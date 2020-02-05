Wednesday February 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Cool car…
well, I don’t want to wait til Caturday
what day’s baby squirrel day?
Four Orphaned Baby Squirrels Find Love In An Unlikely Foster Cat Mom
https://coleandmarmalade.com/2019/05/06/four-orphaned-baby-squirrels-find-love-in-an-unlikely-foster-cat-mom/
Baby Tinslee Improves After Judge Stops Hospital From Yanking Her Life Support
TEXAS RIGHT TO LIFE February 4, 2020 | 7:15PM FORT WORTH, TEXAS
The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth heard oral arguments today in the Baby Tinslee Lewis case. After a judge in January ruled against the child, which would have allowed the hospital to legally pull the plug on her against her mother’s will, the family appealed. Now the Second Court of Appeals is considering whether she can have extended protection with a temporary injunction.
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/02/04/baby-tinslee-improves-after-judge-stops-hospital-from-yanking-her-life-support/
President Trump gave an awesome SOTU speech tonight! I had tears of joy and sadness…but it hit straight to the core of True American’s. I only wish “Pickle” was here to watch it with me so we could chat about it afterwards…..sigh 😦
