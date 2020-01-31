January 31st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1107

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of MAGA Truth ‘Bombs’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Be my rock of refuge, to which I can always go;
give the command to save me, for you are my rock and my fortress.” 🌟
-— Psalm 71:3
————–—
***Praise: Thursday Trump Defense Team kept the Sunlight on the truth for all to see in the Senate Chamber
***Praise: Adam Schiff wins!…he wins the Oscar Academy Awards in two categories–One is for Best Fantasy Scriptwriter (his dream trophy)..the other…a new category…he won for the Best Professional Liar…The Best and Slickest in the World (since I don’t have much money, his Ocsars will be made of paper mache and fake gold paint which will suit him just fine for putting on the most fraudulent impeachment the world ever saw-The End)
——————
***Praise: President Trump was in campaign Mode in Michigan and Iowa…He Rocked the places!
***Praise: Average life expectancy went up because fatal drug overdose deaths and cancer-related deaths is declining
***Praise: Congratulations, UK…Brexit Party is from 9 pm to 11:15 pm in Parliament Square (Friday 4 to 6:15pm ET)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump, FLOTUS & MAGA Team as they go to Mar-A-Lago, FL (MAL) to get away from the Swamp stench (Dep WH at 4pm ET ***Arr at MAL at 6:55pm ET)
— Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to dismiss
— for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
— for this ridiculous’ trial’ be exposed for what it is…a Schiff Clown Show
— for protection for all of Pro-Trump’s WHAdmin/staff, Cabinet members and others working closely with President Trump from verbal abuses, like Grisham and Sec Pompeo
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for good health–protection against viruses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand In The Gap…Praying *🇺🇸*
🦅 “You came by the tens of millions to become part of a historic movement the likes of which the world has never seen before. At the center of this movement is a crucial conviction: that a nation exists to serve its citizens. Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.
These are the just and reasonable demands of a righteous public.
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, January 31, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 277 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
🌟 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11
LikeLiked by 17 people
Please post a photo of those lovely trophies for Schitt, Grandma. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rats…my gif photo didn’t work
LikeLike
Praise: President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen to all prayers.
What a rocking rally in Iowa! So proud. Also loved hearing several speakers, including President Trump, extend a big welcome to Democrats (who are joining the MAGA movement in huge numbers.).
Praying for an end to the impeachment Friday or Saturday, and it does look like Mitch McC has the votes. Yay! Just in time for a spectacular SOTU on Feb 3!
Thanks for the laugh….Adam Schiff as Oscar winner🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL
By the way, I think the SOTU is on Feb 4th, Tuesday night.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I laughed when it occurred to me that the President will be showing his backside to Pelosi throughout his SOTU address. It is equally appropriate and hilarious. JMO
LikeLike
Now you just got me looking at this differently on Tuesday. LOL.
I usually count the number of times she’d bounced out of her seat in overly enthusiastic clapping for B.O.
With Donald Trump as president, I’d laugh at her glum face or a warpy face when her teeth/dentures misbehave again. lol
LikeLike
SOTU will be a joyous occasion for the President (and us of course)! But more than likely the Congressional Democrats will be in a sour mood at the SOTU. The fact that at each of the last several rallies the crowd has included around 20% Democrats will only rub the impeachment defeat under their skins all the more gloriously.
Yeah, the Democrats will be in a really really sour mood at the SOTU…
LikeLike
Maybe Dems”ll boycott…now that would be so cool, then President Trump can invited the injured military from Walter Reed Hospital to fill in the empty seats. Put a REAL American Patriot like Brian Kolfage in John Roberts’ seat…..LoL
LikeLiked by 2 people
Nah, Dems wouldn’t boycott the SOTU, they wouldn’t miss their opportunity to look sour and sneer at every good and uplifting thing the President says. But definitely yes, it would be thrilling to put real deserving patriots in their places!
LikeLike
You’re right. Dems do like to be sore losers, gloomy attitude, “Poor Me”, etc…and they can”t stand to see others in a happy state. They lost. We won….and it will happen again on Nov 3 2020. MAGA
LikeLike
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/30/january-30th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1106/comment-page-1/#comment-7796246)
– – – – – –
Wednesday night update – 1/29/20 – (See link above.)
