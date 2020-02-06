February 6th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1113

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Best of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
—————-
Today is National Prayer Day….”Pray without ceasing,” 1 Thess 5:17
A Day of Praising, Too….”Praise him for his mighty deeds; praise him according to his excellent greatness!” Ps 150:2
—————
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————– Acquittal !!!!!
🌟 * “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord, but those who act faithfully are his delight.” Prov 12:22
* “The Lord is near to all who call on him, to all who call on him in truth.” Ps 145:18
* “Stand therefore, having fastened on the belt of truth, and having put on the breastplate of righteousness….” Eph 6:14
* “And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.” John 8:32 🌟
——————
***Praises:
✅President Trump is the Better man than those Senators who said “guilty”
✅The Party of Trump is Unified, Energized and Growing vs disarray and demoralized Opposition
✅Thank You, Democrats, for your Fake impeachment Drama…you helped make President Trump’s base stronger—President 4EVA
✅Another round of Applauses for Team Trump 2020 work in Iowa Repub Caucus
✅ Rep Gaetz says he will be filing ethics charges against Speaker Pelosi for tearing up the speech
✅$463 Million total fundraising in 2019–Record high
✅ 59% of Americans say they’re better off financially than a year ago (Gallup Poll)
✅Trade Deficit dropped 1.7% to $626.8 Billion
✅ Rep Louie Gohmert wearing a button saying ‘Quit, Mitt’–the take down of Anti-American Romney is on.
——————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Pro-Americans remain alert, guarded and watchful–Stand in the Gap…praying
— for RINOs and Uni Party not to two-timed us this year, esp Ronna McDaniels-she must help Pro-Trump candidates win seats
— for more ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies
— that Senators feel shame for voting “guilty” when they know lies have abounded
—Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS in God’s speed
— for Mexico: to block cartels and invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for those battling illnesses/cancers–pray for Rush Limbaugh–strength & healing
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Acquittal–Truth Wins*🇺🇸*
🦅 “We assembled here today are issuing a new decree to be heard in every city, in every foreign capital, and in every hall of power. From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America First..”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, February 6, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 271 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Amen, G.C. Prayers for our BELOVED El Rushbo.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/05/february-5th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1112/comment-page-1/#comment-7819459)
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 2/5/20
– Short video with media report on court hearing today. (Filmed before court hearing.)
– Tweets with sparse info about today’s court case. No articles confirming what happened yet, though it looks like the National Butterfly Center’s lawsuit against WBTW/Fisher was not dismissed.
– Video at Project 1 of Mexican Military escorting two cartel/coyote spotters back to Mexico after they were caught acting suspicious at the wall.
– BorderReport article and video about Project 2 from last week (1/26/20).
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall($22M bank loan; total cost is ~$42M). (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher. (Waiting to get confirmation on the outcome of the court hearing today.)
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Private border wall lawsuit heads back to court – 2/5/20
Video taken before court hearing today.
Twitter response. Waiting for an article to confirm details on where the case goes from here.
Brian Kolfage: Funny they think it’s going to trial, will be dismissed soon
Q: You will win, Mr. Kolfage. Keep up the great work!!!
Brian Kolfage: We already won. Wall is up
Brian Kolfage Instagram post
LikeLiked by 2 people
Article and video I missed from last week. Includes an interview with Sandra Sanchez about Project 2.
State of Texas: Building the border wall and tracking turnout in a special election – 1/26/20 – (6:49)
The first part of the article talks about Fisher’s border wall.
https://www.borderreport.com/news/state-of-texas-building-the-border-wall-and-tracking-turnout-in-a-special-election/
Building the border wall and tracking turnout in a special election
So has anyone successfully attempted to scale Tommy Fisher’s 18 ft wall? Video”
Has anyone successfully scaled the 30 ft. gov’t design wall? Video?
It is an interesting comparison but if Fisher’s lower cost 18 ft design is as effective (in anti-climb properties) as the 30 ft design, why should the government continue with the more costly version?
One of many Trump Retweets:
LikeLiked by 5 people
They act like a bunch of Britons in the house of commons
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
Great to hear from 96 year old Bob Dole (he’ll be 97 in July).
I visited Bob Dole’s long time home in Russell Kansas back in 1996.
Wow, it is small, plain, and very working class. Reminded me of my own childhood home.
Despite his failed presidential bid against Clinton in ’96, I still have a lot of respect for him.
Carpe Donktum should juxtapose Judas Priest’s “Breaking the Law” when the cameras pan to the Democrats.
“Grubby, nasty, and bad?” Was Nigel referring to the impeachment or Hillary Clinton?
LikeLiked by 1 person
> Grubby, nasty, and bad? Was Nigel referring to the impeachment or Hillary Clinton?
