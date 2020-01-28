Incredible Footage – Massive Pro Trump Crowd Swarms Wildwood, New Jersey – Stunning Aerial Video…

We’ve never seen anything like this before“… they say.

Ahead of tonight’s President Trump rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, a massive crowd of Trump supporters has descended upon the entire town and venue.  Incredible aerial footage of the crowd highlights tens-of-thousands of people turning out to show their support for President Donald Trump.    WATCH:

  1. MIKE says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Hey can some techno-wizard pipe this footage into Don Lemon’s monitor at the Commie News Network’s studio?
    Would like to see his lemon-head explode. And that weak sissy mooslim who claims he feels ‘threatened’ too.

  2. Jan says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:21 pm

    No. He might have been the very last Democrat with a brain. The rest have lost their minds, their morals, their ethics & all other sensibilities. #WalkAway

  3. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:22 pm

    SD, thanks for finding the incredible video. That announcer should be offered a FNN contract in place of some of those left wingers they have on their now. Huge crowd in the cold with no mention of protestors (none in the video). There were least 2 jumbotrons in the video. I also heard the hotels and shops that usually close for the winter opened up for 3+ days for this event.

    MAGA –> KAG

  5. rah says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    The people are speaking loud and clear. Are you listening DC? Of course not!

  6. Always Faithful says:
    January 28, 2020 at 6:58 pm

    Look at those Deplorables making one of the world’s largest queues, orderly and peacefully. No one one jumping the border or cutting in line.

    THIS is what separates us from Central and South America. A simple thing like respecting your neighbor. There IS a difference in cultures and values.

  7. TexanInFL says:
    January 28, 2020 at 7:31 pm

    My husband said look at the lady in the pink Tshirt behind POTUS…Poofy hair, blue eyeshadow…the New Jersey gal! She is so enthusiastic!

