January 23rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1099

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
DJT is a class actin reality
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Happy 15th Anniversary to the world’s Best President……
Donald J. Trump and his beautiful Wife and our FLOTUS, Melania!
(Sorry this greeting is a day later….Actual date is January 22, 2020
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “The poor will see and be glad—you who seek God, may your hearts live!
The Lord hears the needy and does not despise his captive people..” 🌟
-— Psalm 69:32-33
————–—
***Praise: President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in WH—Arrived back from Davos at 6:22pm ET
***Praise: President Trump & MAGA Team had a great ‘Day Two’ at Davos, representing USA very well!
***Praise: President Trump will be the first President to ever speak at March For Life on Friday
***Praise: Re: Day Two of Senate impeachment “trial”….Nothing new, same old >>Yak, lie…repeat..Yak, lie…repeat…Yak, yak yak and lying…Yawn ….ZZZZzzzzzzzzzz
***Praise: All of Schumer’s 11 Amendments were voted down..slapped down!
***Praise: “Impeachment Drama” has fired up the GOP base in support of Pres Trump; 1) Record Fundraising 2) Army of new Volunteers and 3) Drove about 1,000 GOP Candidates to run for House of Representatives
***Praise: Professional Liar Schiff wants more witnesses in Senate…so that means he had zero credible witnesses and no/weak proof-Bingo!
***Praise: USMCA is now sitting on President Trump’s desk in the Oval Office ready to be signed at Trump Time
***Praise: If true, Ran Paul said 45 GOP Senators are prepared to dismiss Impeachment charge. The other 5-8 still want to hear a little bit more.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection-safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they attend the Republican Nat’l Committee Winter Meeting at Doral in Miami, FL (Dep WH 2:45pm ET —Speak at 6pm ET ***Arr back at WH 10pm ET) (Whew! Our go-getting President Trump wears me out just typing about him! Lol with much JOY)
— for 100% of Republican Senators to stick together & stand with President Trump all the way
— for Senate Impeachment “trial”–may it all get resolved & dismissed quickly then go… Poof!
— that President Trump feel the love/support from Americans who has his back
— that Justice be served on all Coupmakers-Obstructionists-Professional Liars
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS with speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* USA Economic Boom *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Every four years, we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition. They have been magnificent. But….”— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, January 23, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 285 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/22/january-22nd-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1098/comment-page-2/#comment-7769080)
– – – – – –
Tuesday night update – 1/21/20 – (See link above.)
– Jeff Rainforth gives a little twitter update about his travels with Foreman Mike along the U.S./Mex border.
– Brian Kolfage tweet comparing Army Corps of Engineers wall and Fisher’s wall in Texas.
– Brian Kolfage tweet about having the water in Sunland Park, NM tested to see if Mexico’s pollution along the wall is affecting the water quality.
– – – – – –
Wednesday night update – 1/22/20
***Praise: H.B. 2084 passes out of AZ House Federal Relations Committee with 4-3 vote. Next it goes to a full house vote. This bill makes it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona
– Slideshow with 2 photos from Project 2. I’d estimate they have ~1.5 miles of wall built from starting point to the location they took the first photo (Same location as Foreman Mike’s Dec 4 video). Plus any additional sections of wall they may have built beyond in the opposite direction.
– Brian Kolfage tweet saying “.@WeBuildtheWall product placement gearing up for project 3! We already have a major construction equipment company!”
– Article: House committee OKs bill to allow landowners to build border walls without permits
– Slideshow with 13 photos from Project 1. (Jeff Rainforth)
– Misc. Q&A content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Although the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO for another week, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Looks like at least 1.5 miles have been completed as of ~ Wednesday (Jan 22). (Original estimate for completion was 8 to 10 days, depending on weather.)(Looks like Fisher will take longer than 10 days.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion.
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Slideshow with 2 photos from Project 2. Click arrow on photo.
The first photo appears to be the same location where Foreman Mike made his video on Dec 4th. In that video(@0:32) he stated they had 1.5 miles cleared while pointing from that position in the direction where the wall began. So from the left of the photo to where the wall began is about 1.5 miles. So they have at least 1.5 miles built so far, plus any additional sections of wall built in the other direction.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post – 1/22/20
WeBuildTheWall: We’re nearing completion of the second wall built using private funds, this section is 3.5 miles in Mission, TX along the Rio Grande. In a matter of a few days, this barrier will be done and preventing countless crossers who used to use the Rio Grande river as a way to easily make it into America.
