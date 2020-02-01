February 1st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1108

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-”The Heart of MAGA ’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Deliver me, my God, from the hand of the wicked,
from the grasp of those who are evil and cruel.” 🌟 -— Psalm 71:4
————–—
***Praise: Friday Trump Defense Team drove home Two Simple Points…TRUTH & RULE of LAW
——————
***Praise: For a Very Good Week
✅USMCA
✅Middle East Peace Plan
✅Human Trafficking Summit
✅Opioid Overdose Deaths Down
✅GDP Growth Exceeds Predictions
✅Coronavirus Task Force
✅President and Family safe in Mar-A-Lago for the weekend
✅ Brexit happened!
✅ The Conservative Treehouse is a Praying Treehouse
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to dismiss
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— for this ridiculous’ trial’ be exposed for what it is…a Schiff Clown Show
— for Franklin Graham Ministries in UK…Opposition in UK are trying to cancel his venues
— for protection for Pro-Trump WH Admin/staff, Cabinet members etc and supporters from physical and verbal abuses–Commie-Dems are having a meltdown
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for those who lost their loved ones recently and for those dealing with end-of-life situations–We Love You All!
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* 63 + Million Strong and…Praying *🇺🇸*
🦅 “But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential.
This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, February 1, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 276 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🌟 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11
AMEN.
Beautiful prayer post Grandma Coffefe !
I love the check list for all of the praises. 🙂
Edit: “covfefe”
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/31/january-31st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1107/comment-page-1/#comment-7800768)
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/30/20 – (See link above.)
– Article about Arizona bill HB 2084’s failure in the house. Failed by 1 vote. Bill to be reconsidered within 14 days.
– Brian Kolfage tweets about the government wall that blew over to the side.
– Tweet with drone video showing Mexican Marines intercepting and arrestesting a smuggler and illegals.
– Brian Kolfage retweets AOC.
– Vice hit article about Project 2.
– Jeff Rainforth video at Project 1.
– Cute dog photo. 😁
– – – – –
Friday night update – 1/31/20
– Short video from Project 2.
– Univision article and Jorge Ramos video from Project 2. Nice footage, though it looks to be early stage construction.
– Drone video showing Mexican Marines intercepting illegals near the gap, on the other side of the mountain from where Project 1 is located.
– Tweets with a GatewayPundit and NYPost article about a Mexican butterfly activist that was murdered.
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop(for the holidays) until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full vote on the House floor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with short video from Project 2. – (0:42)
Q: Where is this project?
Brian Kolfage: Sorry for confusion this is #2 but #3 is getting close. It’s a federal project
Notice, @0:33 mark that the LED stadium lights are on. That would probably mean all the lighting is up.
Real America with Jorge Ramos: He’s Building Trump’s Wall – 1/30/20 – (9:50)
2:02 – drone footage
2:25 – Neat drone footage of Tommy Fisher in front of the wall.
2:50 – If the government does say, hey, we love it, get to work on 100 miles, 200 miles, 500 miles, I can start to take those people that are trained here; they train new people at another site; these people train people at another site…
And so within a matter of a few weeks we can be working in 3 or 4 different headings in the Rio Grande, easily doing a mile a day.
4:51 – Drone footage and neat footage of Tommy Fisher and a worker in front of the wall.
5:33 – Q: So how much wall do you plan to get built by 2020?
We don’t know how much we’re going to get built because a lot depends on how much money we raise.
At the end of 2020, including all this wall, we could be looking at close to 10 miles with what we have in the bank.
Good Morning Stillwater! Drone footage showed a bit of the wall. Hard to take this period of silience but it is for a worthy cause.
Looks like project 3 is coming around the corner. The hint is that it is a government contract?
It does look like everyone on WBTW and Fisher are busy which is always a good sign that progress is being made!
It is for the federal government but I’m not sure if the Government will pay for it. I seem to recall Brian saying Project 3 will be around 12 million.
That gap (~3/4 miles) on the other side of the mountain from where Project 1 is located in on the Roosevelt Easement. I seem to recall that WBTW wanted permission to build on it and finish where the government wall ended. So I guess in a sense, if they got permission then it would be for the government. It would be nice if they got paid for it though.
