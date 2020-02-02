February 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1109

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “For you have been my hope, Sovereign Lord, my confidence since my youth.
From birth I have relied on you; you brought me forth from my mother’s womb.
I will ever praise you.” 🌟 -— Psalm 71:5-6
——————
***Praise:
✅Trump’s twitter followers has now hit 72 Million
✅President Trump expanded travel ban to include Burma (Myanmar), Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria
✅Pres. Trump suspended participation in “visa lottery” for certain nationals from Sudan & Tanzania
✅Pres. Trump restricted entry for certain nationals from Iraq, Libya, No. Korea, Syria, Venezuela, Yemen, Somalia
✅Rasmussen Poll:Black voter support for Pres. Trump is 42%–last year was 21%
✅About 160 million Americans are working
✅ Wow! Unemployment rate in Iowa is 2.9%
✅Mitt Romney not invited to CPAC
✅ The Conservative Treehouse is a Praying Treehouse
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they leave MAL, attend a Super Bowl party (Trump Int’l Hotel, West Palm Beach) then return to the WH (Dep MAL 6:05pm ET—Attend party(6:15 to 8:35pm)—***Arr back at WH at 11:15pm ET)
— Trump Ad at Super Bowl to reach out & get many more to join the Trump Train
— Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to acquit
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— for Franklin Graham Ministries in UK…Opposition in UK are trying to cancel his venues
— for protection for Pro-Trump WH Admin/staff, Cabinet members etc and supporters from physical and verbal abuses–Commie-Dems are having a meltdown
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for those who lost their loved ones recently and for those dealing with end-of-life situations–We Love You All!
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen *Belated Update on our young Landen! See below
— *🇺🇸* God ~ Country ~ Family…Praying *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We are one nation – and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams; and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home, and one glorious destiny.” — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, February 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 275 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🌟 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11
Belated Update on our young Landen:
———————————————-BEGIN Message
JANUARY 24, 2020….by Noah Hanneman, Organizer
Today is Landen’s 6th birthday!!!
We could not feel more gratitude for all the prayers, financial support, cards, gifts, meals, the life saving help from all the first responders, and the exceptional medical care given to us with such incredible compassion. God has used you all to be the hands and feet of Jesus to help us all heal!
Our emotions are everywhere! We look at Landen in compete AWE every single day!
It doesn’t feel real. God used Landen to show the world how much He really does love us! The God of the Bible DOES perform miracles for those who will humble themselves, pray and BELIEVE!
Our precious baby boy is alive and well! He asks me all the time why that man threw him and I tell him, “Someone must have really treated him bad in his life; and he must not have Jesus in his heart.” Landen agrees and says, “Yeah, I feel bad for him.”
We can pray for him and the millions of other people who saw this miracle happen and now know that there is a God! There is a choice people have to make choosing life and love or death and anger. Landen has shown us that we should choose life; and if God is for us NO ONE can be against us!
Happy 6th birthday Landen! We love you so very much!!! The kisses and prayers of gratitude are going to be abundant today!!!!!
“My father, who has given them to me, is greater than all and no one is able to snatch them out of the Father’s hand.” —John 10:29
———————————END of Message 🙂
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/02/01/february-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1108/comment-page-1/#comment-7805681)
– – – – –
Friday night update – 1/31/20 – (See link above.)
– Short video from Project 2.
– Univision article and Jorge Ramos video from Project 2. Nice footage, though it looks to be early stage construction.
– Drone video showing Mexican Marines intercepting illegals near the gap, on the other side of the mountain from where Project 1 is located.
– Tweets with a GatewayPundit and NYPost article about a Mexican butterfly activist that was murdered.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 2/1/20
– 2 Jeff Rainforth videos showing some sort of Border Patrol activity on the other side of the mountain from Project 1.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop(for the holidays) until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed against Fisher.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 1/30/20 – (6:19)
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 1/30/20 – (5:27)
ICYMI:
If Sanders wins in Iowa, will Biden say the Russians hacked the caucus?
