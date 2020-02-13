President Trump Will Attend Daytona 500 NASCAR Race on Sunday…

The White House has confirmed that President Trump will attend the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16th. The big race starts at 1:00pm on Fox.  [On Saturday Joe Nemecheck will race Trump/Pence 2020]

The U.S. Secret Service tweeted Wednesday that it was securing the Daytona Speedway. The security team noted drones are banned within a 30-mile radius of the event.

Also, Joe Nemechek will be using patriotic colors of ‘TRUMP / PENCE 2020’ in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener on Saturday for the Racing Experience 300.

[NASCAR] “The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest events in sports and the prestigious season-opening event to the NASCAR Cup Series,” track president Chip Wile said in a statement. “Daytona International Speedway has been privileged to have hosted several sitting Presidents of the United States over our history. We’re honored that the President of the United States has chosen to experience the pageantry and excitement of ‘The Great American Race’ by attending Sunday’s 62nd annual Daytona 500.”

Previously, Ronald Reagan attended the 1984 July race at Daytona, which was Richard Petty’s 200th career Cup Series win.  George H.W. Bush also attended a summer Daytona race, in 1992. George W. Bush attended the 2004 Daytona 500, won by Dale Earnhardt Jr.  (link)

 

  1. geoffcsaltine says:
    February 13, 2020 at 10:56 pm

    Anyone know how to live stream it, we just cut the cable. New at live streaming.
    Thanks.

  2. wendy forward says:
    February 13, 2020 at 10:59 pm

    I hope he does the command!

  3. OhNoYouDont says:
    February 13, 2020 at 11:04 pm

    I attended the 2004 Daytona 500 when George W Bush visited.

    Back then, my seats were on the backstretch.

    The airport is right next to the Daytona International Speedway and Air Force One was parked right by the shuttle drop off for the backstretch.

    The closest I have ever been to AF1, very memorable.

  4. Blind no Longer says:
    February 13, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    I’ll be pulling for Joe in the Trump-Pence car!!!!

  5. Rotor says:
    February 13, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Glad they got a Florida Boy (Joe Nemecheck) to drive the Trump/Pence car.

