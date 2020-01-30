January 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1106

Posted on January 30, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

100 Responses to January 30th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1106

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of MAGA Truth ‘Bombs’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
    Today is Trump KAG Rally in Des Moines, Iowa at 8pm ET
    Whoo Hoo…… Time for President Trump Favorite foods–Steak with catsup on the side, a slice of chocolate cake, two scoops of Covfefe ice cream

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    ***Bigly Praise: Another Promise Made, Promise Kept….At 11:56am ET, NATFA died. NAFTA is officially DEAD, cremated and thrown in the rubbish pile……USMCA is the New Trade Deal…it will bring$68 billion in economic growth and 176,000 new jobs in America
    —————–
    🌟 “In your righteousness, rescue me and deliver me;
    turn your ear to me and save me.” 🌟 -— Psalm 71:2
    ————–—
    ***Praise: Wednesday Trump Defense Team keeps hammering true facts against Dem House Managers’ lies at Senate illegal impeachment trial
    ***Praise: Thank You, President Trump, Trade Ambassador Lighthizer and the Talented Trade Team
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for protection and many legs of safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go visit Michigan plant, then to KAG rally in Des Moines, Iowa (Dep WH 1;15pm ET….Speak in Mich at 4:20pmET…Dep Mich at 4:50pmET… Speak in Iowa 8pm ET ***Arr back at WH Friday at 12:20am ET—whew! )
    — for the ‘Soft’ Opposition to see thru the Dems’ Lies at display in Senate “trial”
    — for this ridiculous’ trial’ be exposed for what it is…a Schiff Clown Show
    — Senators do the right thing…to respect the Executive Branch then vote to dismiss
    — for protection for all of Pro-Trump’s WHAdmin/staff, Cabinet members and others working closely with President Trump from verbal abuses, like Grisham and Sec Pompeo
    — protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
    — for good health–protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* USA is Open for Business *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “January 20th 2017, will be remembered as the day the people became the rulers of this nation again. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer. Everyone is listening to you now.”
    — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, January 30, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 278 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
    🌟 “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.” 🌟 —-Ps 91:11
    —————————————————-
    Happening this Week: (Times posted is ET)
    >Thursday at 1pm, 2nd (final) day of Q & A imp. trial starts––Visit Michigan plant and speak—Trump Rally, Iowa at 8pm
    >Friday from 9- 11:15 pm Brexit Party in Parliament Square (4-6:15pm ET)

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  3. Stillwater says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/29/january-29th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1105/comment-page-1/#comment-7791937)

    – – – – – –
    Wednesday night update – 1/29/20

    – Dave Hendricks tweets with 2 maps; one showing where the government wall will be built and the other showing where Fisher’s wall is being built. Federal Govt. filed a condemnation lawsuit Friday at the location they plan to built their wall.

    – Tweet with article and video showing a portion of the government border which fell down due to high winds. Concrete hadn’t fully cured.
    – Another article with same video showing an additional 13 seconds which gives another view of the bracing and base of the wall.

    – – – – –
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    (Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.

    ***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop(for the holidays) until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
    ***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
    ***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
    ***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)

    ***Praise: Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile, or $16.5 million with 10 years of complete upkeep included.)
    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
    ***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
    ***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full vote on the House floor.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
    – for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
    – for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
    – that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    (Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full vote on the Arizona House floor.
    – for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas

    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

      Tweets with 2 maps; one showing where the government wall will be built and the other showing where Fisher’s wall is being built.

      Here are some related maps and a Brian Kolfage video I posted a few days ago for comparison:
      https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/27/january-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1103/comment-page-1/#comment-7784753

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Stillwater says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

      Tweet with article and short video clip. – (0:58)

      Portion of US border wall in California falls over in high winds and lands on Mexican side – 1/29/20
      https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/29/politics/us-border-wall-falls-over-high-winds/index.html?utm_source=twCNNp&utm_term=image&utm_medium=social&utm_content=2020-01-30T01%3A05%3A04

      Excerpts (emphasis added):
      – Newly installed panels from the US border wall fell over in high winds Wednesday, landing on trees on the Mexican side of the border.
      – Agent Carlos Pitones of the Customs and Border Protection sector in El Centro, California, told CNN that the sections that gave way had recently been set in a new concrete foundation in Calexico, California. The concrete had not yet cured, according to Pitones, and the wall panels were unable to withstand the windy conditions.
      – The National Weather Service reports that winds in the area gusted as high as 37 mph Wednesday. Video from CNN affiliate KYMA shows the metal panels leaning against trees adjacent to a Mexicali, Mexico, street as the wind whips up dirt from the construction site on the other side of the border.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Stillwater says:
        January 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

        The video in this article includes an additional 13 seconds which gives another view of the bracing and base of the wall.

