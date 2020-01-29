January 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1105

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Was Durham appointed on Oct 31 2017? If so, was Jeff Sessions in charge as Attorney General at that time?
Asking for a Q follower, who says that Q indicated that this is the case in a very recent post.
Here is your answer:
https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-trump-nominates-durham-20171101-story.html
Yes.
It discomforts the Session’s bashing crowd.
Q is a fake larp
Still cant believe people believe its real
Hou yeah! 👍
Pientka is over in California…wondering who is running this
Schumer is now floating the idea the Trump or his family may have financial ties to Xi.
This is beyond despicable. Schumer deserves expulsion.
Maybe Schumer has financial ties to Xi, many of his caucus may have them.
Let the revelations roll out.
🥳
They tell us who they are, and what they do, and fear, with every accusation they make.
I’m certain Chuck the Schmuck was actually referring to Feinstein; the woman whose “chauffeur” was a Chinese spy for 20 years.
Disturbing ties between John Brennan , Mitt Romney, Cofer Black, Burisma, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton in this article:
https://www.redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2019/10/23/mittens-deep-state-ongoing-coup-potus/
Thanks for posting – and I’ve been afraid of the same thing the author fears.
One thing that I don’t understand. The circumstances seem to support that Brennan and Black played an active role in allowing the 911 hijackers to do what they did. But I don’t understand why they would do this – why would they help set up the murder of thousands?
As an appetizer for the wars to follow?
OK CTH, or is it word press? I post once it goes through, then a lag of about ten minutes or longer when I post. Have you a tag on me?
Just asking.
Truth and propriety were expelled from this proceeding prior to its beginning.
Never trust a person who’s loyalty has a price…..
You have to hand it to Bolton: despised by the Left, he seemingly agrees to help them out with the coup, instantly causing fair-minded conservatives to despise him.
When this is over, whatever the result, the Left will go back to despising him again.
The guest list at his next birthday party is likely to be limited to Romney, Kristol and George Conway.
Good job John. Hope the money is worth it.
Yes, I posted this on the last presidential open thread.
This goes back for many years. Origin, China.
That is all I will say. Unless you want to be inundated with evidence.
The Chinese origin of the Spanish flu is unconfirmed. Some believe it first mutated to its deadly form in US army camps where men from all parts of the country came in close contact with massive numbers of equines and other animals.
And China sent thousands of ‘coolies’ ie poor labourers to dig the trenches.
At that time, they were allies.
Yep. And look at the Brookings Institute. many others. The DOJ special task force is rolling them up.
Time for those on the #GreatChinaPayroll in the US to stop putting 💸💸 before National Security.
Chaos in Puerto Rico as mob finds unused disaster supplies
https://nypost.com/2020/01/19/chaos-in-puerto-rico-as-mob-finds-unused-disaster-supplies/
An angry crowd in earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico stormed a warehouse Saturday after learning that it contained a stash of emergency supplies — that had been sitting untouched since Hurricane Maria slammed the island in 2017.
Word of the squandered supplies spread online Saturday after blogger Lorenzo Delgado posted a video on Facebook of locals breaking into the warehouse, which is shown to be holding cases of bottled water and other emergency supplies.
Locals are seen hauling cases out of the warehouse, and — in one image — distributing the supplies to a throng of people outside.
“This is outrageous,” Ponce Mayor Maria Melendez told reporters. “Everyone knows what us mayors went through after Hurricane Maria and to try and get help to our cities and how we’ve worked these weeks to provide basic supplies to people affected by earthquakes.”
“Those involved owe us an explanation,” she said.
Understand, I want the fiasco to end, but I also want to keep 3 traitorous RINO votes. And of course I hope Lindsey right that his colleagues understand the precedent set if they vote for witnesses. But if that doesn’t prevail, maybe they should send the entire thing back to the house to fix their mess ups. Senate role is not to fix the house mistakes.
Yes, of course I think they need to vote to dismiss like the first day this began, but as we know, we don’t have a 53-47 majority. We have about a 50.5-49.5 majority…….if we are lucky.
I warned about this, because of past evidence. Colour me surprised.
Great interview. Listen.
Truth✅
British Airways suspends ALL flights to mainland China as the Foreign Office tells Britons NOT to travel to the country amid coronavirus crisis with airlift of hundreds of expats stuck in Wuhan set to begin TOMORROW
British Airways today revealed it has suspended all flights to mainland China – and you can’t book for a month
The airline has halted all bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai
Came after Foreign Office’s unprecedented advice urging Brits not to travel to China unless it is essential
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7941645/British-Airways-suspends-flights-mainland-China-amid-growing-coronavirus-crisis.html
