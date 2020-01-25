January 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1101

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
3 More Days…..Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Make haste, O God, to deliver me!
Make haste to help me, O Lord!” 🌟 -— Psalm 70:1
————–—
***Praise: President Trump’s speech at March-For-Life was very moving
***Praise: Logo for our new United States Space Force is officially chosen. Beautiful!
***Praise: Times Square will be showing that now well-known video of VP Joe Biden bragging of making threats to withhold aid to Ukraine unless they fire their prosecutor
***Praise: David Mamet thinks President Trump is a “great President” and that the leftists’ reaction to Trump’s presidency has been “psychotic”.
***Praise: Drug overdose deaths declined for the first time in almost 30 years
***Praise: Americans is getting a respite from Dems’ Lie-A-Thon
***Praise: Dems succeeded in one thing..their Lie-A-Thon has unified the Republican Caucus…Thank You, Dems!
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— for President Trump’s Legal Team–to be rested and sharp in Dems’ trickery and traps today (Saturday)
— 100% of Republican Senators and some Dems see the lies spun by the House Managers
— Americans see Dems anger, hate, lies and lack of respect for our Rule of Laws
— for Trump Admin like Stephanie Grisham and other Patriots working hard for President Trump and America. They’ve had to deal with daily foul, vulgar and hateful messages
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for health protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Man (President) Of His Word *🇺🇸*
🦅 “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.
*Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.
*Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
*The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country..”
— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, January 25, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 283 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
LikeLiked by 16 people
Thank you, Grandma!
It was pure joy to watch the Right to Life March today and to hear our wonderful President there!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/24/january-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1100/comment-page-3/#comment-7776239)
– – – – – –
Thursday night update – 1/23/20 – (See link above.)
– Photos and satellite image of the gap at the end of the government wall on the border between Anapra and Sunland Park, NM.
– Jeff Rainforth Q & A tweets.
– Brian Kolfage tweets on Trump’s wall and obstacles he faces with leftist judges and the deep state in Army Corps of Engineers.
– Brian Kolfage Facebook post about WBTW looking for corporate sponsorship for Project 3.
– – – – – –
Friday night update – 1/24/20
– Brian Kolfage tweets about ACOE wall and private property owners in Texas.
– 2 articles about Arizona bill HB 2084.
– Video of Arizona House Federal Relations Committee hearing on HB 2084. – (57:40)
(Includes testimony from former congressman Tom Tancredo and National Council of Border Patrol President Arturo Del Cueto.)(I’ve included some timestamps for convenience.)
– Numerous photos from Project 1. Reposting part of Jeff Rainforth’s slideshow from the other day as I realized many can’t view slideshow on Facebook and only saw the first photo. (Photographed Friday & Saturday, Jan 17/18.)
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like at least 1.5 miles have been completed as of ~ Wednesday (Jan 22). (Original estimate for completion was 8 to 10 days, depending on weather.)(Looks like Fisher will take longer than 10 days.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee(on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee (on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 9 people
Twitter response.
LikeLiked by 4 people
He forgot:
-Should be hanged for sedition.
LikeLike
He forgot:
-Should be hanged for sedition.
LikeLike
Tweet with older article from Dec 18, 2019. (Paywall)
Brian Kolfage: These people will fight tooth & nail give them what they want.
Q: The border does not neccesarily run in the water due to the fact that it’s a river. But those lines that are crying about losing land are the same ones that scream the loudest for the border patrol to do something about their problems.
Brian Kolfage: Not true. That’s why no wall progress is being made in Texas.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with article:
Arizona Landowners May Soon Opt-In to Helping Build Trump’s Border Wall
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– Helping the Trump administration get one step closer to its goal of building a wall along the U.S. – Mexico border is a priority for Arizona House Majority Leader Warren Peterson, R-Gilbert. If he has it his way, private landowners will have an easier time opting in to help with the process.
– Peterson’s HB 2084 bill could achieve that goal by prohibiting cities and towns from establishing permit requirements in order to build a border wall on private land.
– Tancredo told a House panel reviewing Peterson’s Bill Wednesday that the group’s project in Sunland Park, New Mexico, took longer to permit than to build. He claimed that local officials admitted to him they would have used the permitting process to stop the wall.
