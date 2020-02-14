CPL Michael Avenatti Found Guilty On All Counts in Nike Extortion Case…

Creepy porn lawyer and former CNN political analyst, Michael Avenatti, has been found guilty on all three counts in the $25 million Nike Extortion case.

New York – Disgraced lawyer Michael Avenatti was convicted Friday by a jury of all three charges related to his efforts to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel giant Nike.

[…] Avenatti was accused in the Nike case of trying to shake down the company by threatening to expose alleged evidence of bribing amateur basketball players and their families unless the company paid up. (link)

CPL still faces two more prosecutions: one in New York for defrauding client Stormy Daniels of $300k; and another in California for fraud, embezzlement, tax crimes and perjury.

  1. Genie says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Believe in something. Even if it means lying about everything.

  2. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    I suppose this qualifies him to reemerge as a dimm Presidential frontrunner….

  3. hillariousclinton says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Good Riddance Loser!!

  4. Payday says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:45 pm

    Good riddance….

  6. Raptors2020 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:49 pm

    I fear this may negatively impact his Presidential campaign.
    But then, he is a Democrat..

  8. Pew-Anon says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    And just think. The Administrative State is full of lawyers just like him, with the exception they are politically connected and he obviously is not.

  9. 6x47 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:50 pm

    But is he running for president?

  10. Reserved55 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Will Tom Perez change the rules, like he did for mini mike, to allow Avenatti in the next debate?

  11. CNN_sucks says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:51 pm

    Shakedown porn lawyer got shakedown. Good riddance. CNN likes to hire the best. s/

  12. hillariousclinton says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:52 pm

    Guess he just thought he was a member of the club…in fact was just a tool of the club. 😂

  13. Nevyan says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:55 pm

    DoJ will reccommend he serve between 1 – 3 years in prison….

  14. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    At least the Trump curse is alive and well.

  15. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Are we supposed to forget about McCabe because Avenatti was convicted?
    Heck, I can relate more to Avenatti than I can to any members of the “Big Club” who screw me over EVERY DAY.

  16. TwoLaine says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    Extortion? Isn’t that what he and boos did to President TRUMP via The Enquirer? I wonder what kinda’ cut The Enquirer gets on all these transactions they broker?

    Remember when it happened to Letterman it was called extortion?

  17. Publius2016 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:01 pm

    Corporate Shake down business tough without emotionally charged “victim”…next time, Get Alred Avenatti!

  18. beaujest says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Rotten to the core !

  19. RJ says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    I suspect we are going to find out who really played with Stormy long and hard. Just do it!

  20. BestBets says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:13 pm

    Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.

  21. Wethal says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Not only will Stormy Daniels need a new lawyers, but Alexandra Chalupa will, too.

  22. Motzilla says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:19 pm

    The bigger they  are  contrive themselves to be, the harder they fall.

  23. YY4U says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:24 pm

    Mikey, we hardly knew ye….

    Goes to show you can’t screw with a big corp like Nike. If you want to screw over a Republican candidate for president, why that’s okay (McCabe won’t be indicted) but you’d better not mess with the Ruling Elite or the fat cats who fund them.

    Remember that McCabe threatened that if he went down, he’d bring down everyone else. My guess is he was signalling that he might very well implicate St. Barack of Obama and we all know that is NOT going to happen. The USA would burn if the African American community were deprived of their idol.

    Roger Stone gets 7-9 years, McCabe gets a pass. If you don’t think you’re living in the United Soviet Socialist Republic of America, reread the above.

  24. Perot Conservative says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    Who wanted him taken down? Wow!

    Notice how quickly this investigation, indictment, and trial happened? Amazing. Speed of light.

    BREAKING

    New attorneys overseeing General Flynn, other cases.

  25. YeahYouRight says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:28 pm

    An unplanned campaign stop on his way to 1600!

  26. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:41 pm

    Avanetti’s fantasies are coming true 💕

  27. louche9 says:
    February 14, 2020 at 3:48 pm

    YY4U, exactly. You don’t think they’re going to let a Trump-hating, woke company like Nike take a hit, do you? That’s serious crime! Using government agencies illegally to attempt a coup on a duly elected, sitting president? Meh. Gray area.

  28. Dances with Wolverines says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    If he worked for the Department of Justice he would have been given a pass. two tier Justice system in America

  29. James F says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    How can this be happening?. He said he was a presidential candidate and dem presidential candidates are not allowed to be investigated, let alone tried and convicted!

    Impeach Trump for this outrage!

  30. DJ Snyder says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:07 pm

    Well, one less Trump-hating creep to worry about.

  31. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:42 pm

    This has got to be the greatest self own in Twitter’s history.

  32. kleen says:
    February 14, 2020 at 4:47 pm

    WTH? Sundance, That picture of him is useless. Please replace it with the one of him with his friends at CNN. Come on, now……

