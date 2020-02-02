Sean Hannity Previews his Pre-Game Interview With President Trump: “Mini-Mike” on a Box…

Sean Hannity has a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump taped and scheduled to air before the big game. Hannity gave a little preview of the interview this morning:

.

President Trump hits “mini-Mike”. President Trump can see the DNC game. President Trump knows he will either face Bloomberg or Sanders in the general election. President Trump has also watched the speech by Michael Moore. Now he goes into action.

Those who control the corrupt and politically connected corporate media also know the game. They receive dispatches from the DNC boardroom; they attend the same functions; they communicate within the same circles of influence and power. Nothing is organic.

Too damned funny. The alarms are sounded. POTUS is working them into a corner. If Bloomberg shows up standing on a Box, then Trump is right. If Bloomberg doesn’t use the box, he’s a midget on the stage…. Too damned funny.