– In addition to Tancredo, the committee heard testimony from National Council of Border Patrol President Arturo Del Cueto, who spoke to the experiences of his officers on the border. He said walls act as a deterrent that enables Border Patrol to concentrate their forces and improve enforcement.
– Committee Republicans argued a wall would stem the flow of drug and human trafficking. Del Cueto cited CBP statistics that show a large portion of drug traffic comes through Arizona’s southern border.
– Bolding argued that the legislature “should not get into the business of preempting local control.” This is where the state legislature prevents local governments from creating certain laws or regulations.
– Hereford pushed back saying the bill protects private landowners from being preempted by local government policies.
– “We’re talking about private property, private money,” Griffin said. She argued the bill does not compel private property owners to build the wall. Rather, it enables them to do so if they choose.
– The bill will now move on to the House Rules Committee before a full floor vote.
LikeLiked by 5 people
BorderReport article.
Arizona bill would make building private border wall easier
https://www.borderreport.com/hot-topics/the-border-wall/arizona-bill-would-make-building-private-border-wall-easier/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Arizona House of Representatives – HB 2084 (We Build The Wall Bill) – 1/22/20 – (57:40)
– Arizona House of Representatives Fifty-fourth Legislature – Second Regular Session
– Committee on Federal Relations HB 2084, allowing We Build The Wall exemption from city & county regulations to build border walls.
6:00 – Former congressman Tom Tancredo
13:51 – Q&A
21:56 National Council of Border Patrol President Arturo Del Cueto
25:50 – Q&A
31:16/32:07 – Arturo Del Cueto agrees that the wall is the reason why there is a reduction in numbers nationwide for crimes against person, property as well as a reduction in drug seizure. However, in the Tuscon Sector the numbers are rising due to having limited structure on the border. He stated a lot of the reason is the Tohono O’odham Reservation which has limited structure to prevent cross-border illegal activity.
35:18 – Question about Buenos Aires National Wildlife Refuge and what is left by traffickers.
37:44 – Question about how well Border Patrol works with Tohono O’odham Nation police.
47:40 – Rep. Reginald Bolding explains his opposition to the bill. Says legislature “should not get into the business of preempting local control.”
50:04 – Rep. Bolick explains her support for the bill.
51:18 – Rep. Alma Hernandez explains her opposition to the bill.
52:23 – Rep. Mesa votes no.
52:28 – Rep. Kelly Townsend explains her support for the bill.
54:45 – Vice Chairman Griffin explains her support for the bill say that local control stops at the people level, not the government level.
53:31 – Chairman Mark Finchem explains his support for the bill reemphasizing that the ultimate local control is the property owner.
57:28 – HB 2084 pass out of committee with 4-3 vote in favor.
57:40 – Hearing on HB 2084 ends.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“57:28 – HB 2084 pass out of committee with 4-3 vote in favor.”
Bravo!
LikeLike
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 1/23/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Photographed Friday & Saturday (Jan 17/18).
– I’m individually posting the remaining photos from a slideshow I posted a couple days ago as many weren’t able to go to Facebook to view the whole slideshow.
– The 2 photos of the gap at the end of the Government’s wall which I posted on yesterday’s wall posts are from this slideshow.
Photo from the connex I posted about on Monday.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Continued…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good Morning Stillwater! Thanks for all the great photos!
Too bad it is adviseable that WBTW not say too much about what they are currently doing because it likely hurts fund raising but ironically gets walls built faster!
What has so far been built along the river very nicely blends into it’s surroundings and isn’t the eye sore one might have expected.
Because this isn’t a government job we know 100% that the wall is being built!
Also interesting Jeff has to stay away from project 2 wall due to politics.
Also I saw your posting earlier today on the wall. Thanks!
LikeLiked by 2 people
You’re welcome WES ~ 🙂
I just hope Fisher hired a good camera man as Jeff Rainforth isn’t on the property to capture all the footage. But I suppose this isn’t new to them as they’ve documented many of their own non-wall related projects in the past.
My guess is that Fisher’s lawyers want to create a clear distinction for the courts of WBTW’s minor involvement (at the time) which had allowed WBTW to get quickly dropped off the federal lawsuit in the first place. WBTW will pay more money when the project is complete, then they will probably be allowed back on the site as there won’t be any more concerns about construction being stalled.
