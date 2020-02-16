February 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1123

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
The older gentleman who identifies as “Conservative” will be prosecuted to the full extent of the allegations as soon as possible.
After all, this is America! That’s what we now stand for. We are *THIS* close, to things popping off.
1.He needs to ID that guy and get a restraining order
2. Needs to have a plan for the next incident/threat. For example, instead of arguing about whether he’s a racist, ask “what are you threatening to do?”
3. When participating in events, hire two large Samoans. Or Tongans. When punks come close, they step up next to you and glare. Or ask “Why are you trying to hurt my friend?”
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
🏁 🏎️ 🏎️Daytona 500 day–the Beast with President Trump in it might do a lap.
—————–
3 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Phoenix, AZ, Wed. Feb 19th at 9pm ET
4 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-CS, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “The mountains will bring peace to the people,
And the little hills, by righteousness.“ 🌟 —Psalm 72:3
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is safely back at MAL from a fundraiser in Palm Beach
✅ Another rally scheduled–Friday, Feb 21 in Las Vegas, NV at 3 pm ET (12noon PT)
✅ 192 Article III judges nominated and confirmed and Pres. Trump also flipped 3 federal appeals courts. POTUS kept his promise to appoint rule of law judges
✅ Last month marked the 23rd consecutive month that unemployment has been at or below 4%—winning!
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, family & MAGA Team as they attend Daytona 500 then fly back to WH-(Dep MAL 12 noon ET—Daytona 500 1:30pm-3:10pm, Dep Daytona 3:10pm ***Arr at WH 5:40pm ET)
— for successful primaries for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for 24/7 protection for all Trump Supporters, MAGA campaign workers,etc
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* God, Family, Country *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The time for empty talk is over. Now arrives the hour of action.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, February 16, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 261 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————–Looking ahead to this week…..
Mon-Feb 17: Early Voting in ARK
Tues- Feb 18: Early Voting in TX and UT
Wed-Feb 19: Rally in Phoenix, Az….also Dems Clown Show Debate 9-11pm ET in NV and Early Voting in AZ (That’s the reason for rallying in AZ)
Thur-Feb 20: Rally in Colorado
Fri-Feb 21: Rally in Las Vegas, NV 3pm ET…..Early Voting in WA
Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in Nevada for anyone needing another Dems’ Clown Shows
Amen.
Trump Retweet
In today’s economy even HS kids are working again. Those jobs had virtually disappeared in prior years.
Bannon must have not got the memo. The Deep State is not held accountable. It’s probably about time for the Deep State to go ahead and bring charges against Bannon, he has the guts to talk in public, can’t have that.
Joe diGenova interview. A few items.
– he believes some people will be indicted; no assurances anyone will go to jail.
– he reminds us that allegedly, Durham has a Grand Jury seated. (George P. slso said he appeared before a GJ.)
– White House personnel is a disaster.
– McMaster was s disaster; no McMaster, no impeachment.
Stopped listening to that broken record years ago! Tic toc
Is the GJ in CT where he is from or DC? I hope it is CT. The DOJ needs to move all political cases out of DC.
God Bless President Trump
And his Family
Lord, let us save Our Country.
Patriots, unite!!!
…and it’s Trump’s fault.
sar/
Natch 😏
And cake? We’re out of that too.
LikeLike
perfect
If you will forgive me repeating myself. Sundance has told us that your institutions of government are too rotten to remove. To root out the corruption would leave nothing standing.
As a visiting commentator from my own shores, I reply:
Rot is not eliminated by neglect or blindness.
Rot must be thoroughly and completely cut out. All that is gangrenous must be thrown into the trash bin of history and set ablaze.
The thin tender shoots of green will rise again if the system itself is not infected.
Systemic disinfection began upon PDJT’s appointment.
He is fearless and is just the right man to tell the country about this rot and why the CIA, the FBI and parts of the DOJ are functionally unable to perform their duties.
This will take patience from the people and they will give it.
They have tried this blustering, hyperbolic man and found him to be true.
