Sean Hannity Previews his Pre-Game Interview With President Trump: “Mini-Mike” on a Box…

Sean Hannity has a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump taped and scheduled to air before the big game. Hannity gave a little preview of the interview this morning:
.
President Trump hits “mini-Mike”. President Trump can see the DNC game. President Trump knows he will either face Bloomberg or Sanders in the general election. President Trump has also watched the speech by Michael Moore. Now he goes into action.
Those who control the corrupt and politically connected corporate media also know the game. They receive dispatches from the DNC boardroom; they attend the same functions; they communicate within the same circles of influence and power. Nothing is organic.
Too damned funny. The alarms are sounded. POTUS is working them into a corner. If Bloomberg shows up standing on a Box, then Trump is right. If Bloomberg doesn’t use the box, he’s a midget on the stage…. Too damned funny.
You can’t stump our President Trump. Not ever.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Light years ahead…he’s got his PhD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The most brilliant man I have ever met lived only a few miles from me when I was growing up. Finished college with an advanced degree at a very young age. For all accounts, he had a wonderful future ahead of him.
Yet he could not wait to get home, he wanted to farm!
It’s not your education that matters – always.
LikeLiked by 1 person
100%. Most genius minds, exceptional thinkers, work with their hands out of necessity. They have to build stuff. They are drawn to create stuff. It’s a need, an outcome, of thinking…
LikeLiked by 2 people
If Bloomberg gets a box, Trump should insist he gets one of the same height. He should then allow Bloomberg to step on his before Donald steps on his… while grinning. That would be HILARIOUS and would silently emphasize the stupidity of what Bloomberg was doing as well as the cheating aspect.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wait a minute! You mean, President Trump actually maneuvered a Reliable Sources panel to discuss whether Bloomberg wants a box to stand on in the debate??! That is exponentially far beyond Very Stable Genius!
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s hilarious how he can manipulate the MSM because they’re so predictable.
LikeLike
Yes Seneca!! Mini mike can LITERALLY not stump the TRUMP!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now he has done it!
If you type in “how tall is” into Google the first choice is Michael Bloomberg!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just did. You’re correct!
LikeLike
Also, if you type in “ Chutzpah of Hope, 2020 Edition” into Google, the first choice
isshould be :
https://www.bloomberg.com/quicktake/income-inequality
LikeLike
It’s 6 inch platform shoes for Mini now.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Will Bloomberg’s money buy the Presidency for the Democrats, after all the DNC is up for sale?
LikeLiked by 1 person
It didn’t work for Hillary in 2016 even though she spent more than $1B. If we all stay vigilant and turn out the biggest monster vote the country has ever seen, it won’t work in November 2020 either.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yes,you MUST stay vigilant and turn out in force.The DemocRATS have been winning at the ballot box simply because there wasn’t anyone(except for Regan)worth voting for.But know you have the chance to show the”Retarded Leftards”and the”Globalists”that YOUR country is worth fighting for,just like the UK did.
LikeLike
Zydeco…..do you mean 6 inch spiked heels?
LikeLike
President Trump is boxing them into a corner- that is funny🤣😂
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Stable Genius Master of Strategic trolling wins again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
just used “communist” instead of socialist for Crazy Bernie!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No way he can use the box now, is there? He just needs to suck it up and accept that he is short and somehow work it in that height doesn’t equate to ability. Short people especially will appreciate that. They may or may not vote for him – I know I won’t – but if he tries to appear taller using a box, it’s not a good look.
LikeLiked by 2 people
SOMEONE SHOULD ASK ABOUT IT STEPH*NOGOOFUS….!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
He uses a high chair, not a box.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ever hear of the “Napoleon Complex”?
I think a lot of people don’t realize just how tiny that guy really was. He was short in the context of HIS times when people were generally considerably smaller than now. I really didn’t comprehend it until I saw a uniform of his at the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History in Brussels. The guy was tiny!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Napoleon Bonaparte was 5’7” tall. Taller than the average man of that time. His small stature myth was nothing more than British propaganda.
LikeLike
Bull Hockey! I couldn’t have fit in his uniform when I was 8 years old! It was a uniform he wore when he was 30 years old! I know that there is plenty of writing out there the claims otherwise but that uniform told the tale.
LikeLiked by 1 person
notice how Fake News leaves out the part about rigging the debates again…BTW Corey Booker was blocked from appearing and dropped out…Bloomberg gets to appear because lo and behild, the rules changed once again…its a two part move…rig debates and then rig boxes!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s like they said… the DNC need to use Bloomberg’s money.. so they will keep him happy. For awhile. When he has used all the money he is willing to waste on on a campaign he can’t win and it’s Crazy Bernie lin the lead…lets see what they do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Beach, it’s a big dilemma for the uniparty. They won’t let Crazy win, want Mini’s money and there really is nobody else.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Bloomberg’s succeeds in buying the Democratic nomination will this mark the last time the Democratic party runs before becoming the Socialist Party?