– Dave Hendricks tweets with 2 maps; one showing where the government wall will be built and the other showing where Fisher’s wall is being built. Federal Govt. filed a condemnation lawsuit Friday at the location they plan to built their wall.
– Tweet with article and video showing a portion of the government border which fell to the side due to high winds. Concrete hadn’t fully cured.
– Another article with same video showing an additional 13 seconds which gives another view of the bracing and base of the wall.
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/30/20
– Article about Arizona bill HB 2084’s failure in the house. Failed by 1 vote. Bill to be reconsidered within 14 days.
– Brian Kolfage tweets about the government wall that blew over to the side.
– Tweet with drone video showing Mexican Marines intercepting and arrestesting a smuggler and illegals.
– Brian Kolfage retweets AOC.
– Vice hit article about Project 2.
– 3 Jeff Rainforth videos at Project 1 and surrounding area.
– Cute dog photo. 😁
– – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop(for the holidays) until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full vote on the House floor.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full vote on the Arizona House floor.
(Jan 30)… The bill failed on the house floor as one Republican sided with the Democrats. However, the vote to reconsider the bill in the next 14 days passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 8 people
Arizona private border wall bill hits snag in House – 1/30/21
https://www.houstonchronicle.com/news/article/Arizona-private-border-wall-bill-fails-in-House-15017589.php
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona lawmakers on Thursday rejected a measure that would have made it easier for property owners on the U.S.-Mexico border to build a wall.
– The measure, sponsored by Republican Rep. Warren Petersen of Gilbert, would have allowed people to sidestep state and local permitting requirements to build a border wall. GOP lawmakers say it would prevent political interference from local officials philosophically opposed to a border wall.
– Republican Rep. Tony Rivero joined all 29 Democrats in opposition, leaving it one vote shy of the 31 needed to pass. He did not explain his vote.
– Lawmakers could revive the bill later in the legislative session.
Viewers may monitor the bill’s status here:
https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/72612?SessionId=122
LikeLiked by 6 people
Disappointing. Follow the money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet about government wall that blew to the side while the concrete was still curing.
Q: We can see that wall did indeed fall from its intended position. Clear as day and says so twice ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Brian Kolfage: Read… it’s wet concrete.
Q: By the photo, it is an existing, dilapidated wall, most likely built by a Democrat, with shoddy materials and cheap, illegal alien labour, that will soon be replaced by President Trump’s Liberty Wall!
Brian Kolfage: It’s new wall. It’s a bad pic. The wall was just set in concrete… and was still wet. Not a big deal…but of course since it’s trumps wall the maggots came real quick
LikeLiked by 5 people
A few layman observations regarding the recent event with the government wall being blown to the side by the wind…
– On the one hand the left are using it to attack Trump’s wall efforts as well as pretending this happened on Fisher’s wall.
– Though it’s possible the contractor did substandard work that day, it’s also possible that the contractor may have been following standard procedures with how they set up the wall supports, which they may have followed in the past with no problems before this recent accident happened. Perhaps the wind speed picked up on short notice as they were pouring the cement. So maybe they were committed and didn’t have enough time to shut down operations. Accidents do happen at sites. This experience with the wind will probably necessitate an upgrade in their procedures going forward.
– However, I can’t help but be irritated that the swamp in the USACE has prevented Fisher from getting projects and showcasing their superior building methods. Some of USACE have corrupt relationships with contractors, though not all of them are corrupt.
– Also, I can’t help but point out Fisher’s superior method with the 117,000-pound Caterpillar 349E Hydraulic Excavators supporting/suspending the wall panels over the trench while cement is curing, offering greater stability. The 37 mph wind would not have have had the same effect on Fisher’s wall sections while the cement was curing.
– Not to mention Fisher’s fast drying cement which, in addition to quick wall placement/positioning, gives them a faster turnaround time in the event the weather changes quickly. So the whole process is finished in a shorter period of time; after which they could shut down if needed. (Not sure how fast concrete cures on the government’s wall.)