They believe he is on their side, and what’s more, he is.
This is the man.
This is the moment.
May God (continue to) Bless America.
…from your wiser and a little more bruised wee brother,
Scotland.
Aye
We’ll be watching and praying…
I’m posting this again in case you missed it. Hilarious. 😁😂🤣
Actually, Joe does pretty good.
For a man with half a brain.
LikeLike
HA!
Grenell: Trump’s Tweeting ‘Makes My Job So Much Easier’
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/02/15/grenell-trumps-tweeting-makes-my-job-so-much-easier/
And we have our new AG for 2021.
… and a funny turn of phrase by Grennell:
“If you want to really solve problems, you better have diplomats who are really tough, diplomats who know how to push and know how to cajole. Because the alternative is to transfer the file over to the DOD“
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/15/february-15th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1122/comment-page-1/#comment-7854406)
– – – – –
Friday night update – 2/14/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth post saying that tomorrow he will be travelling back to Project 2 to film. Then he will go to Project 3 which should begin shortly.
– Brian Kolfage post about the documentary he took part in at the border.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/15/20
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for WBTW / Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/15/20
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 2/15/20 – (9:51)
Going back, the first time I really noticed President Trump getting traction and media attention, was when he commented on the tragic murder of the young lady on San Francisco’s pier 14. President Trump spoke up and said aloud what most Americans thought, that here was a crime that should have never happened. A killer who should have never walked our streets. The murder had a galvanizing effect, and sympathetic Americans seemed to tune into the Trump message.
The irony of the case is that the killer, Jose Zarete, was about to be turned over to ICE ERO (having completed his Federal sentence), and deported.
Prior to the transfer, prison officials noted the outstanding warrant from San Francisco for a 20 year old marijuana charge, and dutifully notified the SF Sheriffs office. I can tell you to a certainty that prison officials were greatly surprised when San Francisco said they wanted him. It would require two officers on an 800 mile round trip from San Francisco to pick him up, only to face zero chance of prosecution. It just does not happen. The crime would have to be very serious, and even then a city might only extradite no further than an adjacent state, for example. Nevada is an exception. Don’t ever write a bad check to a Nevada casino. And pay your markers. Trust me on this.
So why Zarete?
Photo op, that’s why.
Sheriff Mirkarimi’s political prospects were going dim.
He was a disaster as a member of the SF Board of Supervisors, and he was worse as Sheriff. Nobody liked him. He beat his wife up, and plead out to false imprisonment. The city was trying to
oust him. One thing after another. But then he got the
idea if bringing Zarete to San Francisco. He could publicly give the finger to ICE, which he hated, and show the progressives that he was saving an illegal alien from deportation! He could count on accolades in the SF Chronicle!
Zarete had a few problems. A long arrest record, five deportations, involvement with heroin. But that could be airbrushed. The big problem they found out was…he was as crazy as a bed bug. And repulsive looking. Not looking good for a photo op, nor looking good to release a mentally unbalanced criminal onto the streets.
The judge as expected dismissed the marijuana charge, but what to do with Zarete? Well, they just kept him in jail while they thought about it. The same Sheriff always crying about the rights of illegals, was holding one, well, illegally.
After about 10 days, which I am sure included plenty of interesting meetings, they finally turned Zarete loose to join the thousands of other crazy street people. With tragic results.
So, one may reasonably say that the Sheriff helped elect President Trump.
I never read about the backstory to this, thanks.
…California has just under 5 million registered Republicans and President Trump’s approval rate in the state is about 31%. According to a Public Policy poll released in January, President Trump’s reelection campaign raised $12.2 million from contributers in California in 2019, more than any other candidate.
👏
I think Trump can win that popular vote just by reminding/activating people in these coastal states that their vote is not wasted!
I was just reading about that and came across the invite:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/6775279-Trump-Victory-Invitation-Lansing-Rancho-Mirage.html#document/p1
Enjoy this wonderful short pro-Trump video clip: a homeowner who had a Trump sign in his window.
