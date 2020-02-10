President Trump MAGA/KAG Rally – Manchester, New Hampshire – 7:00pm Livestream…

Tonight President Trump heads to Manchester, New Hampshire for a massive Keep America Great rally at SNHU Arena. The New Hampshire primary election is tomorrow, Feb 11th, and Team Trump are highlighting the scale of the MAGA movement to contrast against the Democrat field.  President Trump is expected to speak at 7:00pm EST

RSBN Livestream LinkFox News LivestreamFox10 LivestreamAlternate Livestream

153 Responses to President Trump MAGA/KAG Rally – Manchester, New Hampshire – 7:00pm Livestream…

  1. TexanInFL says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Been TDY and traveling the past few days didn’t realize there was a rally.. Yay!! I need this!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. littleflower481 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    He’s going to read the snake

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Lion2017 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    The snake! Thank you President Trump!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  4. Patience says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    The vicious snake
    >Love it!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Landslide says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    It’s SO GREAT that most did not respond when he asked how many had heard The Snake. Wow. Lots of first-timers!!!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Greg1 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    Is word press acting up tonight? Or are there fewer people commenting than normal?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. 1stgoblyn says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    I thought he said he changed the poem ‘The Snake’ but the only thing I could think might have been the change was the addition of the word ‘vicious.’ Someone help me out here. The Fake News will have that as lie # 16, 573.

    Like

    Reply
  8. Blue Moon says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    They need to move that guy behind PT to the left. He has a constant frown on his face like he did not want to be there.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. George Hicks says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    How quiet!
    Read us a story daddy
    LOL

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Adios Traidora says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    The Snake —-> Pathological Altruism

    The antidote to the DEADLY POISON of that EVIL SNAKE is very simply ……

    AMERICA FIRST !!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Patience says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    ….”but they can’t even run a caucus in EYE OH Wha!”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. WSB says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    If you like your President, you can KEEP your President!

    WSB 02 10 2020

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. Adios Traidora says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Romney Reptilicus Backstabbia

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. WhiteBoard says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Holy SHHHH – at 7:51 eastern PDJT said we SHOULD IMPEACH OBAMA !!!

    did you hear it?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. akearn says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    “We should IMPEACH President Obama!” LOL fantastic!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. bambamtakethat says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:53 pm

    Oh my!!! We should impeach Obama (for “You like your doctor, you can keep your doctor)!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Landslide says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    Ha! The Hill already reporting that the crowd was chanting “46!”. 😁

    Triggering all over the country.😆

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  18. tuskyou says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:55 pm

    “We don’t apologize anymore” 🇺🇲🇺🇲

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. Patience says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:56 pm

    “That swamp is a dirty swamp”
    >Chant: “Drain the swamp”

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  20. StanH says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    This is a man in charge, no fear.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. calbear84 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    That Swamp is a DIRTY SWAMP!
    Don’t we know it Mr. President! Wray and Atkinson must go! Throw out the case against Gen. Flynn!

    Like

    Reply
  22. Reserved55 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    Four more yearss

    Like

    Reply
  23. dufrst says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Very efficient speech! Loved it! The best is yet to come!

    Like

    Reply
  24. Adios Traidora says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Flag good for all weather display… 3 by 5 polyester ….storm proof

    https://www.flagsimporter.com/trump-2020-flag-3x5ft-poly

    Like

    Reply
  25. tuskyou says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:07 pm

    Trish Regan will interview POTUS on her show soon (Fox biz)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. Troublemaker10 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:08 pm

    I had to watch it on RSBN mobile tonight. They panned the crowds several time. It was HUGE!!!!! There was an overflow crowd outside too!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Publius2016 says:
    February 10, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    Great Rally! New Hampshire is going REPUBLICAN BY ALOT!

    With Pocahontas and Crazy Bernie next door, NH knows!

    The Snake is back!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
