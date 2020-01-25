January 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1101

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

73 Responses to January 25th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1101

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:20 am

    — * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
    3 More Days…..Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
    —————–
    🌟 “Make haste, O God, to deliver me!
    Make haste to help me, O Lord!” 🌟 -— Psalm 70:1
    ————–—
    ***Praise: President Trump’s speech at March-For-Life was very moving
    ***Praise: Logo for our new United States Space Force is officially chosen. Beautiful!
    ***Praise: Times Square will be showing that now well-known video of VP Joe Biden bragging of making threats to withhold aid to Ukraine unless they fire their prosecutor
    ***Praise: David Mamet thinks President Trump is a “great President” and that the leftists’ reaction to Trump’s presidency has been “psychotic”.
    ***Praise: Drug overdose deaths declined for the first time in almost 30 years
    ***Praise: Americans is getting a respite from Dems’ Lie-A-Thon
    ***Praise: Dems succeeded in one thing..their Lie-A-Thon has unified the Republican Caucus…Thank You, Dems!
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
    — for President Trump’s Legal Team–to be rested and sharp in Dems’ trickery and traps today (Saturday)
    — 100% of Republican Senators and some Dems see the lies spun by the House Managers
    — Americans see Dems anger, hate, lies and lack of respect for our Rule of Laws
    — for Trump Admin like Stephanie Grisham and other Patriots working hard for President Trump and America. They’ve had to deal with daily foul, vulgar and hateful messages
    — for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
    — protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
    — Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
    — for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
    — Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
    — for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
    — for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
    — for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
    — for health protection against viruses for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World
    — for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
    — *🇺🇸* Man (President) Of His Word *🇺🇸*

    🦅 “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.
    *Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth.
    *Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.
    *The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country..”
    — (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
    — 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
    👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, January 25, 2020 — 👌
    Countdown: 283 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

  3. Stillwater says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

    ***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
    (Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/24/january-24th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1100/comment-page-3/#comment-7776239)

    – – – – – –
    Thursday night update – 1/23/20 – (See link above.)

    – Photos and satellite image of the gap at the end of the government wall on the border between Anapra and Sunland Park, NM.
    – Jeff Rainforth Q & A tweets.
    – Brian Kolfage tweets on Trump’s wall and obstacles he faces with leftist judges and the deep state in Army Corps of Engineers.
    – Brian Kolfage Facebook post about WBTW looking for corporate sponsorship for Project 3.

    – – – – – –
    Friday night update – 1/24/20

    – Brian Kolfage tweets about ACOE wall and private property owners in Texas.
    – 2 articles about Arizona bill HB 2084.
    – Video of Arizona House Federal Relations Committee hearing on HB 2084. – (57:40)
    (Includes testimony from former congressman Tom Tancredo and National Council of Border Patrol President Arturo Del Cueto.)(I’ve included some timestamps for convenience.)

    – Numerous photos from Project 1. Reposting part of Jeff Rainforth’s slideshow from the other day as I realized many can’t view slideshow on Facebook and only saw the first photo. (Photographed Friday & Saturday, Jan 17/18.)

    – – – – – –
    ***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
    ***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
    (Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
    ***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.

    ***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
    ***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
    ***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
    ***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like at least 1.5 miles have been completed as of ~ Wednesday (Jan 22). (Original estimate for completion was 8 to 10 days, depending on weather.)(Looks like Fisher will take longer than 10 days.)

    ***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
    (Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
    ***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
    ***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
    ***Praise: (Reported on 1/22-23/20)… WBTW gained a major construction equipment company as a corporate sponsor & are looking for more. (See prayer below for specifics.)
    ***Praise: (Jan 22)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona moved out of the Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee(on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.

    🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
    Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
    – for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
    – that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking at solar LED security lighting next. They are looking for a manufacture or even a supplier who wants to be involved and help with lighting.

    – that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
    – that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
    (Jan 22)… Bill passed out of Federal Relations committee with 4-3 vote in favor. The bill will now go to the House Rules Committee (on Jan 27) before a full floor vote.
    – for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.

    – for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
    – that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
    – that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)

    – that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
    – that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
    – that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas

    – that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
    (This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)

    🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

  6. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:22 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:23 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:24 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

  12. Autonomous Collective says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:25 am

    Emergency petition to Geneva Convention signatories to add confined to listening to SchiffShow as impermissible means of State torture. #SenateTrial

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:26 am

    • citizen817 says:
      January 25, 2020 at 1:08 am

      So right.
      The 2 Supremes alone plus a probable 3rd in 3 next 4 years.

      Trump inherited 88 district and 17 court of appeals vacancies. Fourteen months later he proclaimed “when I got in we had over 100 federal judges that weren’t appointed. I don’t know why Obama left that … Maybe he got complacent.”

  15. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:27 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:29 am

    • littlequilterkitty says:
      January 25, 2020 at 2:06 am

      Just finished watching it. It’s not too long, about 37 mins. He lays the ground work for what will be coming in future podcasts. Well done.

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:30 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:30 am

  20. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:31 am

  21. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:32 am

    Trump adds new attorney to his defense team to give opening statement Saturday morning. CNN obtains, and airs, secret video of his statement in advance…..

  23. citizen817 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:33 am

  25. nimrodman says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:38 am

    Oh, that poor dear!

    Butty-gig is tired …

    Low T?
    Lack of stamina?
    Iron deficiency?
    What?

    Buttigieg ‘exhausted’ by news coverage of impeachment trial
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/buttigieg-exhausted-by-news-coverage-of-impeachment-trial

  26. jello333 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:41 am

    Question:

    Was anything written into the rules concerning interruptions / objections during the 24-hour “presentation” periods?

