🏁 🏎️ Daytona 500 Finishing-up DayTwo
—————–
2 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Phoenix, AZ, Wed. Feb 19th at 9pm ET
3 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-CS, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
4 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Las Vegas, NV Fri Feb 21st at 3pm ET
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “He will bring justice to the poor of the people;
He will save the children of the needy,
And will break in pieces the oppressor.“ 🌟 —Psalm 72:4
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is safely back in the WH from Florida
✅ A Great Day At The Races–support shown for Pres. Trump was humongous! President Trump won the 2020 election–Sundance calls it “The Deplorable 500”
✅ Record voter turnout in Iowa and NH Repub primaries-The Party of Trump showed their support–a Treeper said “40 more years”
✅ President Trump brought back..”Isn’t Life in America Wonderful & Full of Love!”
✅ Stephen Miller got married!…. to Katie Waldman (VP Pence’s Press Secretary). It’s why Pres. Trump left Daytona 500 early. He flew back to attend Stephen Miller’s wedding at Trump Hotel in DC
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for breakthrough from AG Barr to punish the real criminals and free the innocents
— Boris Johnson is going with Huawei 5G…pray he have a change of heart as Pres. Trump is not happy about Boris’s latest move–USA/UK trade may not happen
— USMCA ratification in Canada. Trudeau is playing games again-Obama-style
— Fake media be destroyed—Good is Evil and Evil is Good is their tune–they are abhorrent to our desired way of life
— for successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie and the crew–they work hard in the Treehouse.
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for 24/7 protection for all Trump Supporters, MAGA campaign workers,etc
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God, Family, Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Do not let anyone tell you it cannot be done. No challenge can match the heart and fight and spirit of America. We will not fail. Our country will thrive and prosper again.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, February 1&, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 260 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooops..forgot to add this on:
—————————————–Looking ahead to this week……
>>-Addition: Early voting started in NC-Feb 13th to Feb 29th
>>Mon-Feb 17: Early voting starts in ARK
>>Tues- Feb 18: Early voting starts in TX and UT
>>Wed-Feb 19: Rally in Phoenix, Az….also Dems Clown Show Debate 9-11pm ET in NV and Early voting starts in AZ
>>Thur-Feb 20: Rally in Colorado
>>Fri-Feb 21: Rally in Las Vegas, NV 3pm ET…..Early voting starts in WA
>>Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in NV for anyone craving another Dems’ Clown Show
*Note: let me know if I miss a state voting schedule or if the dates have changed or if I got dates wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is it… Great interview
LikeLike
A Chuckle for the Day:
What you do get if Mayor Pete and Bernie run on one ticket together?
Butt * Bern…. or
Bernie * Butt
LikeLike