LikeLiked by 5 people
Tweet with short drone video. – (0:11)
Q: It would be something to brag on… Only thing is 75% of Illegals come legally and overstay Visas… But Border… Dumb **** that dont solve the problem.
Brian Kolfage: But they enter through a port of entry. We know who they are and they will get deported. It’s more than people, it’s the drugs coming across too. Stop with the dumb talking points
Q: Didn’t a section blow down in heavy winds?
Brian Kolfage: A section that had wet concrete, tilted a bit. It didn’t blow down.
Q: Excuse me but since I’ve donated to this wall because you and Trump and your foreman have bragged about how strong it is, why did a section of it blow almost completely over today in a strong wind?
Brian Kolfage: It’s not our wall read the news
LikeLiked by 7 people
Brian Kolfage retweet. Article referenced old 12/3/19 article.
LikeLiked by 4 people
‘It’s Been Hell’: Inside the Town Where Trumpers Are Building a Private Wall – 1/28/20
https://www.vice.com/en_us/article/qjdvkd/its-been-hell-inside-the-town-where-trumpers-are-building-a-private-wall?utm_campaign=sharebutton
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 1/30/20 – (18:23)
Project 1: Shows the cliff face at the top, some of the back road behind the terrace, and a trail Fisher put in for Border Patrol. Also, more views form the top of the terrace.
0:33 – Shows a small Mexican Army bunker built at the top of a hill across from the wall.
5:50 – Shows the cliff face.
8:07 – Walking down a rough road put in for Border Patrol which overlooks the back road that Fisher cleaned up. Originally the back road was the only way to get up the mountain.
8:12 – Points out their drone at the top of the mountain.
13:50 – A lot’s going to be very secretive so we don’t have like what happened at the wall at Project 2 which is being built currently right now in McAllen. That’s why I’m not filming there. So much happened. There’s a lot of politics going on over there.
I was supposed to be filming over there like I was here…
14:30 – And you can see the camera right there on the light. Those cameras run 24/7. We can see everything that’s happening all along this wall.
And you can see down there in the middle of your screen is the control and command center.
15:00 – We have motion sensors that detect about 40 feet out in either direction.
15:53 – Some things I can’t share obviously. I was travelling across Texas last couple weeks. And we were in some bad areas like where some cartel stuff was going on. I can’t share some of those for a while. But I’ll get them out eventually.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Brian Kolfage Facebook post – 1/30/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stillwater, help me out here. Do I have this right? Is the federal government planning to build a second wall north of Tommy Fisher’s wall? Are they proceeding with the project as if Tommy Fisher’s wall doesn’t exist? If so, that’s as dumb as anything I’ve seen in a long time. Isn’t Jared Kushner in charge of this project now? He seems like a pretty much can-do guy, who knows what maze of federal contracting regulations he has to wade through.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that’s correct. Brian did a video on it as well which I posted the day before yesterday. The government wall is being built outside of the flood plain, on the levee. Fisher designed and is building their “water wall” on Project 2 to show that they can safely do it at the actual border so we don’t cede ground to Mexico.
So WBTW/Fisher Industries are trying to get Trump to go with their design on the river instead of further back on the levee. In some places the distance is close to 3 miles from the border.
LikeLike
Edit: “…do it at the actual border near the Rio Grande, in the flood plain, so we…”
LikeLike
I think Jared is in charge of getting reports on wall progress but USACE is still in charge of the details. I’m not clear what his level of influence is.
LikeLike
Here it is…
Furious Pro-Trump Landowners on Border Blindsided By Gov’t Agency – 1/26/20
“NO ONE KNOWS THIS! Trump-supporting landowners are furious with the US Army Corps of Engineers who appear to be doing everything to mess up Texas wall projects for Trump, besides that this video explains another major issue that no one is talking about.”