What happened? My tweet video clip wasn’t posted?
Here it is again, last try: https://twitter.com/i/status/1228757229182095365
Multiple choice question: which cable network told us tonight that a new report claims that much of our existing wildlife will become extinct due to climate change?
A. CNN
B. MSNBC
C. The Bernie Bro/AOC podcast
D. Fox News
You know the answer. 😒
Ha ha ha ha ha!
Losing!
(opposite of “Winning!”)
EU Mired In Squabble Over Who Should Pay to Cover Lost British Money
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Brexit drama shook the foundations of the European Union for years and laid bare the need for much-delayed political renovations at the 27-nation bloc. But now that Britain has finally left, where does the EU revamp even start and who is going to foot the bill?
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/15/eu-mired-squabble-over-who-should-pay-cover-lost-british-money/
… followed by:
65 Per Cent of French Believe French Civilisation Will Collapse
A survey released by polling firm Ifop has claimed that more than six in ten French people think that French civilisation as we know it will collapse.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/15/65-per-cent-of-french-believe-french-civilization-will-collapse/
And,
Daytona Xfinity race will feature Trump 2020 car
https://www-news–journalonline-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.news-journalonline.com/news/20200214/daytona-xfinity-race-will-feature-trump-2020-car?amp_js_v=a3&_gsa=1&template=ampart&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#aoh=15818359194847&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.news-journalonline.com%2Fnews%2F20200214%2Fdaytona-xfinity-race-will-feature-trump-2020-car
I keep wondering what, if anything could these scumbags be holding over PDJT’s head? And it hit me…
NOTE: This is NOT to say he’s done anything wrong.
Something that stuck with me– Back in the beginning, when Nunes gave his very FIRST Presser, having just learned about what they’d really been doing to PDJT +++… He approached the Press visibly shaken, looking white as a ghost. He said what he’d just been shown, had absolutely NOTHING to do with Russia. (That video soon disappeared)
So if you factor they were invasively SPYING on PDJT & his family (unlawfully so), & on EVERY aspect of their PRIVATE lives… It’s not a stretch to think how far beyond reasonable they likely took it. I recall someone early on saying in relation to the spying, they had cameras in bathrooms/bedrooms, essentially EVERYWHERE!
Speculation, but what if they have pictures/videos of this everyday living? People doing ordinary things we all do– but things that might be generally embarrassing if others were to see it.
Now imagine if that unjustly gathered material was not just of you, but those you cared most about? Even if you personally dgaf, would you want to spare the others such an experience? See my point??
If you think these sickos wouldn’t dare– you are seriously underestimating them! Blackmail is DC’s SOP, it’s how they CONTROL people. And if they can’t find anything, well they’ll just create it by any means possible.
I also fully understand how intrusive & nasty they can be. I’ve been through targeting… the hacking/ harassment/ stalking (on/offline), my privacy unjustly invaded. I’ve been falsely accused of the most asinine things, having zero basis in fact. I’ve had my own life, & my childrens’ threatened. I can also detail the cyber-tools & methods they utilize– things I should know nothing about! I have endured not just emotional, but physical injuries. I finally MOVED several states away for safety!
Somebody needs to be paying CRIMINALLY for all the BS!! And I am NOT alone in this plight!
Realize, I’m just a stay-at-home mom. One who happens to be good at digging online, a/o piecing things together in analysis. But it’s simply a hobby, one I do to pass the time. The problem… my only loyalty is to the TRUTH– & it’s on the wrong side of certain objectives.
However, I REFUSE to be silenced! My motto: “– I have acted fearless and independent and I never will regret my course. I would rather be politically buried than to be hypocritically immortalized.” ~Davy Crockett
I still want to see Nunes face a camera and tell us – exactly, and explicitly – what it was he saw that turned him white like a ghost.
I really want to know explicitly what it was.
(Sorry this got long!!)
As for the ROT in DC…
I say (as far as all the DC scumbags), much if not ALL of the “leverage,” needs to be dumped into the Public realm. It’s only 1 of 2 ways the power is taken back, & rightfully placed back in the hands of the people.
