January 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1102

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
2 More Days…..Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let them be ashamed and confounded Who seek my life;
Let them be turned back and confused Who desire my hurt.” 🌟
-— Psalm 70:2-3
————–—
🙂 ** BIG Praise about Saturday Defense Team at Senate Imp. trial:
“Game Over”…Within two hours, Trump Legal Team *Bulldozed* the 23 hours full of House Dems’ Articles of Impeachment charges.
(Other comments used these following words to in place of *Bulldozed*….destroyed, exposed, knee-capped, poked holes, took apart, shredded, dismantled, debunked, eviscerated, dissected, unraveled, nailed the crux, effectively showed, brought truth to light….)
BOOM!
——————-
***Praise: Jon Voight asked Americans to offer up “our highest prayers” for President Trump amid the ongoing impeachment trial in the Senate.
***Praise: 56% approval rating on handling of economy (ABC News/WaPo Polling!)
***Praise: Housing market is strong
***Praise: Many immigration judges are quitting because they can NOT work with President Trump’s immigration policy
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump’s Legal Team–get their rest, be prepared and sharp for more of dismantling of Dems’ lies Monday
— for Covington High School people involved in the bus accident—protection for
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for good health–protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Stand With President Trump *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Their victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.
That all changes – starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you.”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, January 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 282 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Great prayer post as always.
Good news about the Immigration judges because my girlfriend is being considered. And she’s VERY pro Trump even though right now she represents aliens.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/25/january-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1101/comment-page-1/#comment-7778601)
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/24/20 – (See link above.)
– Brian Kolfage tweets about ACOE wall and private property owners in Texas.
– 2 articles about Arizona bill HB 2084.
– Video of Arizona House Federal Relations Committee hearing on HB 2084. – (57:40)
(Includes testimony from former congressman Tom Tancredo and National Council of Border Patrol President Arturo Del Cueto.)(I’ve included some timestamps for convenience.)
– Numerous photos from Project 1. Reposting part of Jeff Rainforth’s slideshow from the other day as I realized many can’t view slideshow on Facebook and only saw the first photo. (Photographed Friday & Saturday, Jan 17/18.)
– – – – – –
Saturday night update – 1/25/20
– Very informative TheMonitor article covering a wide range of issues on Project 2. The tour was given on Wednesday, Jan 15, at which time Tommy Fisher said the wall could be completed in 2 weeks (end of month), if weather holds. Contains additional detains about construction, ongoing legal case, objective regarding turning the Project over to the federal government, and many other topics.
All 3 legal parties will probably be meeting in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5).
– The Monitor photo gallery from Project 2. (12 photos)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like at least 1.5 miles have been completed as of ~ Wednesday (Jan 22). (Original estimate for completion was 8 to 10 days, depending on weather.)(Looks like Fisher will take longer than 10 days.)
***Praise: (Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 42M and 50M(mentioned by Kolfage); perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.; and assuming the distance is shorter ~ $42M for 3mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee(on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– for Fisher Sand & Gravel Co. as all 3 parties are expected to meet in court again on Wednesday(Feb 5) regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee (on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
A very informative article. (TheMonitor article.)
This article might explain some of the politics around why Jeff Rainforth(WBTW cameraman) isn’t at Project 2 for the time being.
Challenges remain for private border barrier – 1/19/20
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/01/19/challenges-remain-private-border-barrier/
Excerpts (Emphasis added. Worth reading the whole article above.):
– Here and there, verdant sprouts of Bermuda and Johnson grasses dotted the bare soil where it had been seeded to replace the cane.
– The installation continued westward, with several Caterpillar excavators holding 40-foot sections of wall aloft on steel frames as workers poured the concrete base. The heavy machinery remains in place for approximately an hour and 45 minutes as the concrete sets, Fisher said. After that, the frame can be removed, freeing the excavator to position another section as the concrete continues to cure.
– Each 40-foot section contains 36 free-standing bollards set in a 4-foot wide pad of concrete that is sloped slightly to allow water runoff toward the river. The zinc-galvanized steel will allow the wall to stand for more than a century, Fisher said.
– Each bollard will also be filled with pea gravel and topped with a small, four-sided concrete pyramid that is at once meant to repel climbers, and to evoke images of the Washington Monument.
– Once all the bollards are installed, crews will then construct a concrete service road, for a total of approximately 24 feet of paved surface. “That’s what we like to call our whole system — a no rust, no dust solution to border security,” Fisher said.
– The project also includes lighting, surveillance cameras, fiber optic vibration sensors, and “anti-tunneling down to 30-some feet,” Fisher said.
– If the weather holds, Fisher estimates he can have all the bollards in the ground within two weeks.