        Portion of new border wall falls in Mexicali – 1/29/20
        https://kyma.com/news/2020/01/29/portion-of-new-border-wall-falls-in-mexicali/

        Excerpts (emphasis added):
        – MEXICALI, Baja California, Mexico – (KYMA, KECY) Mexicali police have confirmed with News 11 that a portion of the new border wall fell on the Mexico side of the border, landing on several trees.
        – Police said it happened a little before 12 p.m. local time. A portion of the wall landed on the trees, preventing it from hitting the ground. It runs about 130 feet in length.

        Like

        Reply
      • WSB says:
        January 30, 2020 at 12:28 am

        They should have known better and built supports, and retain supports for these types of conditions.

        Propaganda showed up tomight on MSM…note to self.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        January 30, 2020 at 12:51 am

        I’m assuming it is the gov’t wall. The base doesn’t look like Fisher quality base.
        CNN won’t say who built it….or did I miss that info in the article?

        Yes, the Santa Ana winds in California is something to behold. Everything flies…lol .

        In two different years, we found two very big umbrellas lying in our yard. We had no idea where they came from. It didn’t belong to any of the neighbors but then they were badly damaged. And I couldn’t find Dorthy or Toto to ask them about the mysterious umbrellas.

        So..the Fisher bollard wall designs are perfect for California and elsewhere where they’d have extra heavy winds.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          January 30, 2020 at 12:52 am

          Oops…. I forgot to post this … 😀 after my comment about Dorothy/Toto.

          Like

          Reply
        • Stillwater says:
          January 30, 2020 at 12:55 am

          Yes, it is the government wall. The article wasn’t inferring it was a fisher wall. The cement hadn’t completely cured yet. It looks like the wall was blown down in spite of the braces that can be seen still attached to the wall.

          Like

          Reply
          • Grandma Covfefe says:
            January 30, 2020 at 1:13 am

            And I will make sure the others is told that it is the Gov’t wall when I show them this photo. Fake Media would love to use that to attack Fisher.

            As usual, shoddy work from useless Gov’t agency….ACoE. It would take ACoE years just to repair it and Fisher would tear down that wall and get a new one up within two weeks.
            Fisher does it Best..They are the ‘Be Best’ company.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Stillwater says:
              January 30, 2020 at 1:23 am

              As disappointing as this situation is, it does highlight the benefits of Fisher’s use of excavators to hold the panels in place while curing; their fast curing concrete; and their fast turnaround time for placing and pouring the concrete. This would be important in areas where weather can change quickly.

              Like

              Reply
      • Stillwater says:
        January 30, 2020 at 1:31 am

        Here’s a video of Fisher’s first demo day back in March 2019 on their property in Arizona. They put up both 18ft. and 30ft. panels. Wind was 25-35 miles per hour that day.

        Fisher’s Bollard Fence Demo Day/b> – 3/25/19

        Like

        Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 1:21 am

      Bolton really screwed the pooch on this one.

      Because of the “restriction he cannot get any cash advance for the book.
      Who would want to buy it now anyway?

      He had a Prime position in the President’s cabinet, but instead of doing the job hired for, spent time working on a book, he probably did not even write.

      His hubris and TDS “probably” had him believe the Impeachment show so he leaked the manuscript. ( supposition ).

      He is / was in Qatar…..”why”….to get his payoff?

      And now I see some statements where he is trying to “ walk everything back”

      Pfffttt…….His acts of stupidity thinks as if he is still making his rounds on the MSM

      He’s an ignorant Traitor……Throw him in Gitmo…….just or kicks…..

      Like

      Reply
    • starfcker says:
      January 30, 2020 at 1:30 am

      The Libyan model comment really spooked Kim Jeong Un. And for good reason. Libya was a low point for the trustworthiness of the United States. Still is. That was the turning point for Bolton. President Trump knew he was no good.

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      January 30, 2020 at 2:37 am

      The DOJ should prosecute Bolton for disclosing classified information…Oh, wait…

      Like

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:28 am

      Great article, and a bit of a surprise.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:29 am

      Maybe Henry is looking for redemption.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • yucki says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:37 am

      There might be a useful link or two, but the site is a compendium of vile conspiracy theories. “Khazerian” “Rothschild’s” “illuminati” –
      ugh

      Like

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        January 30, 2020 at 1:20 am

        I couldn’t link to the comment without including the website URL. I don’t necessarily endorse whatever else is there but it does make for interesting reading. I find good stuff in there occasionally. Remember, Sundance and all the investigative journalists who were exposing the coup were called tin hat conspiracy theorists too. Until truth began to emerge that proved them right.

