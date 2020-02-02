Sean Hannity Previews his Pre-Game Interview With President Trump: “Mini-Mike” on a Box…

Posted on February 2, 2020 by

Sean Hannity has a pre-Superbowl interview with President Trump taped and scheduled to air before the big game.  Hannity gave a little preview of the interview this morning:

.

President Trump hits “mini-Mike”.  President Trump can see the DNC game.  President Trump knows he will either face Bloomberg or Sanders in the general election. President Trump has also watched the speech by Michael Moore.  Now he goes into action.

Those who control the corrupt and politically connected corporate media also know the game.  They receive dispatches from the DNC boardroom; they attend the same functions; they communicate within the same circles of influence and power.  Nothing is organic.

Too damned funny. The alarms are sounded. POTUS is working them into a corner. If Bloomberg shows up standing on a Box, then Trump is right. If Bloomberg doesn’t use the box, he’s a midget on the stage…. Too damned funny.

106 Responses to Sean Hannity Previews his Pre-Game Interview With President Trump: “Mini-Mike” on a Box…

  1. Seneca the Elder says:
    February 2, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    You can’t stump our President Trump. Not ever.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  2. Zydeco says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:00 pm

    It’s 6 inch platform shoes for Mini now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:05 pm

    Will Bloomberg’s money buy the Presidency for the Democrats, after all the DNC is up for sale?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Green Bucket says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:26 pm

      It didn’t work for Hillary in 2016 even though she spent more than $1B. If we all stay vigilant and turn out the biggest monster vote the country has ever seen, it won’t work in November 2020 either.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • clive hoskin says:
        February 2, 2020 at 4:24 pm

        Yes,you MUST stay vigilant and turn out in force.The DemocRATS have been winning at the ballot box simply because there wasn’t anyone(except for Regan)worth voting for.But know you have the chance to show the”Retarded Leftards”and the”Globalists”that YOUR country is worth fighting for,just like the UK did.

        Like

        Reply
  4. Lenny says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Zydeco…..do you mean 6 inch spiked heels?

    Like

    Reply
  5. sunnyflower5 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:07 pm

    President Trump is boxing them into a corner- that is funny🤣😂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Mo says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    President Stable Genius Master of Strategic trolling wins again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. Mari in SC says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:08 pm

    No way he can use the box now, is there? He just needs to suck it up and accept that he is short and somehow work it in that height doesn’t equate to ability. Short people especially will appreciate that. They may or may not vote for him – I know I won’t – but if he tries to appear taller using a box, it’s not a good look.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:09 pm

    notice how Fake News leaves out the part about rigging the debates again…BTW Corey Booker was blocked from appearing and dropped out…Bloomberg gets to appear because lo and behild, the rules changed once again…its a two part move…rig debates and then rig boxes!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:10 pm

    If Bloomberg’s succeeds in buying the Democratic nomination will this mark the last time the Democratic party runs before becoming the Socialist Party?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:11 pm

    Is Bloomberg shorter than Tom Cruise?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. cow wow says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:14 pm

    So they had to drag out Sam Donaldson for this one? What, to give the story some ‘gravity’?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • raptors2020 says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:52 pm

      Sam Donaldson, on David Brinkley’s old show, gave South Carolina Senator Fritz Hollings a hard time for having his suits made in Hong Kong. Hollings asked Sam where his toupees were made?
      Looks like Sam could wear that hair helmet on a motorcycle in most jurisdictions.

      Like

      Reply
  12. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    Bloomberg’s height is listed as anywhere between 5’6″ and 5’8″ on various websites. I’m going to guess based on the few times he’s been photographed in public in a wide shot he’s less than 5’6″.

    Like

    Reply
  13. SoCal Patriot says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    We will never have a greater President…I just want to give thanks for living long enough to witness DJT.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  14. Scott says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:15 pm

    What time is the interview?