I guarantee whatever is held over the vast majority of DC Players– is FAR more sinister & humiliating than anything they could ever have on PDJT.
I just can’t comprehend how so much of those infesting it, should have NEVER entered Politics/Gov! If you’re shady, or a crook… Uncle Sam does NOT need or want you!!
You are NOT a PATRIOT if your very existence jeopardizes the integrity of not only JUSTICE, but the COUNTRY! It’s NOT a hard concept!
But I learned this at a young age from my Grandfather. He was a highly respected man in his community… one who’d been asked many times over the years to enter Politics (local & beyond). His answer was always: “I have too many skeletons in my closet.”
He was being honest, as he wasn’t a perfect man. Yet he spent much of his life making up for what he could. While I suspect he refrained mostly to spare his family, he deeply understood The SYSTEM. He also had the SELF-AWARENESS, & RESPECT for his country to recognize his potential for being compromised. And as such, he could not fairly represent any constituents he be representing. So he CHOSE Not to.
He was an old-school Democrat… although I seriously doubt he could align with the lunacy of the Party today! He was an avid hunter, an extensive gun collector– I never saw him go anywhere w/o one. He could “shoot a tic off a dog’s back,” but a knife was his “weapon of choice” (he could back that claim 🤫).
He was a WWII Navy Veteran (aerial gunner), a FREEMASON (31st Degree). We’ll just say back in the day, his “cover-job” was Pan-Am. He worked on some of the early NASA projects. After his retirement from his regular job, he’d still be called on as an armed escort for foreign dignitaries at the airport, traveling from one gate to another.
He was the kind of guy who gave up a love of drinking, just to know his grandchildren. Up until his passing, “Mountain people,” under the cover of darkness, would venture into town to leave Mason Jars of Moonshine on his Porch steps. He always appreciated the anonymous gesture, & pass it on to family & friends.
When I was 11/12, first teaching me to shoot– we were using a BB-gun (Pistol), my target was on the garage door. I may have aimed a little too high, shooting one of the windows out. He chuckled saying, “boy is your grandmother gonna be pissed!”
Me in a panic, “What do I do?” He looked at me & said, “RUN! I’ll take the heat on this one.”
He didn’t need to tell me twice– I RAN… & he took the blame! 😁
So my longwinded point down memory-lane… IF you can’t do your job as intended– GTFO of GOV!!
Other “Grandfatherly Wisdom”:
* “NEVER register your guns, it’ll depreciate the value.” He also kept them behind a hidden wall.
* “Never point a gun at someone you don’t intend to shoot.”
* “Always shoot to kill.”
* “If someone’s breaking in your home (say a window)… shoot him first, then pull them the rest of the way– BEFORE you call the Police! You may want to hand them a knife, just in case there’s any question later.” 😏
Something really wrong with these kids to have do much hate in their hearts. God bless Charlie Kirk for standing in the middle of that and keeping his cool.
Sparklesocks can’t keep the trains running … at all, let alone on time:
Leftist Pipeline Protests Shuts Down Canadian Rail Networks
Two Canadian rail networks are suspending trains as protestors continue blockades against a natural gas pipeline project.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/02/14/leftist-pipeline-protests-shuts-down-canadian-rail-networks/
Psalm 119:1-5,17-18,33-34
Blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the law of the LORD!
Blessed are those who keep his testimonies, who seek him with their whole heart,
who also do no wrong, but walk in his ways!
you have commanded your precepts to be kept diligently.
O that my ways may be steadfast in keeping your statutes!
Deal bountifully with your servant, that I may live and observe your word.
Open my eyes, that I may behold wondrous things out of your law.
Teach me, O LORD, the way of your statutes; and I will keep it to the end.
Give me understanding, that I may keep your law and observe it with my whole heart.
Although I’m a midwestern city girl and I think John Denver is a putz, I love this song, and the reason I’m posting on this thread is West Virginia’s offer of statehood to Virginians second amendment patriots.
