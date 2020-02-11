February 11th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1118

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Well, President Trump sure did shake up the Dems and Fake Media, Trump-style.
His First Rally as an un-“impeached” President and yet you wouldn’t know it, as President Trump, since January 20th 2017, has just kept on going, working for us while under massive attacks by these satanic Dems and other Oppositions. He truly took those slings and arrows ‘happily’ for us. We were the target, President Trump was the blocker. What a blocker! What a guy! What a President of the United States of America!
The battle isn’t over, but it is a start and Americans are just warming up, standing our ground, correcting and pushing back when needed.
We Love You, President Trump!
— ❤️ — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*— ❤️ —
————— The Day of High and Low Points
After NH Rally, President Trump & MAGA Team flew to Dover military base to participate in the ‘Observe the Dignified Transfer’ of two of our American military members killed recently in Afghanistan and he will also meet with their families. President Trump won’t be back in WH in time for the posting of this Tuesday prayer. I will post it below prayer posting when he is safely in the WH. In prayer for everyone related to this somber trip.
—————–
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal Forever!!!!!
🌟 “Your righteousness, God, reaches to the heavens,
you who have done great things. Who is like you, God? “ 🌟 —Psalm 71:19
——————
***Praises:
✅ We are fired up! Huge turnout at NH rally–enthusiasm is very HIGH–America is ready to take down the Opposition…Drain The Swamp!
✅ More ‘Rocking Around The USA’ Party Nights… Trump MAGA rallies next week: Feb 19 in Phoenix AZ & Feb 20 Colorado Springs, CO
✅ 95% approval rating from Repub Party
✅ Trump Campaign & RNC raised $117 Million online fundraising alone during the impeachment hoax
✅ “America’s unparalleled success: 120,000 criminal arrested by ICE” (Pres. Trump at NH rally)
✅ Gen Flynn Feb 27th sentencing hearing has been canceled
✅ Illegal crossings has been reduced for 8 straight months
✅ 70+ Obama hold-overs in NSC have been removed
✅ 4 members of Chinese military charged by U.S. w/2017 Equifax hacking
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for the families and friends of our military members killed recently
— for Trump Supporters working on President Trump re-election campaign
— for U.S. military members (now up to 109) who have been diagnosed with Traumatic Brain injury as a result from Jan 8 Iranian missile attacks in Iraq
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* ‘The Snake’ Poem! *🇺🇸*
🦅 “The Bible tells us, “how good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity.” ” — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, February 11, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 266 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/10/february-10th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1117/comment-page-1/#comment-7837109)
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 2/9/20 – (See link above.)
– Video with Kris Kobach at Project 1 discussing open borders and the coronavirus.
– – – – –
Monday night update – 2/10/20
– Jeff Rainforth video at Project 1. He mentions that he may be filming at Project 2 soon. Project 3 is coming shortly and he will film the whole construction process, but probably won’t start releasing the videos until it’s almost finished.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 2/10/20 – (16:15)
Jeff Rainforth at Project 1.
3:49 – Mexican Army bunker.
7:12 – Project 3
8:21/9:10 – Jeff may be going to McAllen, Texas to film at Project 2.
9:49 – Films a double rainbow.
11:44 – Talks about the cartel path.
God bless all.
🙏🇺🇸✝️⛪️😒
My deepest sympathy to the family of this soldier and all who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
Dignified, profoundly respectful, heart-shattering. Our President is loathe to send another soldier to war. He will wage war by economics, droning terrorists, procuring top-of-the line machines and armaments, and he is teaching us how wars are won without the spilling of American blood. My deepest gratitude, President Trump; you are the very best COC we have ever had.
Thank God for the tweets and articles of President Trump, Sundance, other independent reporters/journalists and pro-Trump sites, we know everything about President Trump and other MAGA News..
Here’s the perfect assignment for those Obama holdovers:
Sundance, there was a segment on Fox’s Ingraham show tonite about how Dems understood the power that could be wielded from the NSC (National Security Council) and proceeded to load it up with Obama loyalists as their premier war room for leaking and sabotaging PresTrump. Blew the agency up to 230 members, way more than prior.
I forget the other panelists that were on, I’ll try to catch the re-broadcast later tonite in my time zone.
Looked on Fox’s website and it isn’t posted there yet, they usually don’t have them up the same day.
Only caught part of it so can’t vouch that it’s worth your time. May be info we already know but just now being talked about or drummed up to follow on the news of the 70 firings.
Reminds me of when Marion “Mayor For Life” Barry suggested to a woman on welfare with 14 children the following: ″Why don’t you stop having all these babies?″
https://apnews.com/7e7881db4660a1b3b5c00c2a00fa8663
Going after sanctuary cities.
It’s about time.
Is that the trade the DeepState is proposing?
Good news. Go AG Barr!
The #Munchkin fires back…
For the past three years I have seen people on hear talk about marching on Washington, and I have usually responded that Republicans aren’t protestors.
I would, however, like to throw out the idea that we all spread the idea of going to Washington en masse to attend Trump’s second inauguration. Sure, he exaggerated the size of the first one, but it is truly within our power to ensure that his SECOND inauguration breaks all records. I am going to reserve a block of five rooms tomorrow and make sure I recruit enough people to go to DC with me to fill them.
Who will take the “fill five rooms” challenge?
Great TPUSA video remixing SOTU with Nancy doing her tear thing after each many applause lines, including the visitor introductions, viewable on gateway pundit where I saw it:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/02/sorry-nancy-amazing-tpusa-video-pelosi-demanded-twitter-to-take-down-passes-the-10-million-views-mark/
