Enjoy…
|nimrodman on Democrat Primary Debate Open D…
|Sammy Hains on Democrat Primary Debate Open D…
|mike diamond on Keeping Families Together…
|JohnCasper on The Best is Yet To Come…
|jumpinjarhead on GTFO – Ambassador to EU,…
|Sammy Hains on Democrat Primary Debate Open D…
|T2020 on The Best is Yet To Come…
|nimrodman on The Best is Yet To Come…
|Peter Gleason on GTFO – Ambassador to EU,…
|mike diamond on Keeping Families Together…
|nimrodman on The Best is Yet To Come…
|maggiemoowho on Keeping Families Together…
|NICCO on The Best is Yet To Come…
|MVW on President Trump Remarks At Nor…
|Greeneghis Khan on The Best is Yet To Come…
The right man in the right place at the right time..
LikeLiked by 28 people
Well said Michael, we came so close to losing it all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
“Please Mr. President, I can’t take it anymore… enough with the winning already, I’m so tired of winning.”
Said no one ever!
Term Two… will be EPIC!
LikeLiked by 7 people
With Trump speed, we may see a second term of accomplishments between now and Nov. The 2nd Trump term is when, what the USA is really all about, is burnished into the minds of the youth for tomorrows greatness.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump’s Power Doubles After Absorbing Impeachment Attack
https://babylonbee.com/news/trumps-power-doubles-after-absorbing-impeachment-attack
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
that’s a beauty
LikeLike
I love my country and my president.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Simply put, this is Awesome!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Saw this earlier, Joe M truly knocked this one out of the park with backing video that matches perfectly!
Of course, he had some of the best words that put together are the best I’ve ever heard from a President in my lifetime. I feel great about our nation’s future these days…..
Because Trump!
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m pretty sure those are Stephen Miller’s words. They’re beautiful and our POtus’ delivery is perfect.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not so sure about that… the SOTU speech was delivered as if President Trump had been quite involved in the writing, not that he doesn’t “deliver” (no pun intended) with everything he puts out, but this one felt pretty different to me.
Just sayn.
LikeLike
I cried during the SOTU, and this made me cry again. Thank God for the greatest President ever!
God bless PDJT and God bless America.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I’m just speechless….
LikeLiked by 4 people
“The best is yet to come” is 2020’s “It’s morning again in America” from 1984.
Stirring!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Dang that was good!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Breathtaking……..
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is superb and a fitting bookend to a week to end all weeks. Thank you for posting, Sundance.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yeah.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I so love this man.
Thank you Lord, for putting him here “for such a time as this.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen,Father continue your hand of favor upon our nation.Father we cover our president with the precious blood of Jesus Christ,we decree and declare Zachariah 2;5 over himand his family that no witchcraft,no voodoo,no hex,no vex,no curse,no plot,no plan,no power,no principality and no demon in hell will succeed.Father and that no weapon formed against him or his family shall prosper.Father ,let the fire of your Holy Spirit surround them 24/7.He will not be impeached,assassinated or harmed in any way.Father we ask that you have your legions of warring angelic hosts destroy every plot or plan of the enemy and that your enemies are humbled and humiliated before you.Let the eyes of the people be continued to be opened across our nation and that they see the truth.Father,we thank you that this nation is brought back completely to you,for you have blessed this nation more than we can imagine.Father ,we praise you,we worship you and we glorify your holy name.In Jesus Christ name we pray,King of Kings,Lord of Lords,the name above all names and soon to return Messiah,Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very Nice. And a reminder of what’s important and rising above the fray. Thank you for sharing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Choked up … fantastic. Thank you, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Frank Sinatra could play a role in this at some point, too. 🙂
LikeLike
Back in 2015, I thought it was over and we were set to decline and fall. The last 5 years have been incredible and only 1 man could bring us here, with a chance to save this great nation.
And all those idiots that say that “any” Republican president would have had the same successes really are clueless. No one else could have survived until now. No one would else could have succeeded so far.
God bless President Trump!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wow!
Finest Passage of the most excellent speech in State of the Union history!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“There wasn’t any truth in it, so I download the video and shredded it”
— Nancy Pelosi
LikeLiked by 1 person
There wasn’t any truth in her, so Iran (sic) against her and shredded her.
LikeLike
Got something in my eye while watching ….must need to change the dust filter on the AC …
yeah …that must be it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Wow!
LikeLike
Mmh. (had a knot in my throat for a minute or so)
He knows what’s in our hearts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All I can say is wow.
LikeLike
I am crying. It has been a beautiful week for the President and our country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even the dems will cry.
LikeLike
They have less class than the back of a hack
When they cry for anyone but themselves the tears run down their back
LikeLiked by 1 person
Barry Goldwater once said, “Anyone in America can become President … … … … except me”.
LikeLike
What an unbelievable human being; no other like this will ever come our way again. Yes! The best is yet to come. ENJOY!! We are truly blessed! Thank you, Sundance, for the post!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks sundance:
It’s forward looking inspirations like this that have helped preserve the USA through some difficult times. I thought this incredible video was a GOP production. It’s the 1st time I’ve heard of Joe M.
Joe M’s “About Description” is especially true now—”Humans do not naturally exist in a state of conflict. They become so when deliberately set against each other by the evil few that seek to control us all. 11/11.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
These is totally unacceptable. If people are happy they won’t vote democrat.
LikeLike
I like winning. God bless and protect the best POTUS ever. Thank you Mr. Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it too early to vote?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if you are an illegal alien or dead.
LikeLike
I will add my voice to the wonderful chorus of joy and praise for our country, our warrior president Trump, and above all our all powerful and loving God. God is blessing our country now with sweet victory over the ugly forces of evil. The battle is surly not over but let us celebrate the sweetness of this moment -this time. God bless America.
Thanks for sharing this inspiring video Sundance. You and CTH team are awesome.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That made me cry with gratitude, awe and love for our great country and for our great President DJT – both are amazing blessings of our wise and gracious God.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such an awesome video! (Saw it earlier today.)
Viral, baby, viral.
LikeLike
Awesome!! I love it 🥰🥰🥰
LikeLike
Hell to the yeah!!!
LikeLike
Awesome!! I love it 🥰🥰🥰
LikeLike
How do you top that? Watch.
The Dems are screwed.
P. Trump is unleashed, stand back and watch the winning like we have not seen it ever before.
The best really is to come.
LikeLike
40 More Years!
LikeLike
I’ll tell you what…. not only is Jay Sekulo a tremendous defender of the President, he also is an excellent musician.. His band rocks. Listen to this cover of Boston’s long time. It includes John Elefante, lead singer for the band “Kansas,” John Schlitt, lead singer for “Petra” and “Head East”, and Mark Lee Townsend, lead guitar and vocals with DC Talk and others just as talented.
Very cool…
LikeLike
The Democrat argument that Trump cannot be great because he is not good is a false argument.
Trump is great because America is good and he believes it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very moving video. God bless POTUS, America, and CTH. 😇🙏❤️🇺🇸
LikeLike