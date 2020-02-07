February 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1114

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Me!
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Best of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
—————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal !!!!!
🌟 “Do not be far from me, my God; come quickly, God, to help me.
May my accusers perish in shame; may those who want to harm me
be covered with scorn and disgrace. “ 🌟 —Psalm 71:12-13
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump is the Better man than those Senators who said “guilty”
✅The Party of Trump is Unified, Energized and Growing vs disarray and demoralized Opposition
✅President Trump’s first full day as a free president of the United States of America-Carpe Diem.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe travelings for President Trump & MAGA Team make 2 trips.
(Trip one: Dep WH 11am ET to NC…Speak 1:20pm.***Arr back at WH 4PM/ Trip Two: Dep WH 7pm ET…Speak 7:30pm ***Arr back at WH 8:25pm then to Beddie Bye)
—for anyone that interest in more dark comedy…Dem Debate tonight (Fri) 8-11 in NH–Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— Pro-Americans remain alert, guarded and watchful–Stand in the Gap…praying
— for RINOs and Uni Party not to two-timed us this year, esp Ronna McDaniels-she must help Pro-Trump candidates win seats
— for more innocent Democrats to see thru the Dems’ Lies and switch support
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Acquittal–Truth Wins*🇺🇸*
🦅 “”Every decision on trade, on taxes, on immigration, on foreign affairs, will be made to benefit American workers and American families. We must protect our borders from the ravages of other countries making our products, stealing our companies, and destroying our jobs. Protection will lead to great prosperity and strength. I will fight for you with every breath in my body – and I will never, ever let you down.
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, February 7, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 270 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/06/february-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1113/comment-page-1/#comment-7824009)
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 2/5/20 – (See link above.)
– Short video with media report on court hearing today. (Filmed before court hearing.)
– Tweets with sparse info about today’s court case. No articles confirming what happened yet, though it looks like the National Butterfly Center’s lawsuit against WBTW/Fisher was not dismissed.
– Video at Project 1 of Mexican Military escorting two cartel/coyote spotters back to Mexico after they were caught acting suspicious at the wall.
– BorderReport article and video about Project 2 from last week (1/26/20).
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 2/6/20
***Praise: Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passes house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote.
– Tweets and article about HB 2084 passing Arizona house.
– TheMonitor article about yesterday’s court hearing.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher. (Waiting to get confirmation on the outcome of the court hearing today.)
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier next who wants to be involved.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet about bill passing house.
Tweet with article.
House passes bill to cut red tape on border wall construction on private land – 2/6/20
https://azcapitoltimes.com/news/2020/02/06/house-passes-bill-to-cut-red-tape-on-border-wall-construction-on-private-land/
Excerpts:
– Calling it a matter of property rights and security, the state House voted Thursday to let those living along the border to construct walls without first getting local permission or building permits.
– The 31-29 party-line vote came a week after it fell one vote short when Rep. Tony Rivero, R-Peoria, refused to go along with the Republican majority. Rivero, who has led trade missions to Mexico and elsewhere, told Capitol Media Services at the time that he was “not sure this was the right way to go.”
– Rep. Kelly Townsend, R-Mesa, said there’s a safety reason for exempting privately built border walls from local permitting. But she said it’s about the safety of local officials who, threatened by cartels that want open borders, would be loath to grant the necessary permits.
– The proposal by Rep. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, is in direct response to problems faced by We Build the Wall, a private group that accepts donations to build barriers on private land along the border in places where there is no federally constructed fence.
– Facing questions about safety, Petersen did agree to language requiring that the property owner must provide the local government with a statement by a professional engineer that the wall “was built according to the plan and safety requirements.” That filing, however, does not need to come until two months after completion.
Private, public border wall lawsuits continue – 2/6/20
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/02/06/private-public-border-wall-lawsuits-continue/
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Litigation involving both private and public border wall efforts continued here as government attorneys made their arguments against the former and for the latter in separate hearings before the same federal judge Wednesday.
– With the International Boundary and Water Commission still analyzing the hydrologic impact data needed to determine if a riverside wall would impact the Rio Grande, U.S. District Judge Randy Crane granted an extension of time to all parties in the government’s lawsuit against the private border wall builders Fisher Industries and its co-defendants, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., TGR Construction and Neuhaus and Sons.