LikeLiked by 1 person
THEY RAN AS SOCIALIST PARTY SINCE 2008 !!!! PPL JUST DO NOT KNOW IT …
LikeLiked by 3 people
Carter was a compassionate socialist.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is Bloomberg shorter than Tom Cruise?
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tom Thumb.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So they had to drag out Sam Donaldson for this one? What, to give the story some ‘gravity’?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sam Donaldson, on David Brinkley’s old show, gave South Carolina Senator Fritz Hollings a hard time for having his suits made in Hong Kong. Hollings asked Sam where his toupees were made?
Looks like Sam could wear that hair helmet on a motorcycle in most jurisdictions.
LikeLike
Bloomberg’s height is listed as anywhere between 5’6″ and 5’8″ on various websites. I’m going to guess based on the few times he’s been photographed in public in a wide shot he’s less than 5’6″.
LikeLike
We will never have a greater President…I just want to give thanks for living long enough to witness DJT.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Me too. What a time to be alive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What time is the interview?
LikeLike
As much as I’m a staunch supporter of the President, I wish he’d stop with the insults based on physical appearance. It’s petty and a lot of people don’t care for it
There’s so much to criticize and insult about the democrats, and he’s the master at doing just that, but it should be done without insulting someones physical “shortcomings”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 11 people
He does have a way of highlighting shortcomings. He says what many other people are thinking. I like it.
Rush Limbaugh pointed out a couple months ago Bloomberg won’t be winning anything if people get a look at him. Rush pointed out his lack of height, his odd speech/accent and the fact he basically looks like a troll.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I wonder how many votes of short males and their wives he’ll lose v. how many he’ll pick up by highlighting Bloomberg’s trait of pretending to be what he is not?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like that about him too Eric, and it’s not only refreshing, but brings a lot of people over to our side. Again, there’s never a shortage of things to insult when it comes to democrats
All I’m saying is he doesn’t need to criticize physical appearance. It comes off as childish
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have attempted two coups against us and our President.
And you want to play nice?
Screw that.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Three
– Crossfire Hurricane
– Mueller
– Ukraine
LikeLike
Most people don’t know that Putin is only 5’7. He carries himself like a man. Bloomberg doesn’t, and he envies taller men. Trump is just hitting a midget rich guy where it hurts. Jeez, who the hell bans the Big Gulp but a tiny rich kid?
LikeLike
Alliwant. I disagree. He’s giving it right back to them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He only gets nasty with the physical remarks when someone has already picked a fight with him.
Here’s a man who is enduring a sham impeachment by the Democrats, and he is supposed to keep the gloves on when dealing with an opponent from their ranks? I say he should be using every weapon at his disposal. Especially since he already gave Bloomberg fair warning of what would happen.
Look how effective his mockery was against Jeb. Knocked him clean out of the race, with a few well chosen words.
Yes, I wish he was less concerned with looks, but he is who he is. That’s a minor flaw that doesn’t affect the job he does for us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Is this going to air on Fox News or the Fox broadcast network?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Super Bowl is on the network
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think it’s only a question of who he will run with for VP. He’ll probably go for width instead of height and choose Stacey Abrams.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OMG. Talk about a woman who turns people off with her looks AND what comes out of her mouth.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Has had her dental work done at Gap-Toofs-R-Us, apparently
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah but she WILL be President in 2040. Just ask her.
LikeLike
Whoever the nominee is, the VP will be black. They are convinced they can get the growing black vote for Trump to turn away from him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Kameltoe? Moochelle?
LikeLike
What about James Comey? Mini Mike could stand on his tippy toes and stare at Comey’s adam’s apple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She could strap him in to a child backpack carrier and wear him on her back!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Donald John Trump. You gotta love him. There’ll never be another one like him. I’m glad I lived during this time in our history when I’m old enough to look back on politics and the media as it was back in the day of just 3 major networks. How naive and gullible we were. Thanks to the one man who had the guts to stand alone and tell the truth. I hope we have learned enough during his time in office that we can continue to vote with our eyes wide open in the future when he’s not around. I’m hopeful.
LikeLiked by 9 people
And I naively had no idea about the corruption in the DOJ & FBI. No idea. And there is no way I change my opinion unless there is a major shakeup & people go to prison.
I also had no idea of the overall corruption in the Administrative state.
Unfortunately, I don’t see Trump making major, significant changes to the thd Administrative State before he leaves. He’ll get the Supreme Court, and the judges, which are huge. And the military.
Ideally, he could reduce the Department of No Energy to a cabinet position, and whack the dept 75%. Anything he reduces will just expand back when his safe replacement is chosen in 5 or 9 years. I don’t see Pence or Pompeo whacking complete departments.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, “99 percent good agents” my a$$
LikeLike
Correction:
“99 percent good agents” my a$$, HANNITY!
LikeLike
After the election look for Trump unleashed!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“More flexibility in my 2nd term”, I think is the operative principle. Heard that somewhere.