Link: https://youtu.be/E6-18cA9LVE
LikeLike
Thanks for the info. I think what I read that Jared is supposed to be doing, is trying to cut out all this kind of nonsense, which this whole endeavor needs badly. There’s got to be lots of contractors who have gotten fat off all of the money that’s been spent since George Bush pretended he wanted to put up a wall. Much like Obama’s stimulus, all the legal and planning and environmental and everything else soaks up all the money and nothing gets done. And they are guarding that turf like junkyard dogs. If there’s going to be wall money, they think it belongs to them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The report that Senator Kevin Cramer sent Trump back on 12/6/19 on his research into USACE procurement process should be a good tool for POTUs and Jared and POTUS to use when trying to understand what is going on.
LikeLike
My wish – fire whistle blower, Vindman and other deep state bad actors by Twitter on Monday morning.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And simultaneously declassify from Sundance’s list.
That would be a serious boom!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump owes Philbin a huge bonus and or raise.
“It was as if one side belonged in front of the Supreme Court and the other failed to make the finals at a middle school debate tournament.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hope someday Philbin sits on the Supreme Court!
LikeLike
The rally today was on fire 🔥 So good when the president speaks to the people
LikeLiked by 5 people
With the SOTU just around the corner.
Don’t seem to have heard much from Comey and Brennan these days.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Brennan was on the other day, upset that an “impeached POTUS” will be “allowed to give a State of the Union speech.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my…..
Those two.
Nothin’ but trouble, up there.
Luv. It.
LikeLiked by 1 person
watch with sound on
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nancy Pelousy mid-afternoon, an acquittal is not, uh,uh an acquittal.
Cocaine Mitch: Hold my beer!
Cocaine Mitch delivers another big victory for the Republic on the Richter scale of Kavanaugh.
ALL HAIL Cocaine Mitch! 🐳🚀🤹♂️🎭💥🐸
LikeLike
January 23rd. Ivanka Trump and Ginni Rometty sit down for a little yuck fest in Davos, thrilling on the future of your digital enslavement. Miz Rometty had all the hallmarks of a sociopath, and I took some flack for pointing that out. Fast forward to today, January 30th, and looky looky. IBM bounced Miz Rometty, and the stock market cheered her ouster. Adios, sociopath. https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/rometty-replaced-ibm-ceo-shares-spike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think your pointing it out is called ” normalcy bias “, 😊
LikeLike
On the part of those giving you flack.
LikeLike
A new Marxist/fascist doctrine is sweeping the West: Intersectionality, implicit bias & white privilege. The far-left (people obsessed with equity) failed with the French & Russian revolutions and the Cold War but they now have almost complete control.
This is no ‘deep state’ i.e. people motivated by greed, corruption or lust for power. This is a massive ideological attack on Trump and others who oppose this new far-left doctrine.
DO NOT USE THE TERMS ‘DEEP STATE’ OR ‘SWAMP’. THEY ARE DANGEROUSLY MISLEADING. FRANCE, RUSSIA AND GERMANY WERE NOT TAKEN OVER BY A ‘DEEP STATE’.
LikeLike
Huh?
LikeLike
Dems cry claiming a “cover up”. How about calling them on the real cover-up, them hiding Atkinson’s testimony and the whistle blower himself?
LikeLiked by 3 people
You know what would be a good remedy for that?
Declassifying the documents that would illuminate the coup AND cover up by THEM!
LikeLike
Yes, really tired of playing defense. We can’t even get to who or what’s behind this ongoing coup, let alone, “investigate Biden”. I’m more concerned about the coup than dirtbag, demented Biden.
Although they could all be tied together. “We’ll hang from nooses!”
I wasn’t going to listen to anymore bullSchitt, but I did and a caller brought up an interesting point on CSpan, that he thinks it’s a possibility that Biden decided to run when he got wind that Rudy was into his business.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I heard that call too.
While I found it interesting, I don’t think Biden is sharp enough to put something like that together.
But wh knows…?
LikeLike
It probably wasn’t Biden, but the coup plotters, if that’s what made Biden run.
I know they have Dem war rooms, plotting everything, probably even down to local. That’s how they got Colorado, according to this book, “How the Democrats turned Colorado Blue” or something like that.