    Like

    Reply
  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    As much as I’m a staunch supporter of the President, I wish he’d stop with the insults based on physical appearance. It’s petty and a lot of people don’t care for it

    There’s so much to criticize and insult about the democrats, and he’s the master at doing just that, but it should be done without insulting someones physical “shortcomings”

    Like

    Reply
    • Eric says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:29 pm

      He does have a way of highlighting shortcomings. He says what many other people are thinking. I like it.

      Rush Limbaugh pointed out a couple months ago Bloomberg won’t be winning anything if people get a look at him. Rush pointed out his lack of height, his odd speech/accent and the fact he basically looks like a troll.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        February 2, 2020 at 3:46 pm

        I wonder how many votes of short males and their wives he’ll lose v. how many he’ll pick up by highlighting Bloomberg’s trait of pretending to be what he is not?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • alliwantissometruth says:
        February 2, 2020 at 3:56 pm

        I like that about him too Eric, and it’s not only refreshing, but brings a lot of people over to our side. Again, there’s never a shortage of things to insult when it comes to democrats

        All I’m saying is he doesn’t need to criticize physical appearance. It comes off as childish

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Eric says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:53 pm

      They have attempted two coups against us and our President.

      And you want to play nice?

      Screw that.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Dan in Georgia (@DanInGAviaNJ) says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:01 pm

      Most people don’t know that Putin is only 5’7. He carries himself like a man. Bloomberg doesn’t, and he envies taller men. Trump is just hitting a midget rich guy where it hurts. Jeez, who the hell bans the Big Gulp but a tiny rich kid?

      Like

      Reply
    • bambamtakethat says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:04 pm

      Alliwant. I disagree. He’s giving it right back to them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Bendix says:
      February 2, 2020 at 4:14 pm

      He only gets nasty with the physical remarks when someone has already picked a fight with him.
      Here’s a man who is enduring a sham impeachment by the Democrats, and he is supposed to keep the gloves on when dealing with an opponent from their ranks? I say he should be using every weapon at his disposal. Especially since he already gave Bloomberg fair warning of what would happen.
      Look how effective his mockery was against Jeb. Knocked him clean out of the race, with a few well chosen words.

      Yes, I wish he was less concerned with looks, but he is who he is. That’s a minor flaw that doesn’t affect the job he does for us.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. Mark1971 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Is this going to air on Fox News or the Fox broadcast network?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Tim Holden says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    I think it’s only a question of who he will run with for VP. He’ll probably go for width instead of height and choose Stacey Abrams.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. doohmax says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:17 pm

    Donald John Trump. You gotta love him. There’ll never be another one like him. I’m glad I lived during this time in our history when I’m old enough to look back on politics and the media as it was back in the day of just 3 major networks. How naive and gullible we were. Thanks to the one man who had the guts to stand alone and tell the truth. I hope we have learned enough during his time in office that we can continue to vote with our eyes wide open in the future when he’s not around. I’m hopeful.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Perot Conservative says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:32 pm

      And I naively had no idea about the corruption in the DOJ & FBI. No idea. And there is no way I change my opinion unless there is a major shakeup & people go to prison.

      I also had no idea of the overall corruption in the Administrative state.

      Unfortunately, I don’t see Trump making major, significant changes to the thd Administrative State before he leaves. He’ll get the Supreme Court, and the judges, which are huge. And the military.

      Ideally, he could reduce the Department of No Energy to a cabinet position, and whack the dept 75%. Anything he reduces will just expand back when his safe replacement is chosen in 5 or 9 years. I don’t see Pence or Pompeo whacking complete departments.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  19. BobBoxBody says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:20 pm

    The DNC is about to implode. They might try to “purge the crazies” like the GOPe did to the Tea Party but the difference now is that the insurgent candidate won, and is actively moving to marginalize and remove the GOPe as he goes (won’t really go into high gear until after the 2020 election).