LikeLike
Stillwater::. I suspect you are correct! It is usually the lawyers being extra cautious,
I remember when I first joined BE in South Milwaukee, one of the first things they did was send us new hires up to spend a few hours with the company lawyer!
After that visit, I was scared to even touch the flush lever on the toilet in case I would get sued!
LikeLike
Hi Stillwater. Is there a way to send say. A gift card direct to Brian and foreman Mike?
LikeLike
Foreman Mike Instagram post – 1/23/20
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Stillwater! Considering the massive opposition to the Wall, it seems almost miraculous that President Trump, Kolfage and crew are accomplishing as much as they are.
The latest walls look incredible, and contain the features that Border Patrol asked for. Compare to the ramshackle walls built by previous administrations….walls easily conquered by a 2 year old. What an improvement!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Definitely miraculous !
God put the right people, in the right place, at the right time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Edit: “God brought together the right people…”
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Emergency petition to Geneva Convention signatories to add confined to listening to SchiffShow as impermissible means of State torture. #SenateTrial
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jimmy is the best!
LikeLike
LikeLike
So right.
The 2 Supremes alone plus a probable 3rd in 3 next 4 years.
Trump inherited 88 district and 17 court of appeals vacancies. Fourteen months later he proclaimed “when I got in we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed. I don’t know why Obama left that … Maybe he got complacent.”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just finished watching it. It’s not too long, about 37 mins. He lays the ground work for what will be coming in future podcasts. Well done.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some internet Peeps are sad that it looks like a Star Trek Starfleet symbol.
LikeLike
It does. And Star Fleet will exist sometime in the future.
Gene Roddenberry was great.
LikeLike
And, yet, none of these critics would ever measure up to being qualified to be a Space Cadet.
LikeLike
Yep. All similar. I think it is cool!
Star Trek 1966
Air Force Space Command 1982
United States Space Force 2020
———-
Is Trump’s Space Force Logo a Copycat of Starfleet’s From ‘Star Trek’?
https://www-thewrap-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.thewrap.com/is-trumps-space-force-logo-a-copycat-of-starfleets-from-star-trek-sure-looks-like-it/amp/?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#aoh=15799325557174&_ct=1579932572041&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thewrap.com%2Fis-trumps-space-force-logo-a-copycat-of-starfleets-from-star-trek-sure-looks-like-it%2F
LikeLike
The Logo of the Terran Federation of the Britsci TV series Blakes 7 (1978-1981) was the Star Trek logo turned on its side.
LikeLike
I’m disappointed that it does not feature the phrase “live long and prosper”.
LikeLike
VERY sharp! Bravo!
LikeLike
I especially like the Star of Bethlehem prominently displayed near the top-center.
LikeLike
Trump adds new attorney to his defense team to give opening statement Saturday morning. CNN obtains, and airs, secret video of his statement in advance…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
One of my fave of all time movies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
WONDERFUL message. What a patriot and a treasure!
TY for sharing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Oh, that poor dear!
Butty-gig is tired …
Low T?
Lack of stamina?
Iron deficiency?
What?
Buttigieg ‘exhausted’ by news coverage of impeachment trial
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/buttigieg-exhausted-by-news-coverage-of-impeachment-trial
LikeLike
Question:
Was anything written into the rules concerning interruptions / objections during the 24-hour “presentation” periods?
The reason I ask is that there were clearly, obviously MANY MANY irrelevant, “beyond the scope”, and just clearly FALSE statements made by the Dems. And yet (as far as I’ve heard) not one peep from the Rep side. So I’m assuming that means they weren’t ALLOWED to object… sort of like you rarely hear an objection during opening statements in a criminal trial. At least I HOPE that’s why it happened. Because if Reps were just “playing nice” and wanting to just let the Dems keep digging their holes, it’s gonna get REAL ugly once the Reps start talking. Because you KNOW that, if allowed, the Dems will be jumping up and interrupting non-stop.
So… does anyone know what the rules have to say about this?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“….So I’m assuming that means they weren’t ALLOWED to object…”
Correct. 🕵️ 😑
Nice to see you jello, hope all is good 😉
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hey! You too, Tex. I’m doing fine, except for the stress of holding in my anger over all this. I just keep telling myself stay calm, the scumbags now have their turn and it’ll soon be over. And then it’s our turn, and we will DESTROY. And no, I’m not even really talking about this current “trial”… it’s more what comes afterwards, including Durham, declassification, etc that I’m looking forward to. I’m hoping that eventually we’ll be looking back on all this and thinking of the old saying. The Dems made a HUGE mistake in going after the King (Trump) and not finishing him off when they had the chance!