And Obama is on redistricting and of course, Soros money and NGOs, going after AG seats and even some local/county races.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I liked the caller from earlier, who said the democratic party should be abolished!😂😂😂
LikeLike
It should have been after the Civil War was concluded.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would enjoy a meme of Schiff appearing to be a “Baghdad Bob” character.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
Mike Pompeo restates US opposition to Huawei access
US secretary of state is on visit to meet Boris Johnson on eve of Brexit
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2020/jan/30/mike-pompeo-restates-us-opposition-to-huawei-access?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why are they acting like Huawei is the only game in town? Aren’t others coming up with 5G? I know Verizon is. We need to put the commies out of business.
LikeLike
Of course. There is Ericsson, Nokia, Samsung and now with this new bill before Congress, to develop 5G, other US based companies.
The bait is that state subsidised and PLA linked Huawei is buying compliance through their propaganda ( many western prominent people on the #GreatChinaPayroll) and offering under market prices to weasel themselves into world networks.
All your data is ours.
LikeLike
Secretary Pompeo and British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s Discussion on the Future of the Special Relationship
https://www.state.gov/
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇
Evacuation of Americans from Wuhan, China
This morning, a flight from Wuhan carrying U.S. government personnel and some private Americans safely landed in California. As we have previously noted, these travelers will be carefully screened and monitored by the health experts at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Health and Human Services (HHS). All appropriate steps are being taken to safeguard the health of these returning Americans, as well as the health and safety of their fellow Americans here at home.
This effort to bring our citizens home was made possible through close collaboration between the Department of State, the CDC, HHS, the Department of Defense, and state and local authorities. We appreciate the PRC government’s efforts related to this evacuation.
We remain committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and welfare of U.S. citizens overseas, including those remaining in Wuhan, and are working closely with PRC authorities to offer them all possible assistance. We continue to encourage U.S. citizens to review our China Travel Advisory at Travel.State.gov, and to closely monitor and follow the guidance of local health authorities.
https://www.state.gov/evacuation-of-americans-from-wuhan-china/
LikeLiked by 3 people
I just saw something on FB and I know Treepers can ferret out the truth… Shiff’s daughter is dating the Whistleblower??? WTH???
LikeLike
Mentioned here previously, and it is NOT the Whistleblower. FB is not the best source of news. Almost as bad as the MSM! 🙂
LikeLike
Either an error or a scam, the pic sent around had a generic soy-boy indistinguishable from any other, not Ciaramella, who did not kill himself.
LikeLike
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump,
and His Family.
Thank you, Sir, for all you have sacrificed for us Deplorables.
Patriots, Unite! We have a Country to save.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen Sister!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
The poll numbers are very high for the first three, race relations are still low, in the 30’s, an improvement, but it’s not our fault. We all know who the identity politics baiters are.
LikeLike
That was posted this morning and the veracity of the photo has beet challenges by many.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
Thanks, but how about not voting Dem period? State and local governments are who have created this homeless issue in their Dem run sanctuary cities.
LikeLike
For those feeling concerned or down (me) about this shampeachment, Let me repeat what I said on another thread…
After the senate adjourned, C-Span was taking calls, and an overwhelming majority were in favor of President Trump and very turned off by the dims. I mean we’re talking BLUE states — NY, California, Illinois and so many others.
Take heart.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, I was very heartened hearing those calls, too, as I’m a nervous nelly. And that last guy from Brooklyn, glad to hear that! Now if we can get those people to stop voting Dem period, it would be a miracle. Maybe they’ll have their cities cleaned up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump Retweet
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
MEMORANDUM
TO: Nancy, and the Blue House Gang.
FROM: A very, old, soldier/cop/grunt.
cc. President Trump, Americans
RE: Just a few words to possibly make some of you a little wiser, if not at least more alert!
Would you really like some insight as to why some many of us old soldiers/cops (and many Americans in the heartland) spend the better part of our time these days trying to keep our latent homicidal tendencies latent? To keep the conversation as succinct as possible I will simply present a few lessons learned that were produced over a 45 year soldier/police career with some comments added to hopefully bring some of them into focus for the last three years.