LikeLike
The DNC is about to implode. They might try to “purge the crazies” like the GOPe did to the Tea Party but the difference now is that the insurgent candidate won, and is actively moving to marginalize and remove the GOPe as he goes (won’t really go into high gear until after the 2020 election).
If they steal it from Bernie again the progressive/socialist element will bail on the DNC….and the DNC NEEDS those votes. If the polls are true that blacks are warming up to Trump then they’re toast. The identity politics and “blame whitey” strategy is failing, along with infighting within the ranks of the DNC. You could see the party splinter into multiple factions after this election cycle depending on how things go.
Then that leaves Trump free to go after the GOPe…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
There’ll be riots at the DEM convention if they shaft Bernie again
LikeLiked by 1 person
You think the Tea Party is the crazies?
LikeLike
Tea party were not crazies. They did not agree with the GOPe. And the GOPe felt threatened by their “independent” thinking.
LikeLike
Doing an image search for Bloomberg, he is shorter than anyone he’s been photographed with (adults) except maybe his daughter. It’s close. I’m guessing he’s 5’3″
LikeLike
Let’s be fair. The average height of an American male is 5’9″ with a SD of 3″. Pres. Trump is statistically tall at 6’3″. You need to be under 5’6″ to be statistically short. I’m 5’7″ and there are a lot of Mexicans and Chinese that are shorter than me. I don’t feel particularly short.
LikeLike
But Mike does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The taller candidate has won most Presidential elections in American history.
Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Reagan, and yes, Obama.
Tall men are considered better leaders. Human nature.
LikeLike
Yep, it’s easy to feel out of place when your on stage with a bunch of freaks.
LikeLike
Mini Mike has never been vetted…Fake News buries everything…however here’s a good primer:
https://washingtonmonthly.com/2019/03/09/democrats-dodged-a-metoo-bullet-named-michael-bloomberg/
Plus Mini Mike and Bernie Madoff were tied at the hip…opposition research 101
https://www.mcall.com/news/mc-xpm-1992-05-24-2855271-story.html
Nasdaq is the link
LikeLike
Great link on Mini Mike: https://www.villagevoice.com/2001/10/30/bloombergs-sexual-blind-spot/
LikeLike
$3 billion before mayor…now $40 billion?
https://www.salon.com/2001/04/10/bloomberg_5/
LikeLike
interview from 2001:
https://www.jta.org/2001/11/07/lifestyle/bloomberg-mixes-liberal-conservative-views
LikeLike
Now I understand.
LikeLike
I am concerned about what happens to our Country, and the Democratic Party, if Sanders is nominated? This reminds me again of Hitler’s rise to power in Nazi Germany, except Sanders will have more initial support than Hitler, if he wins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The deep state and globalists lose with either Bernie or PDJT – they might stay out in that case.
LikeLiked by 1 person
See my post on Pres Thread about Sanders. Listen to the video.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is not “Democratic” .It is democrat
LikeLiked by 1 person
1) I’m old enough to remember when Julian Castro stood on a box for Democrat debates: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/castro-stands-on-box-to-look-taller-in-democratic-debate ; 2) You know who’s shorter than Michael Bloomberg? Bill Kristol. I’d estimate between 5’4″ and 5’5″
LikeLiked by 1 person
The economist Robert Reich is very, very short as well. Washington State recently passed a law requiring minors 4’ 8” to use a booster seat in vehicles. Can you not see it: Robert Reich in a booster seat? Bloomberg, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Napoleanic complex for Bloomberg? Might be worth investigating
LikeLike
Foreign influence?
LikeLike
President Trump is 6’2″. His son in law is 6’4″. If you look at photos of Bloomberg next to then private citizen Trump, Trump appears at least 10″ taller.
LikeLike
that was worth looking up –
https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/691665996/960×0.jpg?fit=scale
*FIFY…
LikeLike
Thanks, whoever fixed that; sometimes it works on my end, sometimes it doesn’t.
LikeLike
Stature isn’t the only thing Nanny Bloomberg is short of.
LikeLike
bernie is not winning the dem nomination.and doubt he takes a payoff either.he will say you screwed me once,it’s payback and run independent suck half their votes as he will never be able to do it again this is his last shot at the white house.i
LikeLiked by 1 person
interesting premise. I’d be thrilled to see that one play out
LikeLike
The Socialists are like a child who knows only – what they want, and to hell with how they get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You need a slight Indian accent and a special permit to purchase a 40 oz. soda in NYC.
If Doomberg wins, the country will be subject to his brand of enlightened progressive governance, aka regulation / taxation. Doesn’t sound like a popular platform to me!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Squirrel…best trolling ever!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full Interview
LikeLike
Thanks!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really CNN? You really did a segment on this? Truly the enemy of the people you are!
LikeLike
Wait, the grand scheme being orchestrated across DNC and media is to box out Biden and Sanders and get Bloomberg in as Trump’s competition (since nobody’s biting on Warren)?
No. The plan is to make the Democrat options so bad (so far so good), that Hillary has to come in and save the day.
LikeLike
Where’d my comment go?
LikeLike