        Like

        Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        January 30, 2020 at 2:01 am

        The Khazar khanate expired almost a thousand years ago.
        The Rothschilds are at best second rate bankers these days.
        The mythical Illuminati have been held responsible for everything from the Tunguska explosion to chronic wasting disease in deer to why copier paper is 8.5×11″ (yes, I’m being a little sarcastic). They are one of the favorite excuses for the failings of lazy paranoid losers (the Masons and the Trilateral Commission are a couple of others).

        Like

        Reply
    • roccoboy1 says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:41 am

      This isn’t sourced or dated. Does anyone know where this is from?

      Like

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        January 30, 2020 at 1:26 am

        If you enter “Kissinger interview Trump” into a good search engine (NOT Google) such as DuckDuckGo or Startpage, you will get a lot of results taking you to various articles that reference the interview where Kissinger said these things.

        Like

        Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:25 am

    From Catturd’s Twitter:

    Catturd @catturd2 4h
    President Trump’s 2nd term is going to be epic.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  14. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:25 am

    “One America News Investigates – The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, and Mass Murder with Michael Caputo” to air this Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm ET, 7 pm PT

    https://www.oann.com/one-america-news-investigates-the-ukraine-hoax-impeachment-biden-cash-and-mass-murder-with-michael-caputo-to-air-this-saturday-and-sunday-at-10-pm-et-7-pm-pt/

    “WASHINGTON, D.C., January 21, 2020 – One America News Network announced today that its investigative series “One America News Investigates” will debut “The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, and Mass Murder with guest host Michael Caputo” on Saturday, January 25, at 10 pm ET, 7 pm PT, with an encore presentation on Sunday night at 10 pm ET, 7 pm PT.

    With an impressive and long list of exclusive one-on-one interviews, Michael Caputo reports that America’s Ukraine problem didn’t start with a telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In fact, it started years before when America meddled in Ukraine’s elections,130 people were assassinated – and Ukraine then interfered in our presidential elections.

    Prominently featured in the special is the Maidan Massacre, which led to the overthrow of former President Viktor Yanukovych in 2014 – a mass murder still unsolved in Kyiv. Caputo reports that Western and Russian diplomats fueled that bloody coup, from which former Vice President Joe Biden emerged as the American viceroy of Ukraine. As a result, his son Hunter became fabulously wealthy from the nation’s corrupt gas company, Burisma Holdings.

    Ukrainian political leaders interviewed in the program insist the Biden-Burisma gambit was a get-rich-quick scheme that the Ukrainian people find transparently corrupt.

    Hear from Andrii Telizhenko, a former diplomat at the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States, as he explains how the Obama administration coaxed the government of then-President Petro Poroshenko into interfering in America’s 2016 elections, with meddling by a Ukrainian member of parliament and their Ambassador to the US – all on the instruction of Poroshenko.

    “Michael’s in-depth investigative work with extensive, exclusive interviews to reveal the real story is exactly what our One America News Investigates series is all about,” said Robert Herring, Sr., CEO of One America News Network. “The series shines light on facts that have been suppressed to fit favored political narratives and coverup wrong-doing.”

    Caputo’s “The Ukraine Hoax: Impeachment, Biden Cash, and Mass Murder” follows OAN’s thee part series, “Ukrainian Witnesses Destroy Schiff’s Case with Rudy Giuliani”. Part 4 of the series is in post-production with an airtime soon to be announced.

    Caputo has authored a deeply detailed book on the topic, set for publication by Bombardier Books on March 1, 2020: “The Ukraine Hoax: How Decades of Corruption in the Former Soviet Republic Led to Trump’s Phony Impeachment.” A regional specialist with family and history in Ukraine, Caputo served as an advisor on the 2016 Trump campaign and was swept up in the resulting Russia investigations by the US Congress and Special Counsel Robert Mueller. He was never accused of a crime, nor called as a witness in related criminal trials

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • David A says:
      January 30, 2020 at 2:25 am

      How come all of Rudy Gs evidence, and everything OAN has produced on the Bidens and Ukraine is not presented by the Whitehouse impeachment Lawyers?
      ( No witnesses required )

      Like

      Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  21. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • JustScott says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:57 am

      As someone who has been obsessing over the Coronavirus Update thread, this makes me feel a lot better. POTUS45 has his eye on this.

      Like

      Reply
  25. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • vikingmom says:
      January 30, 2020 at 12:52 am

      That was the way it always used to be! And it should also include no SSI/Medicaid for those immigrants who petition to bring over their elderly parents who NEVER worked a day in this country!!

      Like

      Reply
  26. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:34 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  27. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:37 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:39 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  31. Lucille says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:40 am

    In case you missed this excellent article on Tuesday…

    IG REPORT PROVES OBAMA ADMINISTRATION SPIED ON TRUMP CAMPAIGN BIG TIME
    The IG report established that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign, and the spying was much worse than previously thought.
    By Margot Cleveland – JANUARY 28, 2020 -THE FEDERALIST

    Last week, President Trump triggered the left when he tweeted a Photoshopped picture that portrayed former President Barack Obama perched midair outside Trump Tower, binoculars and listening device in hand.