* Soldiers (ground combat soldiers, that is) do not fight first and foremost for their country, the flag, motherhood, girls back home, nor apple pie. Before all else, soldiers engaged in ground combat fight for their fellow soldiers and their unit. UPDATE: Those of you who consider yourselves important characters in the so-called American oligarchy had best be hopeful that this one is universally true. Were soldiers to pay full heed to their oath most of their combat sorties might end up being in and/or around the beltway!
* The Seven C’s of Leadership according to a 1980 survey of 1646 Vietnam era ground combat veterans listed in the order of their importance are; Candor, Competence, Consistency, Commitment, Courage, Compassion, and Courtesy. The reason the soldiers in the survey chose the word “candor” is because to them candor encompasses both omission and co-mission. To a combat soldier the lack of absolute candor, be it co-mission or omission, are equal sins! In short, soldiers expect/demand absolute candor from those appointed to lead them before all else. UPDATE: Through none of you are leaders (IAW the Constitution all of you are representatives/public servants) thought I would make a couple of observations. First, you democrats have proven you are masters of co-mission, while republicans have proven they are masters of omission! Second, as a commander of soldiers/chief of police I have fired (relieved from duty) four commissioned officers, six sergeants, and three police officers. I did not fire/relieve a single one of the group for making mistakes or for not being fully qualified for their positions. I fired/relieved every single one of them for being less than candid with their subordinates and/or me! How do you think you and/or any member of your gang would make out if assigned to leadership position in an army combat or a police unit?
* The most cost effective personnel management tool for incompetent/corrupt personnel assigned to leadership positions in combat units (and probably elsewhere) is “Fragging!” UPDATE: Though having personally seen just how cost effective “Fragging” is, I personally prefer the personnel management tool utilized by the British Special Air Squadron (SAS). They employ a tool they call “negate” to move personnel from the persons of interest list to the persons no longer of interest list.
* The American people are the most effectively lied to people in modern times thanks primarily to the American political class, the American bureaucracy, the American media, and American academia.
* Arrogance coupled with ignorance equals stupidity.
* The greatest threats to the American people are the corrupt and/or incompetent politicians/bureaucrats/academicians found at every level of government/academia, and the majority of the American so-called media.
* Most of the politicians/bureaucrats/academicians I have encountered during my years as a soldier/cop I most kindly refer to as; self-serving, witless, cowards.
* The American Profession of Arms and our brothers/sisters in blue have failed to protect the American people from all of their enemies, both foreign and most especially domestic.
* My guns were always turned in the wrong direction.
* Washington, DC is the most target rich environment I have encountered in all of my years as a soldier/cop.
* If recalled to active military service the only position I will accept is; Commander, Revolutionary Forces.
* There are only two primary requirements to be a career soldier and/or cop in America. One must be smart enough to do the work and dumb enough to take the job.
* American soldiers and police officers must in addition to mastering all of their professionally mandated tasks, learn to accomplish the same with at least one arm tied behind their backs and their vision impaired 50% or more.
* After carefully watching the whole of the political class since Donald J. Trump walked down that escalator in Trump Tower to date, I can say without reservation that most of the group will sell their souls and our bodies just to remain in power. (Added 2019)
* Want to see what the United States of America will look like if the left takes control of the government? Take your pick, New York City, Baltimore, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, or the complete package; California. (Added 2019)
* If the so-called resistance movement continues unchecked in trying to destroy the first true leader to ever serve as the President and Commander-in-Chief a number of able veterans are going to be presented with a challenge/decision. Are the American people worth another drop of our sweat and/or our blood? (Added 2019)
Charles W. Lauderdale
Soldier/Cop/Grunt, Retired
PS
1. Character is to man what carbon is to steel.
2. A man who trims himself to suit everybody will soon whittle himself away!
3. An ounce of gold cannot buy a second of time.
4. It is far more difficult to judge one’s self than to judge others!
LikeLike
The Czech Republic is a case study of The PRC United Front operations. It is instructive because it is happening in the US. How they ‘borrow local boats’ to spread their message and take over the political and corporate class.
