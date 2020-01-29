January 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1105

Posted on January 29, 2020 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

147 Responses to January 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1105

Older Comments
  1. Joemama says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:31 am

    Was Durham appointed on Oct 31 2017? If so, was Jeff Sessions in charge as Attorney General at that time?

    Asking for a Q follower, who says that Q indicated that this is the case in a very recent post.

    Like

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:39 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. jx says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:43 am

    Schumer is now floating the idea the Trump or his family may have financial ties to Xi.

    This is beyond despicable. Schumer deserves expulsion.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Cam Heck says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:52 am

    Disturbing ties between John Brennan , Mitt Romney, Cofer Black, Burisma, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton in this article:

    https://www.redstate.com/stu-in-sd/2019/10/23/mittens-deep-state-ongoing-coup-potus/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • margarite1 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 3:05 am

      Thanks for posting – and I’ve been afraid of the same thing the author fears.

      One thing that I don’t understand. The circumstances seem to support that Brennan and Black played an active role in allowing the 911 hijackers to do what they did. But I don’t understand why they would do this – why would they help set up the murder of thousands?

      Like

      Reply
  5. A2 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:55 am

    OK CTH, or is it word press? I post once it goes through, then a lag of about ten minutes or longer when I post. Have you a tag on me?

    Just asking.

    Like

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:09 am

      Truth and propriety were expelled from this proceeding prior to its beginning.

      Like

      Reply
    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:14 am

      Never trust a person who’s loyalty has a price…..

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Jase says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:33 am

      You have to hand it to Bolton: despised by the Left, he seemingly agrees to help them out with the coup, instantly causing fair-minded conservatives to despise him.
      When this is over, whatever the result, the Left will go back to despising him again.
      The guest list at his next birthday party is likely to be limited to Romney, Kristol and George Conway.
      Good job John. Hope the money is worth it.

      Like

      Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:02 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:04 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:06 am

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • A2 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:47 am

      Yes, I posted this on the last presidential open thread.

      This goes back for many years. Origin, China.

      That is all I will say. Unless you want to be inundated with evidence.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • TarsTarkas says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:59 am

      The Chinese origin of the Spanish flu is unconfirmed. Some believe it first mutated to its deadly form in US army camps where men from all parts of the country came in close contact with massive numbers of equines and other animals.

      Like

      Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:11 am

    Like

    Reply
    • A2 says:
      January 29, 2020 at 2:52 am

      Yep. And look at the Brookings Institute. many others. The DOJ special task force is rolling them up.

      Time for those on the #GreatChinaPayroll in the US to stop putting 💸💸 before National Security.

      Like

      Reply
  10. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:12 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:13 am

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  13. nimrodman says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:37 am

    Chaos in Puerto Rico as mob finds unused disaster supplies
    https://nypost.com/2020/01/19/chaos-in-puerto-rico-as-mob-finds-unused-disaster-supplies/


    An angry crowd in earthquake-rattled Puerto Rico stormed a warehouse Saturday after learning that it contained a stash of emergency supplies — that had been sitting untouched since Hurricane Maria slammed the island in 2017.

    Word of the squandered supplies spread online Saturday after blogger Lorenzo Delgado posted a video on Facebook of locals breaking into the warehouse, which is shown to be holding cases of bottled water and other emergency supplies.

    Locals are seen hauling cases out of the warehouse, and — in one image — distributing the supplies to a throng of people outside.

    “This is outrageous,” Ponce Mayor Maria Melendez told reporters. “Everyone knows what us mayors went through after Hurricane Maria and to try and get help to our cities and how we’ve worked these weeks to provide basic supplies to people affected by earthquakes.”

    “Those involved owe us an explanation,” she said.

    Like

    Reply
  14. Brant says:
    January 29, 2020 at 2:44 am

    Understand, I want the fiasco to end, but I also want to keep 3 traitorous RINO votes. And of course I hope Lindsey right that his colleagues understand the precedent set if they vote for witnesses. But if that doesn’t prevail, maybe they should send the entire thing back to the house to fix their mess ups. Senate role is not to fix the house mistakes.

    Yes, of course I think they need to vote to dismiss like the first day this began, but as we know, we don’t have a 53-47 majority. We have about a 50.5-49.5 majority…….if we are lucky.

    Like

    Reply
  15. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:08 am

    Like

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:09 am

    Like

    Reply
  17. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:11 am

    Like

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:16 am

    Like

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:17 am

    Like

    Reply
  20. A2 says:
    January 29, 2020 at 3:40 am

    British Airways suspends ALL flights to mainland China as the Foreign Office tells Britons NOT to travel to the country amid coronavirus crisis with airlift of hundreds of expats stuck in Wuhan set to begin TOMORROW
    British Airways today revealed it has suspended all flights to mainland China – and you can’t book for a month
    The airline has halted all bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai
    Came after Foreign Office’s unprecedented advice urging Brits not to travel to China unless it is essential
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7941645/British-Airways-suspends-flights-mainland-China-amid-growing-coronavirus-crisis.html

    Like

    Reply
Older Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s