Tuesday February 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
For some reason I had this song stuck in my head a couple of weeks ago.
Reminds me of my hurricane chasing days. Catch a few good days in front of the storm, evacuate and hunker down, and then a day or two of good surf after before heading home to FL.
One year, lo so many years ago, we surfed Hurricane Bob at Ponce Inlet, and then chased it up to Cape Hatteras. The Food Lion on the Outer Banks lost power and the manger told us to take what we could eat from the coolers or he had to throw it out. We dined like kings over a campfire for two days.
Good times, great friends, incredible adventures with a few “fish stories” for good measure. I’m a little older now, 50, but still in decent fighting shape, and would do it again and again if the chance came up. Never really thought I’d be the “old” guy in the water, yet, here I am, LOL.
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
Paraskevidekatriaphobia
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
If you don’t know what that is, I can’t say as I blame you. If I were a smart aleck, I might “explain” that paraskevidekatriaphobia is a derivation of triskaidekaphobia, but that would probably leave most of our readers just as befuddled. But the latter is the fear of the number thirteen, and the former refers to the more specific phobia of fear of Friday the 13th.
Before you start thinking that people with these phobias should just grow up and get over it, you might want to consider how society itself contributes to this fear. You’ve never stepped off the elevator on to the thirteenth floor of a tall building, simply because the highly educated architects that design our skyscrapers superstitiously refuse to include one. If that old movie made it seem rational that Kris Kringle was Santa Claus by noting that the United States Post Office directed mail to him, its easy to understand how buildings without a 13th floor make a fear of the number 13 seem rational as well.
The effects of paraskevidekatriaphobia are claimed to be extensive. Since many Americans refuse to fly or conduct business on a Friday the 13th, it is said the economy suffers an estimated 800 million dollar loss every time this date rolls around. Back in the 1930s, the influence of this phobia even reached the highest office in our land, as FDR refused to travel on Friday the 13th.
It may surprise you to learn that the origin of this phobia finds its roots in the Bible, when thirteen men observed the last supper. One was a traitor, and tradition (wrongly) holds that the Lord was crucified a few hours later on a Friday.
What’s the cure for paraskevidekatriaphobia? An old joke says if you can pronounce the word, you’re cured! In 1913, a pastor tried to cure people by officiating at Friday the 13thweddings without charge. But since superstition is the veneration of something that deserves none, a better way to help people overcome this superstition is to do what Paul did when he encountered some superstitious people (Acts 17:22) and preach the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ (v. 23-31). The world considers Paul’s gospel to be superstition (Acts 25:19), “but unto us which are saved it is the power of God” (1 Cor. 1:18). Paul’s use of the present tense here shows his gospel is more than just “the power of God unto salvation” (Rom. 1:16). Once we are saved, his gospel “is” still the power of God to help us overcome “the spirit of fear” with the spirit “of…a sound mind” (2 Tim. 1:7), a mind made sound by a full knowledge of Paul’s gospel.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paraskevidekatriaphobia/
Acts 17:22 Then Paul stood in the midst of Mars’ hill, and said, Ye men of Athens, I perceive that in all things ye are too superstitious.
Acts 17:23 For as I passed by, and beheld your devotions, I found an altar with this inscription, TO THE UNKNOWN GOD. Whom therefore ye ignorantly worship, him declare I unto you.
24 God that made the world and all things therein, seeing that he is Lord of heaven and earth, dwelleth not in temples made with hands;
25 Neither is worshipped with men’s hands, as though he needed any thing, seeing he giveth to all life, and breath, and all things;
26 And hath made of one blood all nations of men for to dwell on all the face of the earth, and hath determined the times before appointed, and the bounds of their habitation;
27 That they should seek the Lord, if haply they might feel after him, and find him, though he be not far from every one of us:
28 For in him we live, and move, and have our being; as certain also of your own poets have said, For we are also his offspring.
29 Forasmuch then as we are the offspring of God, we ought not to think that the Godhead is like unto gold, or silver, or stone, graven by art and man’s device.
30 And the times of this ignorance God winked at; but now commandeth all men every where to repent:
31 Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.
Acts 17:19 And they took him, and brought him unto Areopagus, saying, May we know what this new doctrine, whereof thou speakest, is?
1 Corinthians 1:18 For the preaching of the cross is to them that perish foolishness; but unto us which are saved it is the power of God.
Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.
Here’s another of Mary Chapin Carpenter’s timeless ballads. Every now and again she comes up with something that may not be a huge hit, but is still golden. You just gotta’ love Mary . . .
I can feel it in the air tonight….. ❤ #Pickle
This interview with Dianna West is both disturbing and confirming. We’ve often discussed the structure of the Deep State here on the Treehouse. Although we’re hardly the only people exploring that peculiar (for America anyway) mystery, I think far more truly illustrative comments have been made here than elsewhere. I know I’ve sure learned a lot. One continuing puzzlement has been the quite odd behavior our our various federal level legal and security bureaucracies which, for the moment of president Trump’s election, seemed united in opposing everything he’s tired to do. In this video, Dianna West discusses her new book where she explores the communist and hard-left political roots of some of the people most prominent in our security and legal apparatus. Her interview explains a lot. The interview is pretty long, although she really gets into the meat of the levels of governmental corruption in the first 30 minutes. This is heavy-duty stuff so hold on to your hat.
