January 28th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1104

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Who would believe a man who believes the more wars the better ? Does this show character ?
To the Deep State the answer to your second question does not matter. To the first question, they would believe anyone who tells them what they want to hear.
Ever noticed most wars are Democrat? Even Bush’s wars were pushed by EX Democrats aka Neo Cons.
Collins, Murkowski, Romney, +1 TBD will undermine the President when the vote is taken on additional witnesses. Helen Keller sees it coming. JMO
I urge all of you to watch the 30 minute video of Pam Bondi explaining the Biden’s role in Ukraine corruption. I have been looking for years something like that you can show people that can potentially be persuaded. It was the top story at Breitbart. It very very powerful.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of MAGA Truth ‘Bombs’ ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Today is Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ
Whoo Hoo…… Let’s get ready to Par-Tay and Rock Around the USA!
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “But I am afflicted and needy; Hasten to me, O God!
You are my help and my deliverer; O Lord, do not delay. ” 🌟 -— Psalm 70:5
————–—
*** BIG Praise….Monday Defense Team shredded Dems’ flawed case at Senate illegal impeachment trial…Traitor Bolton is nothing but a ‘shiny object’….
***Praise: Dems’… Calling Card “If you can’t beat him, Impeach him”… is boomeranging back on the Dems
***Praise: Supreme Court ruling allows President Trump Admin to enforce rule barring Green Cards for migrants using taxpayer-funded social programs–YES!
***Praise: GM to invest another $2.2 Billion in Detroit Car Plant
***Praise: More than 150,000 signed up to attend Trump KAG Rally in Wildwood, NJ
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team-for protection from viruses
— Senators not feel any pressure, guilty or threatened to yield to what the House Dems wants them to do..call for witnesses
— Block the Dems and RINOs from manipulating the the ongoing Senate trial–America is watching you all….
— for President Trump’s Legal Team to fire up the Trump Truth Torch and scorch the House Dems at Senate illegal impeachment trial
— for protection for all of Pro-Trump’s WHAdmin/staff, Cabinet members and others working closely with President Trump from ongoing verbal attacks–Stephanie Grisham and Sec Pompeo have been disrespected, verbally attacked & demeaned recently
— for all new Trump-supporting candidates running for Senate & House’s Seats
— for more Pro-Trump nominees, esp the immigration judges
— for families of Kobe Bryant & 13 year old daughter Gianna and other victims of helicopter crash in Calabasas, CA–remains are now being removed 😦
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for good health–protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stay The Course *🇺🇸*
🦅 “What truly matters is not which party controls our government, but whether our government is controlled by the people.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, January 28, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 282 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
—————————————————-
Happening this Week: (Times posted is ET)
>Tuesday at 1pm -Senate Fake Impeachment trial–7 pm -Trump Rally, NJ—
?Announcement on Mid-east Peace Plan?
>Wednesday USMCA will be signed by President Trump
>Thursday at 8pm-Trump Rally, Iowa
>Friday from 9- 11:15 pm Brexit Party in Parliament Square
Forgot to add this prayer..
🙏— Pray for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Trump KAG Rally in NJ (Dep WH at 4:40 pm ET—Speak at 7pm ET ***Arr back at WH 10:30pm ET)
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/27/january-27th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1103/comment-page-1/#comment-7784734)
– – – – – –
Sunday night update – 1/26/20 – (See link above.)
– Instagram photos with completed or nearly completed wall on Project 2. Will wait for confirmation from Fisher that the wall is completely finished. (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
– Border Report article and video from a tour Tommy Fisher gave to reporters on Jan 15 at Project 2.
(Includes slideshow with 13 photos.)
– MSN article: Opposed by many, a privately built border wall in Texas is nearly complete dated Jan 24.
States Fisher is currently building about 1,000 feet a day and should be complete this week(last week).
(Includes slideshow with 12 photos.)
– Google map and another simpler map showing where wall is being built on Project 2.
– Video where Brian Kolfage shows where government wall is or will be in relation to the actual border in Texas. Also, points out where Project 2 is in relation to the National Butterfly Center.
– – – – – –
Monday night update – 1/27/20
– Brian Kolfage tweet & Foreman Mike video about coronarvirus.
– CNN article(Jan 20) on Project 2. Mentions the men are working from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
– TexasMonthly article (Jan 10) on Project 2.
– Jeff Rainforth slideshow with 4 photos of gaps in the border wall.
– Video(Jan 9) showing Tommy Fisher explain how the new hydraulics on the CATs work and help to speed up wall placement.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like the wall itself is nearly completed as of ~ Sunday (Jan 26). (They’ll probably start building the concrete service road next. Not sure what stage of completion the lighting and cameras are at.)
***Praise: (Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 42M and 50M(mentioned by Kolfage); perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.; and assuming the distance is shorter ~ $42M for 3mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. Not sure when it will go for a full floor vote.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee (on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with article.
Foreman Mike: It’s Too Late – 1/27/20
“Foreman Mike wants you to know about a sick NEW deadly threat that’s come over the border – and it may already be too late to totally stop it.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
The private border wall being built on the Rio Grande – 1/20/20 – (Includes photos.)
https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/20/politics/border-wall-private-fisher/index.html
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Fisher, an Arizona resident and head of a construction firm, saw an opportunity to help deliver on Trump’s promise by paying for and building a three-mile barrier in Mission, Texas, a city on the US-Mexico border. And as he’s pursued government contracts, he’s also launched into private projects that have both stirred controversy and put the company’s work into full view.
– Fisher hopes the administration purchases the three miles of wall he constructs and signs the company up to build more miles.
– Over a span of three hours one morning last week, landowners visited the project, Border Patrol officials cycled through and some 60 men erected dozens of feet of barrier along the riverbank.
– In Mission, Texas, Fisher found a landowner willing to sell his property. The $40 million private wall currently under construction is located along the river bank on private land. Nearly $2 million was provided by We Build the Wall, a group backing Trump that crowdfunded money for the wall, Fisher said.
– Clayton Neuhaus, son of the landowner, frequently visits the property to observe the project. He was eager to see the progress last week.
– “This is awesome,” Neuhaus said, giving Fisher a pat on the back. “I’ve never seen this much machinery in my life,” he laughed.
– Other landowners entertaining the idea of selling land to Fisher have also passed through Fisher’s construction site.
– “It’s a beautiful wall,” said Sam Sparks III, who owns 1,200 acres and was touring Fisher’s project. “The concept of it being on the river is imperative, second to none.”
– Since then, Fisher has been awarded a $400 million border wall contract to “design-build border infrastructure along the southern perimeter of the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge” in Arizona by the end of 2020, the Pentagon announced late last year.
– Lawmakers pushed back against the award, noting Trump’s support of the company and previous proposals that didn’t meet requirements.
– After requests by lawmakers to review the contract, the Defense Department inspector general said it would initiate an audit of the solicitation and contract award.
– Fisher says he welcomes the audit. He’s repeatedly argued that he can get the job done faster and cheaper than his competitors. He has dozens of men working from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily to erect three miles of barrier in Mission. A project, that when done, will have taken two months, even after court’s temporary block on construction.
Above article’s photo captions:
1: The Trump administration is building a border wall with federal funds (left). On right, a private wall being constructed by Fisher Industries is seen near the Rio Grande river.
2: Border Patrol officials cycle by the barriers and watch as the crews pour in concrete. The wall is not funded by the government.
3: Dozens of men work between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily to finish the three-mile stretch of private wall.
Tommy Fisher Is Gambling He Can Flip His $42 Million Border Wall to Trump – 1/10/20
https://www.texasmonthly.com/news/tommy-fisher-border-wall-trump/
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Tommy Fisher will be turning fifty this week, and on Thursday he got the birthday present he wanted: the green light to finish building a wall along the banks of the Rio Grande in South Texas.
– In court and during a tour of the construction site that he gave Texas Monthly this week, Fisher revealed even more about his plans. Just a month after landing a $400 million government contract for 31 miles of fence in Arizona, Fisher says he’s mostly self-funding the $42 million project in the Rio Grande Valley. He’s gambling that he can then flip the wall, selling it to the Trump administration even though it doesn’t meet federal specifications and the feds have already awarded a contract to build another wall a couple of miles north.
– Fisher’s grand designs don’t stop there. He believes that once the Trump administration sees how quickly he works—he claims to be able to deliver walls at half the cost and ten times the speed as others—it will hire him to scale up his model along much more of the Texas-Mexico border. He claims to have near agreements with as many as fifty landowners in South Texas.
– During testimony this week, Fisher said North Dakota-based Fisher Industries makes an average of $700 million in annual revenue. The company has emerged as the most prominent and controversial of the contractors seeking some of the nearly $4 billion Congress has appropriated for wall construction under Trump.
– The Pentagon’s inspector general announced last month that it is investigating how Fisher secured the $400 million contract in Arizona. The Washington Post reported last May that Trump has repeatedly pushed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to award Fisher Industries contracts. Fisher didn’t deny that Trump might have had some influence. “I don’t know President Trump,” Fisher told me. “If he’s seen some of our demonstrations through other senators or Congress, maybe he could say, ‘Hey, these guys claim they can do a mile a day. I want the border secured.’”
– Fisher says that his wall, located just 35 feet from the edge of the river during normal flow, can withstand major floods and erosion. “No one can outthink God,” he said. “But in the end, we can do a lot with current technology and construction ability to stop the meandering of the river.”
– His biggest selling point to his potential customer—the Department of Homeland Security—is that his fence is providing security right at the border. He is regrading the banks of the Rio Grande and clearing it of the invasive carrizo cane that can hide immigrants or drug smugglers. He is also installing fiber optics and ground sensors, as well as an all-weather concrete road for the Border Patrol. His wall, he said, is superior to the one planned for two miles away alongside flood-control levees owned by the federal government.
– “I talked to a few of the Border Patrol agents, and I asked them if they could have anything that they would wish for,” Fisher told me. “They said, ‘border security on the border.’”
How does it not meet Federal requirements?
And is he again not building a wall 30′ tall? Probably one of the ways he puts up his Wall quicker.
Slideshow with 4 photos. – Posted 1/27/20.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post: Gov’t border wall 3 miles from my hotel in El Paso. Mexican military on the other side by a boundary marker. Funding allocated during the Bush era. The wall ends by a slum neighborhood of Juarez, Mexico. Cartels just have their people walk right around it. Gotta fill those gaps.
BorderReport video which was included in an article I previously posted. Posting the individual video because Tommy Fisher gives a good explanation of how the new hydraulics on the CATs work and help to speed up wall placement.
Tommy Fisher shows plans for private border wall in South Texas – 1/9/20 – (1:33)
https://www.kveo.com/video/tommy-fisher-shows-plans-for-private-border-wall-in-south-texas/4232536/
Schiff refuses to release the report because he can do so without consequences, and he knows it.
Is Congress actually adjourned?! Does this mean that the president could make recess appointments?
No.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Valerie Sobel
January 27th is International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Why?
Why does the world commemorate the Holocaust on this date given that neither Israel nor the Jewish diaspora, the only preeminent stakeholders with 74 year old tears over the eternally open wound, do so?
A free date on a UN calendar?
Not exactly. As with all things commemorated, the chosen date (January 27th) has something to do with those doing the commemorating and a bit less with those who are being commemorated.
13 Death camps, 356 starvation ghettos and countless forced labour camps in Poland, USSR, the Baltic States, Czechoslovakia, Romania, and Hungary were run by the Nazis between 1939 and 1945 to annihilate anyone with 1/16 Jewish bloodline or more. All in the spirit of “Final Solution” first laid out ever-so-tidily in the enlightened head of German composer, Richard Wagner.
https://www.weeklyblitz.net/news/january-27th-heres-the-rub/
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Tonight was a MASSIVE landslide victory for the Trump Defense!
Sekulow was spot on as usual.
Pam Bondi NAILED Joe Biden on National Television.
And Alan Dershowitz gave one of the best speeches of his storied career.
This case is closed — there is no need for witnesses!
