February 13th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1120

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
LikeLiked by 2 people
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
—————–
6 More Days to a Trump MAGA/KAG rally in Phoenix, AZ, Wed. Feb 19th at 9pm ET
7 More Days to a Trump MAGA/KAG rally in Clorado Springs, CO, Thurs. Feb 20th at 7pm ET
👉 Deval Patrick dropped out–Nine Little Demmies woke up late, one jumbled into the toilet and then there were EIGHT.
——————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “You will increase my honor and comfort me once more.“ 🌟 —Psalm 71:21
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is showing America how to take the fight to the enemy
✅ President Trump is respectful towards world’s leaders, esp. those who are handicapped. He represents the Heart of America very well.
✅ Another new record high…for all three Stock Market Indexes…#146
✅ 60% of Independents say they’re better off than three years ago
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Pro-Trump candidates running for Congressional seats
— America stand strong against congressional Dems recycling “new” crimes against our President Trump
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for General Flynn
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Great American Comeback *🇺🇸*
🦅 “There should be no fear – we are protected, and we will always be protected. We will be protected by the great men and women of our military and law enforcement and, most importantly, we are protected by God.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, February 13, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 264 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 9 people
“Deval Patrick dropped out–Nine Little Demmies woke up late, one jumbled into the toilet and then there were EIGHT.’
It’s not fair! Grandma’s keepin’ me up all night laughing…… 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Ha! I remember that move vie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
But he has no path to 270!
/sarc
LikeLiked by 1 person
He doesn’t. It’s a four-lane superhighway. In need of repair, there’s bound to be some potholes and bumps on the way. But still a highway.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, he’s not going to 270, he’s going for a much higher # than that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Virginia voted to give electoral college votes to popular vote winner.
LikeLike
Pop vote of the 50 states? Unconstitutional.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a ‘Living Constution’, don’t you remember?
Living for Democrats. Set in stone for Republicans. With their screams about the Vindmans the Democrats are literally trying to revive the unconstitutional Tenure of Office Act that was used to try and remove Andrew Johnson. What would Schumer do if a subordinate of his lied on the stand about him? Keep him around? Nada!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s ordinance coming in on the enemy from so many directions they don’t know what to respond to. Things are really heating up.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It looks like the law fare attorneys have done Stone a favor with their silly stunt.
Now all the information about this crazy jury foreman is coming out because she injected herself into the discussion about on social media.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ask all involved (judge, prosecutors and jurors) under oath what the hell was going on. If they lie, give them nine years. Lock the judge up in solitary while we sort this out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck Ross is tweeting about a juror in the Stone trial having been an associate of Donna Brazille.
I wonder if the water buffalo gave her the verdict ahead of time.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooops, lieing in voir doir, an questionaire, is a BIG no no.
Somebodies going to emergency,
Somebodies going to jail,…
Oh, wait! She’s a Democrat,…
Never mind!
LikeLike
Attacking PDJT for overspending is just wrong. If you look at the 2021 Budget he has just delivered to Congress one can see precisely what his strategies are. The further Congress departs from Regular Order, the more to blame they are for mortgaging the future. It is Congress that sets the spending — if the President wants to get any of his priorities addressed in the Budget, he must accede to Congressional Excess. The perfidy starts and ends with the Congress. That’s where the spotlight should stay.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barnes Law has a lot of info on this –
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I read this earlier today and wanted to post it here. It is what is going on with a lot of democrat voters who are starting to realize they are more deplorable than democrat anymore.
View at Medium.com
LikeLike
LikeLike