LikeLike
My understanding is that objections are not part of the rules during oral arguments. The rules apparently are different than normal Senate settings too. Collins took issue w/ Nadler baiting Cipollone b/c their back & forth wouldn’t be kosher under regular rules
LikeLiked by 1 person
viz, referring to one another by 1st name instead of “Madame President,” eg
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you, Grandma!
Pray with us, Treepers!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. Grandstanding has consequences. Especially when you’re grandstanding at the expense of the best POTUS ever to hold office in the last 100 years. Moronic decision by Gaetz.
LikeLiked by 2 people
most interesting these sentiments occurred a year after the last corrupt VP actually got prosecuted in 73… a scar is born. joe might struggle in the defendants chair.
“The Senator shows a healthy respect for money: “Politics is a damn expensive business. I had one hell of a time trying to raise money as a candidate. I had to put a second mortgage on roy house to get that campaign started, and I ended up spending over $300,000 to get elected. I believe that public financing of federal election campaigns is the only thing that will insure good candidates and save the two-party system. It is the most degrading thing in the world to go out with your hat in your hand and beg for money, but that’s what you have to do if you haven’t got your own resources.’
He feels the indignity is compounded by the temptation to sell out to big business or big labor for financial help, and says it’s almost impossible for a candidate to remain true to his conscience in this situation. He admits that more than once he was tempted to compromise to get campaign money. “I probably would have if it hadn’t been for the ramrod character of my Scotch Presbyterian wife,” he say’s. “I am not a rich man. And my family does not have money. If I sold every thing I own, including my house and cars, I could probably’ scratch up S200,000, but that’s nothing compared to most of the guys in the Senate.”
Unlike most other senators, Biden makes no bones about saving he is underpaid. Last September, when the Senate was debating a pay raise for itself, he said, “I dont know about the rest of you but I am worth a lot more than my salary of $42,500 a year in this body. It seems to me that we should flat out tell the American people we are worth our salt.” Before he finished his speech, the Associated Press was banging out a dispatch later picked up by William Loeb, the right-wing editor of the Manchester Union Leader. “Can you imagine the conceit and stupidity of a young man of 30 who would say that?” said Loeb in a front-page editorial. “The voters of Delaware who elected this stupid, conceited jackass to the Senate should kick him in the rear to knock some sense into him, and then kick themselves for voting for such an idiot.” ”
https://www.washingtonian.com/1974/06/01/joe-biden-kitty-kelley-1974-profile-death-and-the-all-american-boy/
LikeLike
He was already a hypocrite then. The Teamsters helped him win his Senate seat.
LikeLike
Apparently at least 8 US service members suffered brain injury due to Iran’s missile attacks in response to the killing of Sollimani:
https://www.oann.com/pentagon-34-u-s-service-members-diagnosed-with-brain-injures-from-iran-missile-strike/
How about a drone strike to cause some traumatic brain injury in the f’ing islamic clergy in iran?
This is BS. There needs to be 10X retaliation for these attacks against Americans.
LikeLike
Didn’t Brennan brief Trump before inauguration that the dossier was floating around and that Trump merely needed to be aware of its existence and that they knew it to be bunk? Imagine telling Trump to his face that something about his personal behavior he knows is not true is “found not to be true, per our investigation…just so you know”. Who thinks like that? Anyhow, was this kick-off of the dossier into the public realm a president-elect briefing or a post inauguration briefing. Either way, it was submitted in the briefing that the dossier was crap.
So, how to justify a FISA when the FBI attests to the president that it’s crap?
LikeLike
Clapper, via Comey, Trump Tower meeting Jan 6, 2017. Doesn’t that predate most of the FISAs?
LikeLike
Nothing means much until one of the uniparty conspirators is indicted, convicted and sentenced to prison. Until then the USA remains something worse than a banana republic.
We, the people, must return to our roots We must demand that legal immigrants assimilate into the US culture.
“Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
– John Adams
LikeLike