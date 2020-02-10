Monday February 10th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
John 3:16
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Do you believe it?
With all your heart?
Do you believe that God gave His Son because He loved the whole world?
Do you believe that whosoever believes in Him receives everlasting life?
Gentiles as well as Jews?
Do you believe that John 3:16 applies to this age?
SO DO WE!–WITH ALL OUR HEARTS!
We emphasize this because we have been charged of late with putting a dispensational question mark opposite John 3:16.
We not only believe that John 3:16 applies to this age, but that it is more pertinent today than when our Lord first spoke it to Nicodemus.
But first let us turn to two other Scriptures, just as plain, though less frequently quoted.
In Matthew 15:24 we have the plain words of our Lord, “I am not sent but unto the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”
In Matthew 10:5,6 we read “These twelve Jesus sent forth, and commanded them, saying, Go not into the way of the Gentiles, and into any city of the Samaritans enter ye not: But go rather to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”
How can we reconcile these Scriptures with John 3:16?
John 3:16, — “The world…whosoever.”
Matthew 10:5,6; 15:24, — None but “the lost sheep of the house of Israel.”
The key to this question is found in Acts 3:25,26 where Peter says to the house of Israel, “Ye are the children of the prophets, and of the covenant which God made with our fathers, saying unto Abraham, AND IN THY SEED SHALL ALL THE KINDREDS OF THE EARTH BE BLESSED. Unto you first God, having raised up His Son Jesus sent Him to bless you, in turning away every one of you from his iniquities.”
The Old Testament abounds with prophecies that salvation would go to the ends of the earth through Israel. This is why our Lord confined His earthly ministry exclusively to the house of Israel. This is why Peter said to the people of Israel, “Unto you first…”
It was no secret that salvation would go to all the world, but remember that it was to go through the covenant people.
We must not forget that John 3:16 was spoken to “A RULER OF THE JEWS.” This makes the words of our Lord doubly significant. It would not be at all amiss to paraphrase them thus: “For God so loved the world, Nicodemus — not only Israel, but the world— that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Sad to say, the rulers of the Jews rejected Christ. The glorious message of John 3:16 would never have reached the Gentiles if God had waited for Israel to proclaim it.
As a nation they themselves rejected God’s Son. They even persecuted those who preached Christ and Saul of Tarsus became the leader of the opposition.
It was in this crisis that God arrested Saul and saved him so that He might unfold His secret purpose of grace to him and through him.
We quote a few Scriptures from Paul’s letters:
“Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious; but…the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant…that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting” (ITim.1:13-16).
“Where sin abounded, grace did much more abound: That as sin hath reigned…so might grace reign” (Rom. 5:20,21).
“FOR GOD HATH CONCLUDED THEM ALL IN UNBELIEF, THAT HE MIGHT HAVE MERCY UPON ALL. O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and his ways past finding out!” (Rom.11:32,33).
“For He is our peace, who hath made both one and hath broken down the middle wall of partition between us…for to make in Himself of twain one new man…and that he might reconcile both unto God in one body BY THE CROSS” (Eph.2:14-16).
This message of grace abounding, of grace reigning was revealed from heaven by the Lord Jesus Christ to the apostle Paul. He says in Ephesians 3:2,3: “If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward, HOW THAT BY REVELATION HE MADE KNOWN UNTO ME THE MYSTERY.” This was God’s eternal purpose, “kept secret since the world began” (Rom.16:25), “hid in God” (Eph.3:9), “in other ages not made known,” (Eph.3:5), “hid from ages and from generations” (Col.1:26), “THE MYSTERY” (Rom.16:25; Eph.1:9; 3:3,4,9; 6:19; Col. 1:26,27; 2:2; 4:3).
And now, thank God, though Israel, through whom the nations should have been blessed, gropes in darkness and staggers in unbelief, any poor sinner, Jew or Gentile, may rejoice that “GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD, THAT HE GAVE HIS ONLY BEGOTTEN SON, THAT WHOSOEVER BELIEVETH IN HIM SHOULD NOT PERISH, BUT HAVE EVERLASTING LIFE.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/john-316/
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 1:9 Having made known unto us the mystery of his will, according to his good pleasure which he hath purposed in himself:
Eph 3:3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ) …..9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
Eph 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
Colossians 1:26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
27 To whom God would make known what is the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:
Col 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;
Col 4:3 Withal praying also for us, that God would open unto us a door of utterance, to speak the mystery of Christ, for which I am also in bonds:
“This message of grace abounding, of grace reigning was revealed from heaven by the Lord Jesus Christ to the apostle Paul. He says in Ephesians 3:2,3: “If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward, HOW THAT BY REVELATION HE MADE KNOWN UNTO ME THE MYSTERY.””
It is noteworthy how post-ascension and post Pentecost apostle Peter also received direct revelation “out of heaven”:
Acts 11:1-10 — “Now the apostles and the brothers being in Judea heard that the Gentiles also had received the word of God. And when Peter went up to Jerusalem, those of the circumcision began contending with him, saying, “You went to men having uncircumcision, and ate with them.” Now Peter having begun, set forth to them in order, saying, “I was in the city of Joppa praying, and in a trance I saw a vision, a certain vessel like a great sheet descending, being let down out of heaven by four corners, and it came down as far as me. Having looked intently on it, I was observing it, and I saw the quadrupeds of the earth and the wild beasts and the creeping things and the birds of the air. And also I heard a voice saying to me, ‘Having risen up, Peter, kill and eat.’ But I said, ‘In no way, Lord. For nothing ever common or unclean has entered into my mouth.’ But for a second time the voice answered out of heaven, ‘What God has cleansed, you do not call unholy.’ Now this happened on three times, and all was drawn up into heaven again.”
After Peter shared with “the apostles and the brothers” about his preaching to the Gentiles about Christ’s death on the cross and His resurrection (Acts 10:39-43), they responded thusly: “And having heard these things, they were silent and glorified God, saying, “Then indeed God has given also to the Gentiles repentance unto life” (Acts 11:18).
Peter was later the first to be directly quoted in Acts using the word “grace” in the following context: “But we believe ourselves to be saved by the grace of the Lord Jesus, in the same manner as they also are” (Acts 15:11). This of course comports with the revelation of the mystery “that the Gentiles are joint-heirs, and a joint-body, and joint-partakers of the promise in Christ Jesus, through the gospel” (cf. Eph. 3:6).