What difference does it make? Which is which?—nobody could tell. Pretty much applies to Pelosi, Schumer, and a bevy of others. AFAIK they are all corrupt and can rot in hell. May these rats be voted out of office at the next opportunity.
Rosie O’Donnell.
Hey Treepers, just a laugh before bed. It’s a beautiful day! Impeachment Music Video Parody w/ “Paper Cuts” Pelosi. Trump celebrates with The Git Up & many more!
I think Mitt Romney’s actions today were basically his soft announcement he is either running for president in the ’20 election or on a ticket as Bloomberg’s VP on a “heal the nation” platform. I believe the latter to be true. I believe he will rely on public response for his next steps but he is too calculated for todays actions to be about his honour. I had never really heard of a brokered convention before Willard .
I will also mention that his political calculations are most often wrong. BTW this is a total guess on my part but if I am right and the pushback is loud enough he will wuss out.
IMO Bloomberg-Romney would not gain very many fence-sitters and would totally alienate the AOC crowd. No matter how hard the Democrats they would either vote Trump, 3rd party, or stay home. They don’t want eight years of Bloomberg. They’re not willing to wait that long. They want AOC in 2024.
“on a ticket as Bloomberg’s VP on a “heal the nation” platform”
I figure Romney/Haley or Haley/Romney in 2024 on the “Return To Civility” platform.
Barf.
Romney and bloomberg think they are better than most all Americans.In particular PDJT
More like “Return to Losing” platform
Not endorsing just observing. I love PDJT and hate corruotion
corruption
gsonFIT: Was that a typo? Did you mean “steal the nation” platform?
Yours is much more correct. BTW Bloomberg is Republican (not trickle down) and he was finalist to be Romney’s VP in 2012
Trump Retweet
I am glad this is the worst that happened. I thought Talib or Omar might invite their friends to the speech.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This woman (and that is being kind) should never hold the position of Speaker of the House in this country. To any Democrat lurkers here, think long and hard about that. This so-called party is not for Americans. How much evidence do you need before you wake up and open your eyes?
P.S. And a quick helpful tip to any Democrat lurkers, in case you missed it they committed voter fraud in plain daylight in Iowa and usurped your votes. Again, open your eyes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
In his online Wall Street Journal Best of the Web column, James Freeman asks “Who is Kevin Clinesmith?
Mitt Romney’s disgraceful vote has been overshadowed by Nancy Pelosi ripping up Trump’s speech. Yet, here is Conrad Black on the dishonesty of Mitt Romney. You have to wonder how people like Mitt, who have been so successful, are so small.
https://amgreatness.com/2020/02/05/romneys-discreditable-dishonest-vote/
Good 3 minutes
“has released the angels of free markets”
Good people of ConservativeTreehouse.Com!
I have come into possession of some BLOCKBUSTER information that I think you will all find very, very, VERY interesting. The details are shocking, I can tell you. A BOMBSHELL!!!
Apaaaaarrrently, the Chris Wallace interview with Romney was not all it appeared to be. After reviewing the first 30-40 seconds of the interview, Fox editors determined that the initial question and answer was “too obvious”. Allegedly, the production team was told to go back and shoot an alternate clip described as “at least minimally less obvious”.
Well! I have SEEN THE CLIP of that first question and answer… THE CLIP THAT YOU DID NOT SEE!!! And I have the transcript. Please don’t ask me how I’ve obtained this information, folks… I will not reveal my sources and methods.
The transcript…
Wallace: “Senator, I know a lot of people inside and outside of Washington, D.C. absolutely despise this President. That’s understandable. But… Senator… how difficult was it to come to this ultimate decision to vote to convict the President of the United States?”
Romney: “Well, Chris, it wasn’t easy, I can tell you. And it was probably the most difficult decision I will ever have to make. I DO hate the President, Chris. Very much so. [inaudible mumble from Wallace] But I set that aside, Chris. I TOTALLY set aside my intense, visceral, unmitigated HATRED for the President. And I spoke to God. And God spoke to me. And after a long period of very intense deliberation, I asked myself: ‘What would John McCain do?’. And at that moment, I knew what my decision would have to be, Chris. So I called Nikki Haley to get her blessing… and here we are. That’s how it all went down.”
Shocking!
“So I called Nikki Haley” …
Birds of a feather flock together.
Nikki Haley is a rat RINO just as suspected. KNOW THIS, Patriots!
Seriously? You forgot the /s
Something you should know about Mr. Piddles is he is a down on his luck bridge salesman. He just developed a way to find prospective leads from people who liked the post…
Somebody’s gotta put food on the table ’round here. My Petco bill is through the roof!