– Fisher was hesitant to say how much the TRO-induced month-long work stoppage impacted overall costs, but he did say the 3-mile project would come in at approximately $42 million, or approximately $14 million per mile — well under what the government pays for its wall projects, he said.
– As to where that money is coming from, the CEO said much of it is coming from him. “Through my years of work,” he said with a wry chuckle. “Profits from Fisher (Industries), borrowing from the bank, you know, no different,” he said.
– He estimated approximately half the funding is coming from “cash flow” and half from financing.
– Financial questions also remain regarding the land itself. Fisher testified in court that his company had entered into a lease/purchase agreement with Neuhaus & Sons, but has declined to speak about the purchase price. Private property sales are not subject to public disclosure in Texas.
– Fisher did, however, reveal new details about the land agreement Wednesday. The deal will be finalized after construction, he said. “What we do at the very end, we’re gonna take a string line off these (light) poles, 15 feet, draw the line, and that’s gonna be my line,” Fisher said, describing the property line that will be delineated from the riverbank landward.
– “I’m gonna be his (Lance Neuhaus’) neighbor — or, hopefully, the federal government will be,” Fisher said.
– And with that, Fisher also revealed his ultimate goal for the project — that it be taken over by U.S. border enforcement agencies. It’s something he hinted at several times throughout the tour. “Once everything’s done, we’ve invited them to come down and see it,” Fisher said. “Then, hopefully, they like what they see and we can talk about not only moving this project to them, but several more.”
– Nor did he rule out the possibility of reaching a lease agreement with the government. “It just depends on what DHS wants to do in the long run — if they wanted to take an option where we maintain everything,” he said.
– Meeting government specifications aside, Fisher may soon encounter new obstacles to his plan: federal lawmakers. Two local congressmen addressed the issue during visits to the Valley this week.
– Rep. Vicente Gonzalez said he would be interested in forming a roundtable of experts to explore the legalities of the government taking over privately built wall.
– But Rep. Henry Cuellar took it one step further… “The same way we added language to protect the butterfly center… add language there to say that the federal government shall not acquire from a private individual, private company, a fence on the border,” he added a few moments later in English.
– Meanwhile, neither the government’s, nor the NBC’s lawsuits have been resolved.
– In the wake of Crane’s twin rulings, Fisher’s attorney, Mark Courtois, has filed to have the lawsuits dismissed. For the government, the Assistant U.S. Attorneys continue their work on the case, and have submitted requests for transcripts from the two days of evidentiary testimony.
– Peña has also filed a motion to have the butterfly center’s suit remanded to state district court to continue litigating the property rights issues.
– Throughout the process, Tommy Fisher has insisted his project is safe. “We’ve replanted a single row of silver trees that never shed a leaf, never shed a log,” Fisher said.
– Too, his company continues to work with the IBWC on the predictive modeling, saying his own engineers have successfully run the updated data. “We’ve checked it with three different computers and we know it works,” Fisher said.
-A spokesperson for the IBWC declined to comment on the status of the agency’s attempts to run the data, citing the pending litigation and deferred questions to the Department of Justice. A message left with the DOJ went unreturned as of press time Saturday.
– All three sides are expected to meet again in court on Feb. 5.
Photos associated with tour mentioned in article above.
Photo Gallery: Privately owned border barrier – 1/19/20 – (12 photos taken on 1/15/20.)
https://www.themonitor.com/2020/01/19/photo-gallery-privately-owned-border-barrier/
Photo captions (shortened):
1. A panel containing 36 galvanized steel bollards is moved by a crane to be placed into concrete on private land next to the river…
2.Galvanized steel bollards are seen under a dark cloud…
3.A concrete truck delivers mixed cement while a crane holds in place galvanized steel bollards…
4.Workers prepare rebar as they set the galvanized steel bollards…
5.A worker with Fisher Industries helps with building a fence…
6.Tommy Fisher, president and CEO of Tempe, Ariz.-based Fisher Industries, talks about the patent pending type of cement used in the private wall…
7.A water tower is seen in the distance as its framed by the border fence near the Rio Grande river…
8.A panel containing steel bollards is moved into place with a crane…
9.Galvanized steel bollards…
10.A worker with Fisher Industries helps with the positioning of the fence…
11.Mexican coin is see on the cracked earth near the private border barrier…
12.An American flag flutters in the wind near the private border barrier…
Good Morning Stillwater:. It looks like February 5th is the critical construction date for Fisher to meet. The veritcal wall part needs to be completed by then.
The February 5th date was likely used by Fisher to set the pace of construction.
I would think we should be at or pass the 2 mile mark by now.
Likely the follow-up stuff like roadway, lighting, planting grasses can be done afterwards if court allows. Just guessing these activities are more likely to be allowed since it is the wall they really wanted to stop and lost.