    If they steal it from Bernie again the progressive/socialist element will bail on the DNC….and the DNC NEEDS those votes. If the polls are true that blacks are warming up to Trump then they’re toast. The identity politics and “blame whitey” strategy is failing, along with infighting within the ranks of the DNC. You could see the party splinter into multiple factions after this election cycle depending on how things go.

    Then that leaves Trump free to go after the GOPe…..

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Doing an image search for Bloomberg, he is shorter than anyone he’s been photographed with (adults) except maybe his daughter. It’s close. I’m guessing he’s 5’3″

    Like

    Reply
  21. Timmy-the-Ute says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:21 pm

    Let’s be fair. The average height of an American male is 5’9″ with a SD of 3″. Pres. Trump is statistically tall at 6’3″. You need to be under 5’6″ to be statistically short. I’m 5’7″ and there are a lot of Mexicans and Chinese that are shorter than me. I don’t feel particularly short.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Publius2016 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Mini Mike has never been vetted…Fake News buries everything…however here’s a good primer:

    https://washingtonmonthly.com/2019/03/09/democrats-dodged-a-metoo-bullet-named-michael-bloomberg/

    Plus Mini Mike and Bernie Madoff were tied at the hip…opposition research 101

    https://www.mcall.com/news/mc-xpm-1992-05-24-2855271-story.html

    Nasdaq is the link

    Like

    Reply
  23. Perot Conservative says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:22 pm

    Now I understand.

    Like

    Reply
  24. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    I am concerned about what happens to our Country, and the Democratic Party, if Sanders is nominated? This reminds me again of Hitler’s rise to power in Nazi Germany, except Sanders will have more initial support than Hitler, if he wins.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:25 pm

    1) I’m old enough to remember when Julian Castro stood on a box for Democrat debates: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/castro-stands-on-box-to-look-taller-in-democratic-debate ; 2) You know who’s shorter than Michael Bloomberg? Bill Kristol. I’d estimate between 5’4″ and 5’5″

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • alyalaskan says:
      February 2, 2020 at 3:57 pm

      The economist Robert Reich is very, very short as well. Washington State recently passed a law requiring minors 4’ 8” to use a booster seat in vehicles. Can you not see it: Robert Reich in a booster seat? Bloomberg, too!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  26. maxwell102 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    Napoleanic complex for Bloomberg? Might be worth investigating

    Like

    Reply
  27. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:31 pm

    President Trump is 6’2″. His son in law is 6’4″. If you look at photos of Bloomberg next to then private citizen Trump, Trump appears at least 10″ taller.

    Like

    Reply
  28. scrap1ron says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:38 pm

    Stature isn’t the only thing Nanny Bloomberg is short of.

    Like

    Reply
  29. cherokeepeople says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:39 pm

    bernie is not winning the dem nomination.and doubt he takes a payoff either.he will say you screwed me once,it’s payback and run independent suck half their votes as he will never be able to do it again this is his last shot at the white house.i

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. islandpalmtrees says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:43 pm

    The Socialists are like a child who knows only – what they want, and to hell with how they get it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. calbear84 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:44 pm

    You need a slight Indian accent and a special permit to purchase a 40 oz. soda in NYC.
    If Doomberg wins, the country will be subject to his brand of enlightened progressive governance, aka regulation / taxation. Doesn’t sound like a popular platform to me!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. Ila says:
    February 2, 2020 at 3:52 pm

    Squirrel…best trolling ever!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Eric says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:04 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. roddrepub says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:13 pm

    Really CNN? You really did a segment on this? Truly the enemy of the people you are!

    Like

    Reply
  36. franuche says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:23 pm

    Wait, the grand scheme being orchestrated across DNC and media is to box out Biden and Sanders and get Bloomberg in as Trump’s competition (since nobody’s biting on Warren)?

    No. The plan is to make the Democrat options so bad (so far so good), that Hillary has to come in and save the day.

    Like

    Reply
  37. trapper says:
    February 2, 2020 at 4:25 pm

    Where’d my comment go?

    Like

    Reply