Worth a read👇👇
‘ Making Foreign Companies Serve China: Outsourcing Propaganda to Local Entities in the Czech Republic’
https://jamestown.org/program/making-foreign-companies-serve-china-outsourcing-propaganda-to-local-entities-in-the-czech-republic/
LikeLike
Hope all the PRC schemes come to naught and cost them their entire empire.
LikeLike
Being on Hannity’s show has to be a frustrating experience. You drive to a Fox studio, get make up put on your face, get your hair nicely coiffed and put on a nice suit or dress only to have to speak at the speed of sound to try and prevent Sean from interupting you. But you get interupted anyway and get one, maybe two short segments to speak. Poor Lara Logan got Hannitied tonight.
LikeLike
Hannity could have a stutter and Tourette’s and I’d still watch him over his cross channel rivals.
On his worst day he’s better than Maddow and Lemon and Tapper and the rest of the Clinto Crotch Sniffers.
LikeLike
Excerpt:
MSNBC host Chris Matthews predicted there is a good chance President Trump will win reelection.
“There’s so many things moving right now in Trump’s direction,” Matthews said during the network’s daylong coverage of the Senate impeachment trial. “The latest RealClearPolitics numbers on him are moving up. I don’t know why, exactly, but there’s something that makes people — if I’m a Republican, I’m saying, ‘Damn it, there’s only one party, it’s called the ‘Trump Party,’ and I’ve got to live there.”
Matthews cited high Republican registration in places like Pennsylvania as evidence of a boost for Trump.
“I’ve talked to somebody about Pennsylvania who knows exactly about Pennsylvania … Registration is going through the roof up there with Republicans,” Matthews said. “And there’s issues like fracking, which will kill at least two of the Democratic candidates up there.”
LikeLike
I watched his rally today: The RINOs could convict him and throw him out, and he could start his own party, run candidates in every race and probably have his candidate claim the Presidency and hold a balance of power in senate and house.
The Trump train is gathering steam and if you aren’t on it, you’ll be taking a long lonely walk down a dusty backroad.
LikeLike
It’s all over folks. The circus is being shut down. Knicker twisting should be an Olympic sport.
Acquittal, then screaming and tears from the opposition. I’m investing in tissues and SARS masks.
The people will need them to ward off the respiratory expectorations as the Dems try to infect the electorate.
Hold fast, the President’s Counsel has dumped a load on the House sham impeachment. They are busy checking their polls, that is their gold star. The polls say, get real, you failed.
LikeLike
The ordinary folks in the PRC
Coronavirus Wuhan diary: Living alone in a city gone quiet
Guo Jing lives in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the heart of the outbreak of a new virus which has got the world worried.
Wuhan has been under lockdown since 23 January, to try to contain the infection. Transport is shut down, most shops and businesses closed, and people are being advised to stay at home.
Jing is a 29-year-old social worker and rights activist who lives on her own. For the past week, she has kept a diary, which she shares here with the BBC.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-51276656
LikeLike
Take a bow Britain, Brexit and democracy
👇👇
Worth a read.
RICHARD LITTLEJOHN: Now Britain, you really can take a bow — for a triumph of democracy
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-7949321/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-Britain-really-bow-triumph-democracy.html
LikeLike
It was not that important to them.. even the Trump government.. they didn’t halt flights.. they didn’t close the border..
But they did give screeners a $39.95 thermal temperature reader..
You could be mad at your wife and set the thing off.. or you could just be a carrier.. and pass right on through with flying colors..
Anybody with a real science degree knows.. Asymptomatic carriers.. carrying the disease and not showing symptoms..
Did you know on airplanes.. they recirculate the cabin air.. just to save a few gallons of petrol.. You are breathing every other person’s breath on the plane.. in and out.. it just takes one carrier.. and all get infected.. and become carriers.. and they exhale it everywhere they go..
They already know.. it’s already here.. and it’s going to make its way through the population..
The meeting wasn’t about prevention of entry.. the meeting was about what to do about it once people physically start showing the symptoms..
They really don’t know how bad it may get.. because it is an all new bug..
The wizards of smart..
Open airplanes and open borders..
some strategy huh..
LikeLike