Wednesday January 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Amen Dan Deplorable, great verse! I’m also thankful The Lord’s mercies are new every morning.
If anyone is interested in Kobe Bryant, his death and his occult connections, highly recommend this:
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/kobe-system-black-mamba-illuminati-freemasonry-satanism-bryant-nike-occult/
Positively AMAZING, citizen817! 😯 👍
They’re Out There!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Here at Berean Bible Society, we are often asked about our unique position on water baptism. We always respond as graciously as we can, and provide such inquirers with articles and videos that they can use to study our position more thoroughly.
Sometimes we can tell from the way the question is worded that the inquirer believes that water baptism is a part of God’s program for today, and they are just writing us to indignantly object to our position. We received one such email recently, which read:
“You say you don’t believe in water baptism, but to obey the gospel in its entirety means to believe on the gospel of Jesus and be fully immersed in water for the remission of sins (Acts 2:38). It is clearly stated, in black and white, what a person has to do for remittance of sins!…Why would water baptism not be required when it is plainly in the Scriptures that it is the method of entering into Christ? Even Jesus was water baptized!”
I responded to this dear brother with the same grace with which we reply to more sincere inquiries, although admittedly with less anticipation of a favorable reply. But the very next day, we received this email in response to the information I had sent him:
“Now I realize the error of water baptism! Wow! I’ve been dunked five times, not knowing that it is not for this dispensation! Thank you dear fellow Christian pastor! I was trusting in water baptism for my salvation, a bit more than in Jesus alone. I repent humbly, and wholeheartedly…I am a youthful 62-year-old who has been through the ringer, searching for the truth…I have believed false preachers on TV, false teachings on the internet, etc., so I decided to look at your Berean website. Someone in years past told me to only trust Bereans. Something inside of me wasn’t sitting well with water baptism for salvation. I had to explore your explained teachings—to my delight, to say the least!”
I don’t think I’ve ever seen such a dramatic turnaround from someone who gave the appearance that he would not be open to the truth. We share it with you to encourage you to keep sharing Paul’s gospel with anyone and everyone. People like this brother are rare, but they are out there, along with many others who might take a little longer to grasp the truth. You just have to find them. And the only way to find them is to be faithful “stewards of the mysteries of God” (1 Cor. 4:1,2).
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/theyre-out-there/
Acts 2:38 Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.
1 Corinthians 4:1 Let a man so account of us, as of the ministers of Christ, and stewards of the mysteries of God.
2 Moreover it is required in stewards, that a man be found faithful.
“Now I realize the error of water baptism! Wow! I’ve been dunked five times, not knowing that it is not for this dispensation! Thank you dear fellow Christian pastor! I was trusting in water baptism for my salvation, a bit more than in Jesus alone.”
In the hope of avoiding further error along the lines of what was expressed in the last sentence, let us turn to Paul and his ministry.
It is noteworthy that the scenario used in these articles over and over again to illustrate someone — and specifically in Acts 16, someone evidently a Gentile — asking how to be saved and receiving Paul’s reply about belief, as it specifically involved baptism soon after that person believed:
Acts 16:29-34 –“And having called for lights, he rushed in, and having become terrified, he fell down before Paul and Silas. And having brought them out, he was saying, “Sirs, what is necessary of me to do, that I may be saved?” And they said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus and you will be saved, you and your household.” And they spoke the word of the Lord to him along with all those in his house. And having taken them in that hour of the night, he washed them from the wounds, and immediately he was baptized, and all his household. And having brought them into the house, he laid a table for them and rejoiced with all his household, having believed in God.”
Acts 19:4-5 “Then Paul said, “John baptized a baptism of repentance, telling the people that they should believe in the One coming after him, that is, in Jesus. And having heard, they were baptized into the name of the Lord Jesus.”