    The reason I ask is that there were clearly, obviously MANY MANY irrelevant, “beyond the scope”, and just clearly FALSE statements made by the Dems. And yet (as far as I’ve heard) not one peep from the Rep side. So I’m assuming that means they weren’t ALLOWED to object… sort of like you rarely hear an objection during opening statements in a criminal trial. At least I HOPE that’s why it happened. Because if Reps were just “playing nice” and wanting to just let the Dems keep digging their holes, it’s gonna get REAL ugly once the Reps start talking. Because you KNOW that, if allowed, the Dems will be jumping up and interrupting non-stop.

    So… does anyone know what the rules have to say about this?

    • nwtex says:
      January 25, 2020 at 12:50 am

      “….So I’m assuming that means they weren’t ALLOWED to object…”

      Correct. 🕵️ 😑

      Nice to see you jello, hope all is good 😉

      • jello333 says:
        January 25, 2020 at 1:16 am

        Hey! You too, Tex. I’m doing fine, except for the stress of holding in my anger over all this. I just keep telling myself stay calm, the scumbags now have their turn and it’ll soon be over. And then it’s our turn, and we will DESTROY. And no, I’m not even really talking about this current “trial”… it’s more what comes afterwards, including Durham, declassification, etc that I’m looking forward to. I’m hoping that eventually we’ll be looking back on all this and thinking of the old saying. The Dems made a HUGE mistake in going after the King (Trump) and not finishing him off when they had the chance!

    • MDNA I says:
      January 25, 2020 at 12:51 am

      My understanding is that objections are not part of the rules during oral arguments. The rules apparently are different than normal Senate settings too. Collins took issue w/ Nadler baiting Cipollone b/c their back & forth wouldn’t be kosher under regular rules

  27. nwtex says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:46 am

  28. Ackman419 says:
    January 25, 2020 at 12:58 am

    Thank you, Grandma!
    Pray with us, Treepers!

  29. Summer says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:09 am

    • MAGADJT says:
      January 25, 2020 at 1:21 am

      I agree. Grandstanding has consequences. Especially when you’re grandstanding at the expense of the best POTUS ever to hold office in the last 100 years. Moronic decision by Gaetz.

  30. crossroadscanvas says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:13 am

    most interesting these sentiments occurred a year after the last corrupt VP actually got prosecuted in 73… a scar is born. joe might struggle in the defendants chair.

    “The Senator shows a healthy respect for money: “Politics is a damn expensive business. I had one hell of a time trying to raise money as a candidate. I had to put a second mortgage on roy house to get that campaign started, and I ended up spending over $300,000 to get elected. I believe that public financing of federal election campaigns is the only thing that will insure good candidates and save the two-party system. It is the most degrading thing in the world to go out with your hat in your hand and beg for money, but that’s what you have to do if you haven’t got your own resources.’
    He feels the indignity is compounded by the temptation to sell out to big business or big labor for financial help, and says it’s almost impossible for a candidate to remain true to his conscience in this situation. He admits that more than once he was tempted to compromise to get campaign money. “I probably would have if it hadn’t been for the ramrod character of my Scotch Presbyterian wife,” he say’s. “I am not a rich man. And my family does not have money. If I sold every thing I own, including my house and cars, I could probably’ scratch up S200,000, but that’s nothing compared to most of the guys in the Senate.”

    Unlike most other senators, Biden makes no bones about saving he is underpaid. Last September, when the Senate was debating a pay raise for itself, he said, “I dont know about the rest of you but I am worth a lot more than my salary of $42,500 a year in this body. It seems to me that we should flat out tell the American people we are worth our salt.” Before he finished his speech, the Associated Press was banging out a dispatch later picked up by William Loeb, the right-wing editor of the Manchester Union Leader. “Can you imagine the conceit and stupidity of a young man of 30 who would say that?” said Loeb in a front-page editorial. “The voters of Delaware who elected this stupid, conceited jackass to the Senate should kick him in the rear to knock some sense into him, and then kick themselves for voting for such an idiot.” ”

    https://www.washingtonian.com/1974/06/01/joe-biden-kitty-kelley-1974-profile-death-and-the-all-american-boy/

  31. Joemama says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:36 am

    Apparently at least 8 US service members suffered brain injury due to Iran’s missile attacks in response to the killing of Sollimani:

    https://www.oann.com/pentagon-34-u-s-service-members-diagnosed-with-brain-injures-from-iran-missile-strike/

    How about a drone strike to cause some traumatic brain injury in the f’ing islamic clergy in iran?

    This is BS. There needs to be 10X retaliation for these attacks against Americans.

  32. evergreen says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:40 am

    Didn’t Brennan brief Trump before inauguration that the dossier was floating around and that Trump merely needed to be aware of its existence and that they knew it to be bunk? Imagine telling Trump to his face that something about his personal behavior he knows is not true is “found not to be true, per our investigation…just so you know”. Who thinks like that? Anyhow, was this kick-off of the dossier into the public realm a president-elect briefing or a post inauguration briefing. Either way, it was submitted in the briefing that the dossier was crap.

    So, how to justify a FISA when the FBI attests to the president that it’s crap?

  33. Joemama says:
    January 25, 2020 at 1:59 am

    Nothing means much until one of the uniparty conspirators is indicted, convicted and sentenced to prison. Until then the USA remains something worse than a banana republic.

    We, the people, must return to our roots We must demand that legal immigrants assimilate into the US culture.

    “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious People. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

    – John Adams

