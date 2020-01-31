Friday January 31st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I like this version better:
King James Bible:
For the day of the LORD is near upon all the heathen: as thou hast done, it shall be done unto thee: thy reward shall return upon thine own head.
“Vengeance is mine sayeth the Lord, I will repay”.
It is coming. HE is coming again. Maranatha, even so Lord Jesus, come!
Despite to the Spirit of Grace and Loss of Salvation
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
“If someone does despite to the Spirit of grace, will they lose their salvation (Heb. 10:29)?”
“He that despised Moses’ law died without mercy…of how much sorer punishment… shall he be thought worthy, who hath…done despite unto the Spirit of grace?” (Heb. 10:28,29).
The only other time the phrase spirit of grace is used in the Bible is in Zechariah 12:10:
“And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications…”
After unsaved Jews in Jerusalem crucified the Lord, God poured His Spirit of grace “upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem” (cf. Acts 2:17,18). So when Hebrews 10:29 asks about the fate of any who “hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace,” it is asking about the fate of the unbelievers in Israel who blasphemed the Spirit by stoning a Spirit-filled man (Acts 6:5; 7:51). As the Lord predicted, this was an unpardonable sin (Matt. 12:31,32).
However, none of this has anything to do with members of the Body of Christ, living in the dispensation of grace. Blaspheming the Spirit today is not an unpardonable sin.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/despite-to-the-spirit-of-grace-and-loss-of-salvation/
Hebrews 10:28 He that despised Moses’ law died without mercy under two or three witnesses:
29 Of how much sorer punishment, suppose ye, shall he be thought worthy, who hath trodden under foot the Son of God, and hath counted the blood of the covenant, wherewith he was sanctified, an unholy thing, and hath done despite unto the Spirit of grace?
Zechariah 12:10 And I will pour upon the house of David, and upon the inhabitants of Jerusalem, the spirit of grace and of supplications: and they shall look upon me whom they have pierced, and they shall mourn for him, as one mourneth for his only son, and shall be in bitterness for him, as one that is in bitterness for his firstborn.
Acts 2:17 And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams:
18 And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:
Acts 6:5 And the saying pleased the whole multitude: and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and of the Holy Ghost, and Philip, and Prochorus, and Nicanor, and Timon, and Parmenas, and Nicolas a proselyte of Antioch:
Acts 7:51 Ye stiffnecked and uncircumcised in heart and ears, ye do always resist the Holy Ghost: as your fathers did, so do ye.
Matthew 12:31 Wherefore I say unto you, All manner of sin and blasphemy shall be forgiven unto men: but the blasphemy against the Holy Ghost shall not be forgiven unto men.
32 And whosoever speaketh a word against the Son of man, it shall be forgiven him: but whosoever speaketh against the Holy Ghost, it shall not be forgiven him, neither in this world, neither in the world to come.
1Thessalonians 1:1 ¶ Paul, and Silvanus, and Timotheus, unto the church of the Thessalonians which is in God the Father and in the Lord Jesus Christ: Grace be unto you, and peace, from God our Father, and the Lord Jesus Christ.
2 ¶ We give thanks to God always for you all, making mention of you in our prayers;
3 Remembering without ceasing your work of faith, and labour of love, and patience of hope in our Lord Jesus Christ, in the sight of God and our Father;
1Thess. 5:18 In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.
Amen! We all must be in fervent prayer for our President and country. Spiritual wickedness attacking him .. God mercy and warring angels surround him
