February 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1116

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal !!!!!
🌟 “ I will come and proclaim your mighty acts, Sovereign Lord;
I will proclaim your righteous deeds, yours alone.
Since my youth, God, you have taught me,
and to this day I declare your marvelous deeds.“ 🌟 —Psalm 71:16-17
——————
***Praises:
✅Trump Supporters are the bravest and toughest Americans-Don’t Mess With Us!
✅ Dem debate on Friday “was a disaster”.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for Trump Supporters working on President Trump re-election campaign
— for family and friends of Orson Bean, father-in-law of Andrew Breitbart
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— Pro-Americans remain alert, guarded and watchful–Stand in the Gap…praying
— for RINOs and Uni Party not to two-timed us this year, esp Ronna McDaniels-she must help Pro-Trump candidates win seats
— for more innocent Democrats to see thru the Dems’ Lies and switch support
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* In God We Trust *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will seek friendship and goodwill with the nations of the world – but we do so with the understanding that it is the right of all nations to put their own interests first. We do not seek to impose our way of life on anyone, but rather to let it shine as an example for everyone to follow. We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones – and unite the civilized world against Radical Islamic Terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the Earth.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, February 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 268 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/08/february-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1115/comment-page-1/#comment-7830912)
– – – – –
Friday night update – 2/7/20 – (See link above.)
– Video of Arizona House voting to pass HB 2084 on reconsideration.
– ArizonaIndependentNewsNetwork article and audio interview with Rep. Warren Petersen.
– Jeff Rainforth posting about him and Foreman Mike attending a 2nd Amendment/Conservative rally in Santa Fe, New Mexico tomorrow at the capitol building. Said he will be streaming live.
– Jeff Rainforth tweet with photo from Project 1.
– Amanda Shea tweet about cornavirus.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/8/20
– Jeff Rainforth photo while on the road to the 2nd Amendment rally at the capitol, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
– Video of Foreman Mike at 2nd Amendment rally in New Mexico.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
(Feb 5) Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/8/20
Q: Is #2 WALL FINISHED?
Q: I haven’t seen anything so was wandering if there was a problem
Jeff Rainforth: Yvonne, it’s getting close!
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 2/8/20
35:09/35:43 Foreman Mike speech.
37:15 We’re down building another wall for you guys very shortly in New Mexico.
37:15 Jeff Rainforth walks around while filming.
Santa Fe the pretty part of New Mexico!
Trump Retweet
Mike & Mike 20/20. You silly deplorable rubes. https://mobile.twitter.com/WalkerBragman/status/1225277176745992195?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1225277176745992195%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpjmedia.com%2Felection%2Fmike-bloomberg-those-uneducated-midwest-rubes-are-just-too-stupid-for-trans-bathrooms%2F
Trump Retweets
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Why does President Trump promote Faux?
Top Romney Adviser Worked With Hunter Biden On Board Of Ukrainian Energy Company
http://redstatewatcher.com/aggregate.asp?id=160703&fbclid=IwAR0tzYlV2dYme9WZEvzFzfZKpbbs3mKBPdBqW6LmGEmtfdTbeuy7BEEXTxM#e.5m9i9g.g8nqu3
It is NOT GOD or faith…. who guided him to vote against President Trump.
Romney did it to protect his scams.