– Crane granted a similar time extension to the National Butterfly Center in its lawsuit against the Fisher defendants, which also includes the non-profit fundraising organization We Build The Wall and its founder, Brian Kolfage.
– Last fall, the commission — which uses the hydrology data to help it make such a determination — alleged the private wall builders had failed to provide sufficient information for it to do so — an allegation that ultimately led to the government’s lawsuit.
– However, just over a month after obtaining a temporary restraining order that halted the project through the holidays, the court found the government had failed to sufficiently prove the need to continue the work stoppage. Days later, Fisher Industries CEO Tommy Fisher was onsite at the riverside parcel of land south of Mission as heavy machinery began to place hundreds of galvanized steel bollards into the ground mere feet from the water.
– Meanwhile, as the fencing quickly stretched into a glittering silver ribbon 3 miles long, the IBWC continued to process the data. It’s a job that remains unfinished — one Warner estimated Wednesday would take an additional 45 days to complete. Crane ultimately granted the government a 60-day extension.
– If the IBWC determines the riverside wall will have no substantial impact on the Rio Grande, the government has indicated it will dismiss the lawsuit. However, court records show the two sides estimate discovery could stretch through the end of September should the lawsuit continue.
– Meanwhile, Crane likewise granted a 60-day extension to the National Butterfly Center in its related lawsuit.
– The center has bolstered parts of its arguments against Fisher using the same hydrology data as the IBWC, reiterating on Wednesday its interest in the commission’s results. “If those studies come back and they work out, that might drastically change our case,” said NBC attorney Javier Peña.
– The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
Brian Kolfage: Did you know Chinese nationals are still entering our country illegally through the southern border? I have proof. Due to sensitive nature of this please contact me if you are a reporter and I will supply it.
Q: Brian whats the update on the second wall? The first took a matter of days to go up. This one seems to be taking quite a bit longer.. Can you give us all an update please?
Brian Kolfage: It’s 3.4 miles. And it’s done. Took same time as other wall per mile.
Q: Stoking fears of immigration. I could set my watch to it.
Brian Kolfage: Funny how you think factual information is called stoking fears. It’s called educating Americans on the crisis.
Q: Do people actually believe **** you say? Pretty embarrassing for them
Brian Kolfage: They don’t have to believe it… nor do I care. I just pass the documents along to media 🙂
Q: Their more likely to come through Canada.
Brian Kolfage: Since when?
Q: Since there is a lot of travel from China and Canada.
Brian Kolfage: Historically most illegal Chinese are smuggled through El Paso area.
Hope she recovers from such a long stay in weightlessness. I’ve heard it can be hell getting used to the gravity, sleeping in a bed, digesting food properly, etc. All those little things we ground-grippers take for granted.
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 3 people
Trump Retweet
(Crushes Mitt)
Perfect 👍
Thanks citizen 817
It is great news to me that James Woods is back on Twitter. I hope it is not just a brief return and will last until after the Nov. election and beyond. His sharp bold wit and clever mind were missed by many I’m sure.
Socialist Bernie has a much sharper (but still misguided) mind than I thought as shown in the video. He’s also relentlessly vicious accusing POTUS of being a daily pathological liar, a fraud (with a history of out sourcing manufactured Trump products to China and hiring illegals in his hotels etc.) and the most dangerous President in history.
His appeal is to the youngest most receptive voters with the least experience in life. They will be attracted to his cornucopia of free stuff, his Climate Change dogma, his faux concerns for the debt burden of students and how the billionaires and other rich people are to blame for all his supporter’s troubles and so on. If Crazy Bernie wins, the debates will not be boring. I was imagining Trump’s effective replies to Bernie’s hyperbolic and spurious accusations.
(Video link from sundance’s press conference link in the Iowa article.)
So I learned earlier the reason behind the kerfuffle during Tuesday’s SOTU, whereby a bunch of Democrat Congresspersons stood up and shouted something unintelliglbe with three fingers raised in the air. They were expressing their support for “H.R.3”, a bill to reduce prescription drug prices. And here I was thinking they were all Dale Earnhardt fans. Which seemed kinda odd at the time, really.