I’m not sure Project 3 is where that gap is located. It’s just a guess. All WBTW’s posts on it could be misdirection for all I know.
Meet the private groups helping build Trump’s border wall – 1/31/20
https://www.univision.com/univision-news/immigration/meet-the-private-groups-helping-build-trumps-border-wall
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– “Obviously we can’t build 100 miles, but we can facilitate that, if we can get government funding,” Kolfage told Univision. “Look, we’re a middle man trying to find a way around for the government to secure this nation.”
– As a middle man, We Build the Wall is working to get private landowners in the Rio Grande Valley to sign letters of intent to allow border wall construction on their properties. Kolfage claims “a bunch” of Texas landowners are emailing them daily to say “I want a border barrier in my backyard.” Now he just needs to figure out a way to turn his unofficial role as freelance intermediary into an official role as a government contractor.
– “If the American people want to fund this, whether it’s through donations or whether it’s through the government, we’re giving them another avenue to take,” Kolfage says.
– Kolfage says his original plan was to cut a check for Trump and let the president “earmark” that money for his wall. But he soon learned government doesn’t work that way. “I was just naive,” he says. “I didn’t understand the system. I wasn’t involved in politics.”
– So Kolfage instead reached out to fellow veteran Steven Bannon for advice. “ It was actually Steve Bannon’s idea. He was like, ‘Brian, why don’t you just build this wall yourself, take that money, go build up private property’,” Kolfage remembers.
– Kolfage liked the advice so much he put Bannon on the board of We Build the Wall. “Steve is definitely involved in a lot of strategic type stuff,” Kolfage said. “I call him every other day to bounce ideas off him because I’ve never been involved in anything politically this large.”
– Also involved in the day-to-day operation is fellow board member Kris Kobach, a GOP senate hopeful from Kansas and Trump acolyte who Kolfage says has a direct line to the president. The other right-wing board members, including Blackwater founder Erik Prince and former MLB pitcher-turned-pundit Curt Schilling, have less involved roles in the organization.
– “Tommy Fisher did it faster than any contractor who worked for the government, more efficient than any contractor,” Kolfage says. “Department of Homeland Security originally told this landowner that it was impossible to build here. And if they did do it, it would it cost like $40 million to get up the mountain. And we did it… for $8 million. I mean, it shows when you have a good system in place, as Tommy Fisher does, he can do it fast and more efficient.”
– Fisher agrees with that assessment.
– “If the government does say, hey, we love it, get to work on 100 miles, 200 miles, 500 miles, I can take those people that are trained here, and within a matter of a few weeks, we could be working in three or four different headings on the Rio Grande, easily doing a mile a day,” he told Real America with Jorge Ramos at his worksite in Texas.
– “I guarantee you, you come back 20 years from now and you can step off from this fence and you’ll stand right here at the banks of the Rio Grande. It will not erode,” Fisher said.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/31/20 – (2:05)
Tweet with article.
I still have a hard time believing he’s a butterfly activist…he looks more like a drug dealer who just happen to love butterflies. But that story of what happened to him is really something.
——————–Short Summary for anyone who don’t want to click to the article.
“Butterfly activists vehemently campaigned against border wall construction, warning a wall would cause “imminent and irreparable harm” to the butterfly sanctuary.
Ironically, a renowned environmental, butterfly activist was found dead Wednesday in crime-ridden Central Mexico, two weeks after he went missing.
Homero Gomez Gonzalez, who managed a butterfly sanctuary in the town of Ocampo in Michoacan state –a region notorious for its violent gangs – was last seen in person on the afternoon of January 13.
Authorities in Michoacan state discovered Gomez Gonzalez’s body in a holding pond near the mountain reserve that he long protected where butterflies spend the winter, but have yet to determine the cause of his death.”
….and then some comments;;
>>Butterflies can fly thousands of miles braving all kinds of weather and hardship, but ol’ Homero thinks they can’t fly OVER a 25-foot wall! Have I mentioned lately how DUMB Leftists are? No? Well they ARE, and this guy is the latest poster child!
