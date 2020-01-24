January 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1100

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
4 More Days…..Trump KAG Rally! Tues Jan 28th at 7pm ET at Wildwood, NJ
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let heaven and earth praise Him,
The seas and everything that moves in them.” 🌟 -— Psalm 69:34
————–—
***Praise: President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH from Miami FL
***Praise: On Pres. Trump’s order, State Dept will stop issuing Temporary visas to Birth Tourism’s pregnant women, starting today (Friday) Yay. (Watch Irvine, CA. dry up. It was, at one time, the birther tourism capital of the country)
***Praise: Pres. Trump plans to sign historic USMCA on Jan 29th…after that, NAFTA will be dead and…..POOF…gone
***Praise: Sec. Mnuchin told Greenie Greta to go make sandcastles…oh, I spoke of my wishful thinking..my bad. I meant to say, Sec Mnuchin told her to go take a economic class in college
***Praise: Day Three of Senate impeachment “trial” is nothing new
***Praise: One more day of listening to Dems’ Lie-A-Thon
***Praise: It is Official!!!….UK is leaving EU on January 31st. A big Brexit Celebration Party Bash on the Parliament Square grounds that day/night
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend the March For Life Rally on the National Mall, DC (Dep WH 12 High Noon ET..Speak at 12:15pm …**Arr back at WH 12:40pm)
— for President Trump as he delivers remarks to the Nation’s Mayors on Transforming America’s Communities in the East Room
— for President Trump’s Legal Team–to be rested and sharp in Dems’ trickery and traps. They most likely will start speaking on Saturday
— for 100% of Republican Senators to stick together & stand with President Trump all the way
— may the House Professional Liars flop at Senate Impeachment “trial”
— that Justice be served on all Political Professional Liars
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build new WALLS with God’s speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for Good Health for REAL Americans and Trump Supporters around the World.
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Hold The Line *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Today’s ceremony, however, has very special meaning. Because today we are not merely transferring power from one Administration to another, or from one party to another – but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American People.”— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, January 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 284 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
So True….
That AN ENTIRE PARTY, senators and congressmen and women, sit silent while lie after lie is told, lies that SPLIT THE NATION, enrages me.
Spot on….they all are aiding and abetting these despicable deceptions and lies. They don”t care about the country called the United States of America. I was fuming about this earlier today.
The good news is this is all being documented on TV and in our brains. I hope when they vote, that their names will be on public record…permanently.
Don’t forget some of those in uniform, like Vindman, pretending to be something he’s not.
Sydney Powell said something big was going to drop Friday. It’s Friday. Can’t wait.
Chocolate chip cookies?
With her shimmering, glimmering blade
She will sing them a last serenade
Good Watch…
David Mamet often quoted here
Exclusive — David Mamet: Trump a ‘Great President,’ Left Has Been ‘Psychotic’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/23/david-mamet-trump-is-a-great-president-liberal-reaction-has-been-psychotic/
US informant may have received taxpayer funds to spy on Trump campaign, Grassley says
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/defense-department-informant-may-have-received-taxpayer-funds-to-spy-on-trump-campaign-grassley-suggests
Excerpt:
“The Department of Defense may have used taxpayer funds to pay longtime informant Stefan Halper, a Cambridge University professor, to recruit members of the Trump campaign as sources in the run-up to the 2016 election, Finance Committee Chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said in an explosive letter on Wednesday.”
Just started reading this.. I’m on Kamala Harris… Very interesting…
Here is 8 minutes of bone-chilling sociopathic psychobabble by Ivanka Trump’s buddy Ginni Rometty. If you’ve got kids or grandkids, and you want to know what the oligarchy has planned for them and their country, it’s 8 minutes well spent. Lock up the firearms before you watch it. https://youtu.be/FX5lWnkHYx4
Wow!
Today’s gonna be really, really big…..
In keeping with these two guys who followed is from another posting:
