Incredible Footage – Massive Pro Trump Crowd Swarms Wildwood, New Jersey – Stunning Aerial Video…

“We’ve never seen anything like this before“… they say.
Ahead of tonight’s President Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, a massive crowd of Trump supporters has descended upon the entire town and venue. Incredible aerial footage of the crowd highlights tens-of-thousands of people turning out to show their support for President Donald Trump. WATCH:
Hey can some techno-wizard pipe this footage into Don Lemon’s monitor at the Commie News Network’s studio?
Would like to see his lemon-head explode. And that weak sissy mooslim who claims he feels ‘threatened’ too.
No. He might have been the very last Democrat with a brain. The rest have lost their minds, their morals, their ethics & all other sensibilities. #WalkAway
SD, thanks for finding the incredible video. That announcer should be offered a FNN contract in place of some of those left wingers they have on their now. Huge crowd in the cold with no mention of protestors (none in the video). There were least 2 jumbotrons in the video. I also heard the hotels and shops that usually close for the winter opened up for 3+ days for this event.
MAGA –> KAG
…and no rude SOBs jumping in line …no trash being thrown down
The people are speaking loud and clear. Are you listening DC? Of course not!
“Bueller? Bueller? Bueller?”
“Americans are sick of Donald Trump!” – Michael Gloomberg.
Look at those Deplorables making one of the world’s largest queues, orderly and peacefully. No one one jumping the border or cutting in line.
THIS is what separates us from Central and South America. A simple thing like respecting your neighbor. There IS a difference in cultures and values.
My husband said look at the lady in the pink Tshirt behind POTUS…Poofy hair, blue eyeshadow…the New Jersey gal! She is so enthusiastic!