>>They fly over Lake Superior, cross Lake Michigan from Canada and head south. I think they can handle a 30’ wall! Finish The Wall!!
>>Also, there’s a study that shows how destructive the human traffic across the land has destroyed it. It has even improved greatly already where they’ve reduced the border crossings.
>>He was nothing but an employee of the cartels, and he got whacked becuz WBTW won the lawsuit and are building the wall in record speed. On BK’s website there is a pic of a “dock” which they claimed was to assist the butterflies while migrating to the Meh he co side of the Rio Grande. Appx 3×4′ dock assists who, not butterfly’s.
——————————————————–
Thank You, President Trump for Keeping your Promises to build the WALL,
Hi Grandma C,
Brian had a post a while back about a international butterfly smuggler that was arrested years ago. I never posting it because I didn’t see the connection at the time. Now I think there is maybe something to it.
Tweet with article.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/31/20
My favorite of the Tom & Jerry Show…Oh, I mean the Adam & Jerry Show
Notice the lady in a brown jacket sitting at the desk in front of the bigger desk watching the drama then covering her mouth and looking away trying not to laugh. LoL
Finally Jerry did one thing right…cutting off Pencil Neck. At least, we got some brief entertainment…I never thought I’d say this to one of the despised people but here it is…..Thank You, Nadler.
LikeLike
To paraphrase Don Surber: It’s another day, and Donald J Trump is still our President.
Thank You, Lord!
They still refuse to accept the ugly reality that Hillary lost.
One can bet the members of the Dems Party are the ones who threw temper tantrums on the floor and endless crying spells in order to get what they wanted in kindergarten and thru-out elementary schools. They never grew up. Such a bunch of crybaby losers.
Drama..Drama…Drama…what actors they are now!
LikeLike
Our long national nightmare is about to end. Unless, of course, you’re a Democrat. If you are, you’re plotting tonight on ways to keep issuing subpoenas and calling witnesses towards Impeachment 2.0.
But, there’s this little tidbit of hope: Legislation has been introduced in Utah to permit a recall of a sitting US Senator.
https://www.deseret.com/utah/2020/1/29/21114269/utah-lawmaker-bill-to-allow-recall-of-us-senator-mitt-romney
Damn this traitor to whichever part of the theological universe he belongs to.
People who voted for him, in 2012, in desperation, trying to get rid of the other traitor, should bombard him with MILLIONS of emails, texts, FB comments, making him feel the wrath of the people until it hurts even a pig without scruples like him.
LikeLike
Once enough people wake up then he and those like him won’t even be able to walk down the street.
LikeLike
That’s great news!!! I pray they succeed in getting it passed soon and go into effect shortly after that.
If it happens, then Mitt would be the first Senator to ever be recalled and we all will rub that in him for the rest of his life. Reject Romney or Recalled Romney.
LikeLike
Human Trafficking Legislation…
Full
. https://youtu.be/7wd3NjT_ojk
We ALL know the President is very very smart, much tougher than 100 of us put together etc.
This is not about the armchair quarterback thinking he’s oh so smart.
In all humility, I’d say though that the lesson of the last three years would be: GO ON ATTACK. STOP REACTING. Don’t give an inch. Even our wondrous, combative President has been way too pacifist. People around him . . . let’s not even start.
Example: the DAY AFTER the Mueller hoax got deflated, our side should not have waited defensively for the next Democrat move (the Ukrainian hoax). There SHOULD have been an immediate reaction, an immediate opening of various inquiries dealing with the illegalities committed by the Mueller Schwein, by the Dims, and by the media, but I repeat myself.
Perhaps that lesson was learned at least now. Do not expect passively their next move. Use the short window offered by the defeat of the impeachment hoax…. Start opening inquiries – into Mueller, into Schiff, into Atkinson, into the entire bucket of worms.
DO NOT WAIT!
Turkeygate. Emoluments, campaign contributions, bribery, genocide (Kurds), colluding with a Tyrant (uh, he’s elected, but that’s not important to the narrative) and whatever other bad and mean-sounding things to make Pol Pot look like a saint.