I am calling BS
I don’t know about you all , but I’m so glad we don’t have to listen to the house mongers spew lies anymore . I know they will continue to do the only thing they know how to do and we all know what that is but damn them and let’s rock n roll to Nov 3 and re-elect the Greatest President of our lifetime .🇺🇸
Ok, I got another one…
In light of what will heretofore be known as the “The Great Iowa Dumpster Fire Of 2020”, it should be obvious to everyone that the fix is in. Accordingly, I’ve been inspired to compile a list of operational codenames for NeverBernie/ForeverPetey 2020 DNC undertakings.
Iowa … Operation: Quality Control
New Hampshire … Operation: Hoosier Daddy
Nevada … Operation: Horny Toad
South Carolina … Crossfire Hurricane
Alabama … Operation: Clean Sweep
Idaho … Norweigian Wood (yes, they love the “cool throwback stuff”)
Arizona … Operation: Sunbern
Yes. This is what I spend my spare time on.
I’ll tell you one thing: John O. Brennan loves reading @JohnBrennan’s Tweets.
MEMESTERS!!!! Anyone who is talented in memes should start it:
“AQUITTED FOR LIFE”.
Start it trending!
Should have been
Game Over
Election is Coming.
So when the F is Trump going to hit back???????????????????????
WHEN WHEN WHEN>???????????????????????????????????????
SO F’ing tired of this BS
Up until now, the Other Side has been punching themselves in the face. I say: let this play out for a little while longer. Grab the reelection. Then watch them REALLY punch themselves in the face…
China Trade 2.0
EU Trade 1.0
RGB
Mo’ Betta TDS
etc.
Future so bright, I gotta wear shades.
UK Trade 1.0
DOW hits 90 bajillion
…
China to cut tariffs in half on $75 billion of U.S. goods! Lots of articles now.
Wife showed me on WeChat an hour ago, and I did not believe it.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/china-to-cut-tariffs-in-half-on-75-billion-of-us-goods-2020-02-05
Lets see if translation of source document works at this link…
https://translate.google.com/translate?hl=&sl=auto&tl=en&u=http%3A%2F%2Fgss.mof.gov.cn%2Fgzdt%2Fzhengcefabu%2F202002%2Ft20200206_3466540.htm
Announcement of the State Council Tariff Commission on Adjusting Tariff Measures on Certain Imports Originating in the United States
Tax Commission Announcement [2020] No. 1
In order to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-US economic and trade relations, in accordance with the laws and regulations of the Customs Law of the People ’s Republic of China, the Foreign Trade Law of the People ’s Republic of China, the Regulations of the People ’s Republic of China on Import and Export Tariffs, and basic principles of international law, the Tariff Commission of the State Council Procedural decision, starting at 13:01 on February 14, 2020, to adjust the “Announcement of the Tariff Commission of the State Council on Imposing Tariffs on Certain Imported Products (Third Batch) Originating in the United States” (Tax Commission Announcement [2019 〕 No. 4) increase tax rate. The tax increase rate of 270 and 646 tax items listed in Parts 1 and 2 of Annex 1 to the Announcement was adjusted from 10% to 5%; the tax increase of 64 and 737 tax items listed in Parts 3 and 4 Rate, adjusted from 5% to 2.5%.
In addition to the above adjustments, other tariff measures on the United States and Canada will continue to be implemented in accordance with regulations.
Because Trump was found not guilty in trial. IMO they were waiting on that hoping for a miracle.
UPDATE: Pelosi “pre-ripped” the SOTU speech papers, it was staged. Nothing is real in the Democrat party just political theater.
Watching Nancy Pelosi’s face last night you could see the hatred building though the speech as she jiggled her dentures in her mouth and glared at the copy of Trump’s SOTU address clutched in her boney vodka stained fingers.
Remember her rude “clap back” last year?
Yes, I saw video of her pre-tearing clumps of pages so that when she stood up, she was able to grab the beginning of the tear to complete the tear. IOWs, it would be like pre-tearing parts of a phone book so that when you go to tear a bunch of pages you don’t look foolish when they don’t tear.
Here you go: https://nypost.com/2020/02/05/nancy-pelosi-pre-ripped-pages-of-trumps-sotu-speech-video-shows/
I figured out the deal with Nancy Pelosi.
When all of your friends are rich Californians, and all you have to do is be the best at raising Party Money… then life is easy.
But once you have to deal with an actual Do-er and a Fighter in the White House, and AOC gets up in your grill… you fold.
Conclusion: Nancy Pelosi is not such a great politician after all. And her unhinged behavior on Tuesday perfectly reflects that.
It wasn’t just hatred, it was panic.
Perfect Pelosi clip
A knock is heard on Mitt’s door….
Mitt: “Who’s there?”
Answer: “Karma.”
Last Trump tweet of the night.
Pelosi is such a grandstander.
If you watch the last minute of the SOTU she holds the speech up to rip it but then the camera pans away to a wide shot. Nancy pauses until it’s back on her then rips.
Over reacting or ovary acting?
Hello, my name is Nancy Pelosi and I’m a ripping hateoholic.
