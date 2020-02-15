February 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1122

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
—————–
4 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-Phoenix, AZ, Wed. Feb 19th at 9pm ET
5 More Days to Trump MAGA/KAG rally-CS, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
—————-
👉 Friday was an emotionally challenging day…appropriately marked as a Day of Cold Anger, Sundance-styled. Thru this Cold Anger more Americans will jump on the Trump Train and will be determined to go vote for President Trump and all GOPs in Nov. We will get those Super Monster Votes. Don’t lose hope nor give up..just go forward and explain to newcomers and get them to go vote for President Trump. God is With Us, but we must take action, too. As Sundance say: “Meet at the Old Mill…We Ride at Midnight.”
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Give the king Your judgments, O God, And Your righteousness to the king’s Son.
He will judge Your people with righteousness, And Your poor with justice..“ 🌟
—Psalm 72:1-2
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump and FLOTUS and MAGA Team arrived safely at MAL.
✅ Re: Yesterday posting of $60.6 Million raised in January…Average donation is under $40 ! That’s how many Americans trust/love our Pres. Trump
✅ Pres. Trump deployed 100 BORTAC agents to help ICE arrest illegal aliens in Sanctuary cities, starting in Feb thru May (BORTAC = U.S. Border Patrol tactical unit)
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, family & MAGA Team as they attend a Finance Dinner in private residence in Palm Beach which is closed to Press-yay!-(Dep MAL 6:40pm ET, ***Arr back at MAL 8:50pm ET)
— for protection/successful missions of ICE & BORTAC going into sanctuary cities–missions takes place Feb thru May
— early voting in NV from Feb 15-Feb 18–pray for election integrity and NO voter frauds
— for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for 24/7 protection for all Trump Supporters, MAGA campaign workers,etc
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Drain The Swamp *🇺🇸*
🦅 “In America, we understand that a nation is only living as long as it is striving. We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action – constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, February 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 262 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————–Looking ahead to next week…..
Sunday: Attends Daytona 500 (Rumor: Pres. Trump might take a lap in the Beast!-Sundance twitter)
Mon-Feb 17: Early Voting in ARK
Tues- Feb 18: Early Voting in TX and UT
Wed-Feb 19: Rally in Phoenix, Az….also Dems Clown Show Debate 9-11pm ET in NV and Early Voting in AZ (That’s the reason for rallying in AZ)
Thur-Feb 20: Rally in Colorado
Fri-Feb 21: Early Voting in WA
Sat-Feb 22: Dem Caucus in Nevada for anyone needing another Dems’ Clown Shows
Keeping the hired help in line.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/14/february-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1121/comment-page-1/#comment-7850249)
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/13/20 – (See link above.)
– Photo of Brian Kolfage shaking hands with Juárez Mexican sector immigration chief at border wall.
– Misc. related tweets.
– Jeff Rainforth video at Project 1. Jeff says he might be at Project 2 in a week or so to film.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 2/14/20
– Jeff Rainforth post saying that tomorrow he will be travelling back to Project 2 to film. Then he will go to Project 3 which should begin shortly.
– Brian Kolfage post about the documentary he took part in at the border.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Began building over Memorial Day weekend in Sunland Park, NM., just across the Rio Grande from El Paso, TX.)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher has taken the lead on Project 2, covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for WBTW & Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/14/20
Good Morning Stillwater! I am still hanging around but just in the back ground as we go through a quiet time on the wall. I know planning is still going on. Quiet seems to be a necessary part of planning these days!
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 2/14/20
WHAT?
AZ Rep. Warren Petersen retweet.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So much doom & gloom on CTH comments pages recently. One could almost think it organised… At the least, it seems quite infectious (which is what they rely upon).
As previously suggested, follow the lead of the President. Listen carefully to what he says. Please don’t join the legion of enemy operatives wandering amongst us spreading despair. If you are inclined that way, stand down and remove yourself from the field. Alternatively, contaminate their pages with your despondency. At least then you’ll be doing something useful.
When the 4 lawyers left and Liu got her nomination withdrawn, Trump was unstoppable. Now he’s nothing.
Whatever is going on he’s not giving up and I’m not going to stop supporting him. As we keep finding out the corruption is wider and deeper than imagined. It’s like you have to call in an air-strike danger close to drain the swamp or hand-to-hand combat. This is how the swamp is being drained.
Here’s a disturbing interview about the USA’s and the world’s almost total dependency on China for most pharmaceuticals. Lou is a tad cranky with Peter Navarro
https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6132738739001/