Who lost Iraq: Abandoning the Iraqis to the tender mercies of the Ayatollahs (Ayatollahs bad Bad BAD! Never mind that they were so good Good GOOD a couple of weeks ago).
Russia: Trump conspired with Russia to blackmail Romney into throwing the 2012 election. THAT’s why Romney hates him!
Election interference: Tweeting out meanie messages to interfere with how the DNC plans to screw Bernie again.
Orange Man Bad: That says it all. Mr. H times infinity. Look at how he’s shut down the NYT and WaPo and CNN and Facebook and rounded up all the college students and put them in cages! Oh well, he hasn’t done that YET. But he wants to, we know he wants, so impeach him because we’re SURE that he’s going to do unless we keep on #RESISTING #RESISTING #RESISTING . . .
They. Will. Never. Stop. Because. It’s. What. They. Do.
But of course everything will go back to love they neighbor normal once OMB is removed and locked away for life along with his wife and his evil spawn and his friends, and everybody who ever worked for him or voted for him or . . . I guess I’m channeling Jurik, aren’t I.
Bloomberg’s “Billionaires against Trump” campaign is just brilliant. I can’t imagine anything that would give Trump a bigger boost heading into the election.
Trump said “.. and I’ve had it up to here (holds his hand up to his chest) with Mini-Mike” ROFLMAO
When you add Bezos, Zuckerberg, Soros, Slim, the Pritzkers, Steyer, . . .
Yeah, there does seem to be a lot of billionaires against Trump. But of course the moonbats won’t care, because they are THEIR billionaires, and that makes them good!
Johnnie Cochran
The Vindman Twins Are Creatures of John Bolton
https://www.amgreatness.com/2020/01/30/the-vindman-twins-are-creatures-of-john-bolton/
John Solomon reported on Ingraham tonight that John Bolton was paid large sums of money ($115,000 was mentioned) for speeches/appearances by a Ukrainian oligarch.
Coincidence?
Just to bring a little happiness today.
https://www.youtube.com/user/jiveaces/videos?view=0&sort=da&flow=grid
Merrily, merrily, merrily, merrily. The type of boat’s the key.
The British flag comes down at the EU.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/01/31/watch-moment-british-flag-comes-down-in-brussels-brexit-done/
Brexit happens; Continent cut off.
The Propaganda Continued to Regenerate
Another terrorist bites the dust, or becomes dust to be more accurate.
https://www.lucianne.com/2020/02/01/trump_takes_out_another_topbrterrorist_in_the_middle_east_26206.html
A new slogan for identifying for us as Trump supporters, deplorable and rubes: Cult 45
Chuck [Schumer] Tillerson.
Chuck [Schumer] Mattis.
Chuck [Beauregard Schumer] Sessions.
Chuck [Schumer] “Wrayth”.
Chuck [Schumer] Bolton.
Chuck [Schumer] Kelly.
Chuck [Schumer] Hanoi Mitt Brutus Romney.
Susan Collins? I’ll give her a temporary pass, based on her Kavanaugh performance.
You are on notice, though, Susie honey. Get your act together.
Someone posted this tweet on another page.
Here is her posted bio: Lawfare Executive Editor, Brookings Senior Fellow, CNN National Security and Legal Analyst, Former IC attorney.
And check this crap tweet out:
Just one of the lovely Lawfare people we have to deal with. Former CIA.
Oh, and I have kept reminding people. They are looking for more angles. Obama is leading redistricting, more local and state elections, city by city, town by town. Stay active in local and state elections.
Here is more on that tweet:
“:Hennessey then guided her followers who “want to do something but aren’t sure what” to a website called “Swing Left,” which informs subscribers about important local and state elections, gerrymandering efforts and opportunities to volunteer for Democrats, as well as another group called “Indivisible,” another Democratic volunteering hub, and “We the Action,” which is geared towards liberal lawyers.”
They want to flip states like they flipped Colorado.
Be careful when you vote for your councilman up to your state legislature.
