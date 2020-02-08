Saturday February 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
For those who didn’t see the retweets, a nice tribute thread
Three Causes of Depression
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
Sin: When Cain failed to bring the acceptable blood sacrifice that God
required, “his countenance fell.” He descended into a state of depression
due to his disobedience. The Lord confronted Cain to do what was right!
In other words, bring the proper sacrifice and he would be accepted, but
if he refused to do so, “sin lieth at the door,” that is, crouching at the door
to consume him with guilt. Disobedience and unaddressed sin in a life
can be one of the causes of depression.
Satanic Attack: After Elijah’s incredible triumph at Mt. Carmel over the
prophets of Baal, Jezebel vowed to hunt him down and kill him. Since
this was no idle threat, Elijah fled for his life. On the lam, he sat down
under a juniper tree and descended into a dark place called depression.
Oftentimes after we experience a great victory for the Lord, Satan will
cause a shadow of melancholy to come over us. Many of the past giants
of the faith, who made major inroads into the kingdom of darkness, were
afflicted with bouts of depression.
Medical: Sometimes depression is a medical condition, which can be
caused by any number of reasons: biological differences, brain chemistry
(neurotransmitters interaction with neurocircuits), hormones, family
history, etc. If you suffer with clinical depression, it should not be taken
lightly. Consult your family doctor as soon as possible. There are many
very effective medications today that can help you live a normal life.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/three-causes-of-depression/
DEPRESSION MATTERS
A Scriptural Approach to Experiencing Victory Over Depression
http://understandgrace.com/depression-matters/
The Source and the Solution
Stopping at the Start
A Neck-up Check-up
Glad to be M.A.D
Defeating Depression Daily
How to Help Others
HAPPY CATURDAY !!!
We had a cat like this once – his name was Tiny Elvis and he was amazing! A real gem in the animal community….
Of the 400 or so guitar makers in the world who can make real concert quality classical guitars, there are only a few who can be said to stand above the rest. This does not mean the rest are not good—any guitar that a virtuoso will choose to play on a concert stage is a very, very good guitar indeed—but what it does mean is that there are some guitars that are regarded as being just a bit better than the other great guitars. Among players, you can get into endless arguments over just who populates this almost mythical population of luthiers. One of those that everyone agrees is the best of the best is Jose Romanillos, a Spanish builder who lived for many years in the UK and who’s reputation was greatly enhanced by being Julian Bream’s favorite builder. This video shows Nora Buschmann playing a splendid 1997 Romanillos. This is an exceptionally well done recording so you can easily hear why a Romanillos guitar is such a well regarded instrument.
God , please give me the strength to accept the apoplectic fits my friends are going through and to no intervene and become the target of their anger. And please send justice through Durham as soon as possible. Nothing short of a miracle will shock the dem wits from the angry mosh.
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
HAPPY CATURDAY….
Judgmental…
“Move over, Grumpy Cat! Online gallery shows judgmental moggies looking VERY annoyed at their owners”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-5080407/Cats-looking-judgmental-series-photographs.html
Neither hubby nor myself have any recollection of this incident, no idea why. Very interesting bit of history…
The 1985 Sigonella Incident:
Liberalism is a mental disorder.
Misty 👀 eyes!
Reminds of The Birds
Music drove the 80’s.. so did music videos.. it reflected life.. in synchronicity..
My loft.. it looked a lot like this one..
Uptown.. where it all happened.. is love a sin..
———————
Into the confessional..
Reason #316
I was a girl toy.. and hung out with.. girls..
Back on the beach.. I had absolutely zero male friends all those years.. I was a loner..
Uptown.. my loft.. it looked strikingly similar.. (just ask my wife.. I didn’t have black silk bed sheets though.. they were blue..).. a corridor hallway to my front door.. and right inside.. climb the interior stairwell up to my flat.. a 1000+ sq.ft. area with a wall of windows.. and the Houston skyline in the distance..
No use looking for them now.. they are gone.. torn down.. and so were the others.. just a short walk around the street corner was another eclectic complex tucked away.. where one of the fun girls at the club had her flat.. Kristin.. she had a cool place too..
We had met after one of her friends had captured me.. again.. a handful of beautiful fun girls.. then her and I found out we lived very close to each other..
On the occasional weekend after a night at the club we would go to the beach in Galveston together to dry out.. just friends though.. she would walk out of the shower naked right in front of me to get dressed.. good times.. if you’ve got it.. you’ve got it.. why hide it.. we would play around a little.. but nothing seriously intimate..
I had the chance of course.. in the momentary pause of harmless playful frolic.. looking into her eyes.. but I didn’t.. she was dangerously sexy.. I would’ve fallen for her.. and I just couldn’t let that happen.. it would’ve complicated things.. I had more important things to do.. she was a sexy one though.. we both were..
I loved her too.. in a complementary sort of way..
I just didn’t let it get out of control..
casual friends.. we were hot tickets..
Uptown..
it was what it was..
I loved Houston..
Memoirs of an Oilfield Diver
The Epic Archive
1984-1992