1 Cor 1:12-17 — “Now I mean this, that each of you says, “I indeed am of Paul,” and “I of Apollos,” and “I of Cephas,” and “I of Christ.” Has Christ been divided? Was Paul crucified for you? Or were you baptized into the name of Paul?” I thank God that I baptized none of you except Crispus and Gaius, so that no one should say that you were baptized into my name. Now also I baptized the household of Stephanas; as to the rest, I do not know whether I baptized any other. For Christ did not send me to baptize, but to preach the gospel; not in wisdom of discourse, so that the cross of the Christ should not be emptied of its power.”
From this we know:
– Baptism occurred on Paul’s watch, including in Gentile lands
– Paul did baptize believers
– Paul, wanting to straighten out those making more who baptized whom than was warranted, puts the focus on his call to share the gospel rather than have people obsess over who baptized them
It is noteworthy that though Paul circumcised half-Jew/half-Greek Timothy “because of the Jews who were in those quarters” (cf. Acts 16:3), he did not feel compelled to do so with full Greek Titus (cf. Galatians 2:3), which was an important part of the issue of place of the law that plagued the post-Pentecost, 2nd Temple-era church.
A natural question would be: why would Paul have no issue with the baptism of Gentiles (either by himself of by others), especially when the circumcision matter was such a matter of focus in his letters?
Hebrews gives more light when describing the meat and milk of Gods word. Hebrews 5
Actually all of Hebrews.
The Gospel (good news) to be preached was more than any religious acts and people tend to get caught and robbed in those arguments. It is also a hiding place for believers.
If you know Christ then you ‘know’ Christ. It is intimate and unforgettable. Dipped, sprinkled, sliced, is religion and should be treated as such. It has a place until it hinders the relationship with Jesus.
Paul sliced, Paul dipped matters very little, it’s what evidence does Paul produce? Paul is the perfect example of religion gone wrong until his Damascus road experience.
The news that the last thing that Kobe Bryant and his daughter did before boarding that helicopter was to worship their Lord brings a tear to my eye and humbled me. Our God is merciful. Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for holiness. They shall be filled.
When I was a little kid, probably abut 8 or so, I first heard Les Paul and Mary Ford I was fascinated by Les Paul’s multi track recording of Mary’s voice and his guitar parts. In this version Emmylou shows her customary good taste, complementing the original version by not straying far from Les Paul’s original intent. That’s long time sideman Albert Lee playing lead guitar along with Ricky Skaggs on mandolin, and Jerry Douglas on dobro. Granted it may take 3 first class musicians to come close to Les Paul’s overdubbed guitar parts but Emmylou and producer Brian Ahern obviously wanted to respecting the style of the original. The pickers are obviously having a blast playing this . . . These tracks recorded earlier in her career are still some of the best music she’s ever done.
Happy Cursday!
I love to see dog rescue stories that have happy outcomes. It’s sad that so many people are fearful of pitbulls which, in my experience, can be enormously loyal and loving pets. Sadly, far too many fall into the the hands of people who abuse them and try to make them vicious. The dog in this video reminds me of another street foundling I know. Although she had a hard life, once she was with loving parents who cared for her she transformed into a loving companion. Possibly because of her background of neglect, she now is the most sweet-tempered dog I’ve ever seen. She radiates calm and kindness to everyone she meets.. You just couldn’t ask for a better dog.
For what it is worth, here is my translation of the Lord’s Prayer to modern English:
Our Father, who is in heaven, hallowed be your name. Your kingdom shall come. Your will shall be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Please give us this day, our daily bread, and please forgive us from our trespasses, if we forgive those who trespass against us. Please lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.
For your way is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I have trouble with old English.
Harvard Professor Dr. Charles Lieber arrested for secretly working with ChiComs.
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/boston/news/press-releases/remarks-delivered-by-fbi-boston-special-agent-in-charge-joseph-r-bonavolonta-announcing-charges-against-harvard-university-professor-and-two-chinese-nationals
affidavit in support of a Criminal Complaint charging Dr. Charles Lieber
https://i.iheart.com/v3/re/new_assets/ce4538d7-c676-46c5-89ce-97ce587b2c95/?passthrough=1
Nano-bioelectronics
http://cml.harvard.edu/
Poignant citizen817, nice! Thanks! 🙏
Disturbing….
Sorry….wrong video. .. tis is super cute