    The liberal outlet Vox condemned the president for his “increasingly bad tweets,” before declaring “there’s no evidence the Obama administration spied on Trump.” Vox then regurgitated the false narrative that, while the FBI did surveil former Trump foreign policy advisor Carter Page, “that didn’t happen until after Page left the campaign.”

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/01/28/ig-report-proves-obama-administration-spied-on-trump-campaign-big-time/

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. delmarvajim says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:44 am

    Gateway Pundit has an article out the says Viktor Shokin has filed complaint against Joe Biden. Stand by, this could get interesting

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/breaking-fired-ukrainian-prosecutor-viktor-shokin-files-complaint-against-joe-biden/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:49 am

    The replies are good.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. A2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 12:52 am

    👍👍😂😂 just look at the EUweenies’ faces.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  36. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:04 am

    The internet is awesome. Totally worth watching – it’s also a sad reminder of what television journalism used to be like.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. citizen817 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:06 am

    The Democrat’s barnyard stinks. They have been pigs at a trough of corruption for too long.

    We’ve learned that even John Bolton stuffed $115,000 into his pockets thanks to a Ukrainian steel oligarch. Is that why he became a turncoat?

    The Democrats continue to use Saul Alinsky’s tactic of blaming opponents for what they are doing. They are determined to affix the Ukraine corruption label on the president, even if it wastes an enormous amount of time and at a cost of millions of dollars from taxpayers. 

    This corruption started with Farmer Obama, who ran the most scandalous administrations in history. Unfortunately he has sowed a bitter crop of corruption–not only with Ukraine, but also in our judicial system, security agencies, and of course, the mass media. Pigs who get too greedy usually get slaughtered. We’ll settle for some justice.

    —The GrrrTeam

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  38. roccoboy1 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:06 am

    This is an excellent piece written by Sharyl Attkisson about her ongoing struggle to have those who spied on her in the previous administration held accountable. The DOJ continues to stonewall to no end. This is something I just cannot get my head around. Why is the Sessions/Barr DOJ not cooperating? If you have followed the case, it is quite clear that this is what happened. Why are they trying to hide it???

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/01/the_department_of_justice_coverup_of_its_spying_on_me_continues.html

    Like

    Reply
  39. GB Bari says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:10 am

    Here’s some inside info on Chief Justice Roberts wife……now we know his “secret” problem..

    This link is directly to a comment under an article in the link.

    https://benjaminfulford.net/2020/01/20/rothschilds-kicked-out-of-russia-and-japan-as-world-revolution-unfolds/#comment-433422

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. A2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:25 am

    👇
    Great review of a paper that discusses how the PRC economy is tanking. Refutes all the fence-sitting and on the #GreatChinaPayroll economists who persist in arguing everything is fine, or just a blip or cycle or….fill in the blanks.

    ‘ China’s Slowdown: More There than Meets the Eye’
    https://cfe.econ.jhu.edu/chinas-slowdown-meets-eye/

    Like

    Reply
  41. Kaco says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:30 am

    Can anyone give me the lowdown on the current Federal Senators of Georgia? Are either of them RINOs?

    Like

    Reply
  42. FPCHmom says:
    January 30, 2020 at 1:56 am

    I think this came out this morning. It’s different from the RNC one. A bit better, I think.

    Like

    Reply
  43. A2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 2:07 am

    Thread by Dali Yang on the handling of the #Chinacoronovirus. Totalitarians doing what they do best—coverup until they get caught..

    https://mobile.twitter.com/Dali_Yang/status/1222570017239203841

    Like

    Reply
  44. TarsTarkas says:
    January 30, 2020 at 2:09 am

    BLOOMBERG ALERT!

    Here’s a pretty good and descriptive article about why Bloomberg is ‘running’ for President – he’s found a way to get around the election spending regulations (which should be tossed or severely curtailed). He’s planning to spend two BILLION (yes, that’s BILLION) to defeat POTUS or failing that help the Democrats retain the House and flip the Senate. I hope Xi stiffs him.

    https://thefederalist.com/2020/01/29/michael-bloomberg-isnt-really-running-for-president-and-that-should-worry-you/#disqus_thread

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  45. David A says:
    January 30, 2020 at 2:37 am

    How come all of Rudy Gs evidence, and everything OAN has produced on the Bidens and Ukraine is not presented by the Whitehouse impeachment Lawyers?
    ( No witnesses required )

    Like

    Reply
  46. A2 says:
    January 30, 2020 at 2:45 am

    Friday will be epic!

    Acquittal, Brexit, and getting back to the people’s’ business,

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s