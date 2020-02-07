The Best is Yet To Come…

Posted on February 7, 2020 by

Enjoy…

  1. Michael Brower says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:03 pm

    The right man in the right place at the right time..

  3. RobertinMI says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    I love my country and my president.

  4. 1footballguru says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:07 pm

    Simply put, this is Awesome!

  5. TheHumanCondition says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    Saw this earlier, Joe M truly knocked this one out of the park with backing video that matches perfectly!

    Of course, he had some of the best words that put together are the best I’ve ever heard from a President in my lifetime. I feel great about our nation’s future these days…..

    Because Trump!

    • Tl Howard says:
      February 7, 2020 at 11:35 pm

      I’m pretty sure those are Stephen Miller’s words. They’re beautiful and our POtus’ delivery is perfect.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        February 7, 2020 at 11:42 pm

        I’m not so sure about that… the SOTU speech was delivered as if President Trump had been quite involved in the writing, not that he doesn’t “deliver” (no pun intended) with everything he puts out, but this one felt pretty different to me.

        Just sayn.

  6. Deb says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    I cried during the SOTU, and this made me cry again. Thank God for the greatest President ever!

    God bless PDJT and God bless America.

  7. dreamboat annie says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:08 pm

    I’m just speechless….

  8. Anon says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    “The best is yet to come” is 2020’s “It’s morning again in America” from 1984.

    Stirring!

  9. visage13 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:09 pm

    Dang that was good!

  10. Teaforall says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:10 pm

    Breathtaking……..

  11. delighteddeplorable says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    This is superb and a fitting bookend to a week to end all weeks. Thank you for posting, Sundance.

  12. evergreen says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Yeah.

  13. Lisa says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    I so love this man.
    Thank you Lord, for putting him here “for such a time as this.”

    • NICCO says:
      February 7, 2020 at 11:45 pm

      Amen,Father continue your hand of favor upon our nation.Father we cover our president with the precious blood of Jesus Christ,we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over himand his family that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse,no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will succeed.Father and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father ,let the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them 24/7.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way.Father we ask that you have your legions of warring angelic hosts destroy every plot or plan of the enemy and that your enemies are humbled and humiliated before you.Let the eyes of the people be continued to be opened across our nation and that they see the truth.Father,we thank you that this nation is brought back completely to you,for you have blessed this nation more than we can imagine.Father ,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify your holy name.In Jesus Christ name we pray,King of Kings,Lord of Lords,the name above all names and soon to return Messiah,Amen.

  14. Sigh2016 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:13 pm

    Very Nice. And a reminder of what’s important and rising above the fray. Thank you for sharing.

  15. akearn says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:14 pm

    Choked up … fantastic. Thank you, Sundance!

  16. Gaius Gracchus says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:17 pm

    Back in 2015, I thought it was over and we were set to decline and fall. The last 5 years have been incredible and only 1 man could bring us here, with a chance to save this great nation.

    And all those idiots that say that “any” Republican president would have had the same successes really are clueless. No one else could have survived until now. No one would else could have succeeded so far.

    God bless President Trump!

  17. Publius2016 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Wow!

    Finest Passage of the most excellent speech in State of the Union history!

  18. ZurichMike says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    “There wasn’t any truth in it, so I download the video and shredded it”
    — Nancy Pelosi

  19. Adios Traidora says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Got something in my eye while watching ….must need to change the dust filter on the AC …
    yeah …that must be it.

  20. paper doll says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:18 pm

    Wow!

  21. GB Bari says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    Mmh. (had a knot in my throat for a minute or so)

    He knows what’s in our hearts.

  22. booger71 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:19 pm

    All I can say is wow.

  23. dorothea brooke says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:20 pm

    I am crying. It has been a beautiful week for the President and our country.

  24. Linda K. says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    Even the dems will cry.

  25. JohnCasper says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    Barry Goldwater once said, “Anyone in America can become President … … … … except me”.

  26. nats1mom says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:22 pm

    What an unbelievable human being; no other like this will ever come our way again. Yes! The best is yet to come. ENJOY!! We are truly blessed! Thank you, Sundance, for the post!

  27. hawkins6 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:23 pm

    Thanks sundance:

    It’s forward looking inspirations like this that have helped preserve the USA through some difficult times. I thought this incredible video was a GOP production. It’s the 1st time I’ve heard of Joe M.

    Joe M’s “About Description” is especially true now—”Humans do not naturally exist in a state of conflict. They become so when deliberately set against each other by the evil few that seek to control us all. 11/11.”

  28. JohnCasper says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:27 pm

    These is totally unacceptable. If people are happy they won’t vote democrat.

  29. PatriotUSA says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:30 pm

    I like winning. God bless and protect the best POTUS ever. Thank you Mr. Trump.

  30. JonS says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:31 pm

    Is it too early to vote?

  31. William Schneider says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    I will add my voice to the wonderful chorus of joy and praise for our country, our warrior president Trump, and above all our all powerful and loving God. God is blessing our country now with sweet victory over the ugly forces of evil. The battle is surly not over but let us celebrate the sweetness of this moment -this time. God bless America.

    Thanks for sharing this inspiring video Sundance. You and CTH team are awesome.

  32. Constance M Morrow says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    That made me cry with gratitude, awe and love for our great country and for our great President DJT – both are amazing blessings of our wise and gracious God.

  33. CharterOakie says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:34 pm

    Such an awesome video! (Saw it earlier today.)

    Viral, baby, viral.

  34. chzheadproud67 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Awesome!! I love it 🥰🥰🥰

  35. gsonFIT says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Hell to the yeah!!!

  36. chzheadproud67 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:35 pm

    Awesome!! I love it 🥰🥰🥰

  37. geoffcsaltine says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:37 pm

    How do you top that? Watch.
    The Dems are screwed.
    P. Trump is unleashed, stand back and watch the winning like we have not seen it ever before.
    The best really is to come.

  38. CharterOakie says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:38 pm

    40 More Years!

  39. TEWS_Pilot says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    I’ll tell you what…. not only is Jay Sekulo a tremendous defender of the President, he also is an excellent musician.. His band rocks. Listen to this cover of Boston’s long time. It includes John Elefante, lead singer for the band “Kansas,” John Schlitt, lead singer for “Petra” and “Head East”, and Mark Lee Townsend, lead guitar and vocals with DC Talk and others just as talented.
    Very cool…

  40. chojun says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:39 pm

    The Democrat argument that Trump cannot be great because he is not good is a false argument.

    Trump is great because America is good and he believes it.

  41. T2020 says:
    February 7, 2020 at 11:47 pm

    Very moving video. God bless POTUS, America, and CTH. 😇🙏❤️🇺🇸

