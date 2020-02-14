CPL Michael Avenatti Found Guilty On All Counts in Nike Extortion Case…

Creepy porn lawyer and former CNN political analyst, Michael Avenatti, has been found guilty on all three counts in the $25 million Nike Extortion case.
New York – Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday by a jury of all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.
[…] Avenatti was accused in the Nike case of trying to shake down the company by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up. (link)
CPL still faces two more prosecutions: one in New York for defrauding client Stormy Daniels of $300k; and another in California for fraud, embezzlement, tax crimes and perjury.
Believe in something. Even if it means lying about everything.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I suppose this qualifies him to reemerge as a dimm Presidential frontrunner….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Good Riddance Loser!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the immortal words of Homer … “Hoo! Hoo!”
LikeLike
Good riddance….
LikeLiked by 2 people
A fitting end!
LikeLiked by 1 person
… said Bubba, his future cell mate and significant other!
LikeLike
Conjugal visits from Don Lemon.
LikeLike
I fear this may negatively impact his Presidential campaign.
But then, he is a Democrat..
LikeLiked by 13 people
Will this effect his presidential bid?
https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/08/10/michael-avenatti-considering-presidential-run-2020-vpx.cnn
LikeLiked by 4 people
Don’t worry, he’ll still get the prison vote.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He may have to ‘work hard’ for it.
“Moon ….river.!!!!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was wondering the same. GMTA
LikeLike
And just think. The Administrative State is full of lawyers just like him, with the exception they are politically connected and he obviously is not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
But is he running for president?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will Tom Perez change the rules, like he did for mini mike, to allow Avenatti in the next debate?
LikeLiked by 6 people
He does have name recognition.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avenatti can participate via “cell” phone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shakedown porn lawyer got shakedown. Good riddance. CNN likes to hire the best. s/
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Dems like to hire people like Avenatti, Cohen, Bolton and Romney!
LikeLike
Guess he just thought he was a member of the club…in fact was just a tool of the club. 😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
He was no use to them after Kavanaugh.
https://imgflip.com/i/3p8swt
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
This don’t work.
https://imgflip.com/i/3p8swt
LikeLiked by 1 person
It works if you put in the URL of the image itself rather than the URL of the website page where the image is being hosted…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
He was the Court Jester of the Dems. And they need a candidate right now!
LikeLike
DoJ will reccommend he serve between 1 – 3 years in prison….
LikeLiked by 3 people
60 days. That is their max for their fellow travelers.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sentence guidelines will be on the dollar amount he tried to extort which was $25 million so 10+ years. By the time he gets convicted in CA he will be a habitual offender so added time for that too.
LikeLike
At least the Trump curse is alive and well.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are we supposed to forget about McCabe because Avenatti was convicted?
Heck, I can relate more to Avenatti than I can to any members of the “Big Club” who screw me over EVERY DAY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Extortion? Isn’t that what he and boos did to President TRUMP via The Enquirer? I wonder what kinda’ cut The Enquirer gets on all these transactions they broker?
Remember when it happened to Letterman it was called extortion?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Corporate Shake down business tough without emotionally charged “victim”…next time, Get Alred Avenatti!
LikeLike
Rotten to the core !
LikeLike
I suspect we are going to find out who really played with Stormy long and hard. Just do it!
LikeLike
Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only will Stormy Daniels need a new lawyers, but Alexandra Chalupa will, too.
LikeLike
The bigger they
arecontrive themselves to be, the harder they fall.
LikeLike
Mikey, we hardly knew ye….
Goes to show you can’t screw with a big corp like Nike. If you want to screw over a Republican candidate for president, why that’s okay (McCabe won’t be indicted) but you’d better not mess with the Ruling Elite or the fat cats who fund them.
Remember that McCabe threatened that if he went down, he’d bring down everyone else. My guess is he was signalling that he might very well implicate St. Barack of Obama and we all know that is NOT going to happen. The USA would burn if the African American community were deprived of their idol.
Roger Stone gets 7-9 years, McCabe gets a pass. If you don’t think you’re living in the United Soviet Socialist Republic of America, reread the above.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Who wanted him taken down? Wow!
Notice how quickly this investigation, indictment, and trial happened? Amazing. Speed of light.
BREAKING
New attorneys overseeing General Flynn, other cases.
LikeLike
An unplanned campaign stop on his way to 1600!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Avanetti’s fantasies are coming true 💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just demonstrates that worthless shows like “The View” will entertain any slime ball, no matter how detestable, as long as that guest hates PT.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes….one of those fat cows called said he was like the Holy Spirit.
LikeLike
So he got his handcuffs. I’ll bet he’s thrilled.
LikeLike
YY4U, exactly. You don’t think they’re going to let a Trump-hating, woke company like Nike take a hit, do you? That’s serious crime! Using government agencies illegally to attempt a coup on a duly elected, sitting president? Meh. Gray area.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If he worked for the Department of Justice he would have been given a pass. two tier Justice system in America
LikeLike
How can this be happening?. He said he was a presidential candidate and dem presidential candidates are not allowed to be investigated, let alone tried and convicted!
Impeach Trump for this outrage!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, one less Trump-hating creep to worry about.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This has got to be the greatest self own in Twitter’s history.
LikeLike
WTH? Sundance, That picture of him is useless. Please replace it with the one of him with his friends at CNN. Come on, now……
LikeLike