Once the wall is up, it can do 99% of it’s job.
Too bad, the bad guys can just go around each end of the wall. Just guessing for some reason this stretch of the river was more convenient than elsewhere on the river.
Bet border patrol will love this wall being there!
Hi WES, I believe they’ve already done the seeding of grass and the planting of trees for the first 1.5 mile stretch back in December, even before they started the wall. You can see some of the grass starting to grow already. Not sure if they seeded all the way up to the wall as worker would be tramping through there while the wall is being built.
On Jan 9, Judge Crane removed section 8b from the TRO allowing Fisher to be able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank. So they could finish preparing the riverbank and base on the remaining mileage in preparation for the wall. (Btw, I’m starting to think it might be closer to 3 miles that 3.5 miles.) I expect they did the planting as well then but not sure how long it takes how it might interfere with wall construction if the plantings take longer. Though you could be right about them saving some of the planting until after the wall is up as the wall is the priority. The plantings prevent erosion so likely to be allowed either way like you were thinking.
I also think most of the trench for the lighting was completed ahead of time as I don’t think the TRO didn’t prohibit this. I’m not sure how many of the poles were set up though.
Yea, Border Patrol will love it !
Edit:
“…closer to 3 miles than 3.5 miles.”
“…as I don’t think the TRO prohibited this.”
None of these people deserve any respect!
They always forget that if Nancy Pelosi had the whole House vote on impeachment then House republicans would have been able to subpoena witnesses. And probably President Trump too.
Whoa, what is up with Judge Janine. New makeup person? New plastic surgery? Doesn’t look anything like the old Judge Janine.
Can somebody please explain to me how this Lev guy was able to record the President in the WH and get away with it ? I know a lot of you here like Rudy but I’m really upset that he allowed that creep to get soo close to our President , according to Rudy he is The Godfather to Levs child . I smell a rat 🐀
Who is Lev? Link?
Lev Parnes , he’s been sharing photos and videos for at least a week now . Not sure of the spelling of last name , I’m positive if you google his name the video will be attached to the story . I don’t know how to share links on here , sorry 😐.
OK. I know who he is, just didn’t recognize the shortened version. Traitor.
Sundance put some photo up of the seating arrangements and this guys name placement was next to the Presidents , after watching the video I suspect this guy Lev moved the name placard to get a photo and to make it look like he was seated next to the President.
Totally normal esp. after bringing lobbying @ the dinner table for legal cannabis & bringing up the Ukrainian Ambassador our of nowhere, then telling the POTUS to fire her, that you use Gematria to tell him he’s the messiah
Important dates coming up – One is firm, the other is variable:
1. When the senate impeachment trial is over
– their investment in impeaching through the courts will be stopped and they will use resources for another form of eliminating him.
2. When the deadline is passed to announce candidacy
After each of these dates, the risk of disabling the president goes up greatly. I marvel at his boldness and lack of fear (they looked nervous at the LSU/Clemson game),
When the deadline is passed to announce candidacy?
Liberal thinking:. It was a matter of national security for Obama to investigate possible Trump corruption. However, it’s an impeachable offense for Trump to investigate possible Biden corruption.
Following the news on the Chinese flu epidemic has left me feeling morbid. So much of the frivolity and unseriousness of the western world post-WW II flows from the miracle of antibiotics, and antibiotics aren’t working against this flu virus.
Throughout most of world and American history, death was a mundane and omnipresent thing.
Calvin Coolidge’s son got a blister playing tennis on the White House court. It got infected, and killed him. Working people didn’t play recreational sports under that reality. The amateur qualification for the Olympics was code for sons of the rich.
Teddy Roosevelt’s mother, and his wife (in childbirth) died on the same day. Teddy went a little crazy and entered his cowboy period. Infant mortality and women’s mortality in chilldbirth were much higher then: no talk of abortion in such a world.
Mark Twain outlived his younger wife (10 years) and 3 of his 4 children. Lonely people would routinely have picnics in the cemetery to spend time with their loved ones; that’s why they resemble parks, although the fashion seems nearly gone.
Speaking of changing fashions, death was a more common topic of popular songs (along with God and country) than love. Try finding 19th century love songs: they’re scarce. Barbara Allen and Beautiful Dreamer are songs to dead girls.
Another frivolity that will end soon is the dream that Americans in their seventies can campaign and then serve as United States President, over a grueling period of several years. Bernie’s already had a heart attack, Biden faces looming dementia, yet these are the Democrat frontrunners. The incessant impeachment campaign against President Trump seems aimed to damage him physically and emotionally.
We can’t risk a backlash against older candidates, where a pinhead like AOC gets nominated because of her vitality.
Oh no! 😂