We Build The Wall, Inc has built 4 miles of new wall in our FIRST year, which really only took us six months to complete with limited funds and property, compared to what the gov’t is capable of.
Q: Yes but it should be right down the middle of that *** river
WeBuildTheWall: That poses several construction issues that would not make the wall last the test of time.
WeBuildTheWall: James Dollison, Eric Lafferty is correct that there’s a treaty issue there and the International Boundaries and Water Commission (IBWC), that would never allow that to happen as the IBWC is like the “UN of the Rio Grande.” It’s a gov’t organization that is 50% owned/run by Mexico and the other 50% the US.
Q: Must be at least 30 foot high with razor wire middle and top.
WeBuildTheWall: Actually, the specialized design of this wall is as effective if not more than a 30ft tall wall with razor wire. The steel is treated to be extra slippery and for those attempting to climb it, they’d never make it over the top of each bollard with the razor-sharp spike on each one. Our incredible design and construction team, Fisher Industries, has thought of absolutely everything and innovated the most effective and formidable barrier.
Q: How will a rope ladder with grappling hook not defeat this design wise?
WeBuildTheWall: Eric Lafferty They crosser would still have to climb over razor sharp steel spikes on top. They can’t fling themselves over it…
Reposting photo to help visualize what the top of the wall will look like.
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post
Good Morning Stillwater! Yes that picture confirms we have passed the one mile marker for sure!
Very interesting the change in plans for a “silent” project #3! Line and learn I guess. Probably correct too!
Frustrates you and I though!
The bollard tips don’t look very intimating since they are cast so they can’t have really sharp edges or they would be difficult to extract out of the molds. Not to mention stacking for shipping and final installation.
In Africa all the cement/rock walls protecting homes are studded with broken glass up the sides of the walls with extra glass on top! Now you know where all the broken Coke-Cola bottles went!
African homes also have heavy steel bars over all the house windows! Many hire a night time guard too!
Often what African theives do is just stand outside open windows (or break glass) and using very long thin poles with various types of hooks, etc. to empty out closets of clothes, open drawers and extract whatever will fit through the steel bars. Needless to say they can strip a house of just about everything! Clever they are!
When I lived in Africa I always tried to split my stuff into 2 halves, in case I got robbed. The second half I stored at a friend’s strong room. The second half was just enough stuff to carry on if I lost the first half.
Another thing African homes often have is a strong thick cemented wall room with a thick steel door. This is a room the family can retreat to in case of a home invasion. Often they keep a big chest freezer in there to preserve scarce foods.
Africa an interesting place to visit, I have many stories to tell, but much less so to work!
Tweet with video.
Q: Good job, folks. But I don’t see any concertina wire on top of that
Brian Kolfage: Don’t need it when you have a smart wall
Reposting original tweet plus a reply.
Tweet with article.
House committee OKs bill to allow landowners to build border walls without permits – 1/22/20
https://tucson.com/news/local/house-committee-oks-bill-to-allow-landowners-to-build-border/article_8356f6ed-e0c4-5b06-8344-b2c0c99fa2b9.html
Excerpts (emphasis added):
– A House panel voted Wednesday to strip local governments of their ability to require permits before any landowner can build a wall along the border.
– The 4-3 party-line vote by the House Committee on Federal Relations came after testimony from former Colorado Congressman Tom Tancredo, now an advisory board member of We Build the Wall, told of problems his organization encountered when constructing a half-mile barrier in Sunland Park, N.M. along the Rio Grande River near El Paso.
– HB 2084, crafted by House Majority Leader Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, would bar cities, towns and counties from requiring a building permit if it to construct a wall “on or adjacent to the international boundary line” and the landowner has provided written consent.
– Facing questions of safety, Petersen agreed to add a requirement for the property owner to provide an affidavit from a professional engineer certifying that the wall was built “according to the plan and safety requirements.” But that would not have to be done until two months after the wall was done.
– The legislation drew strong support from Art Del Cueto. He is the vice president of the 16,000-member National Border Patrol Council as well as the president of the local union that represents agents in the Tucson sector.
– The measure now needs approval of the full House.
Slideshow with 13 photos from Project 1. Click on image then click left arrow on photo to see the rest.
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post: A few pics I shot of Airman Kolfage & Foreman Mike during media interviews last Friday & Saturday. Foreman Mike & I have been traveling in some heavy-duty cartel areas, doing videos, etc. Brian came out to our first border wall section in Sunland Park, NM for interviews. One news team flew in all the way from Norway. Lots going on right now. Mike & I are still on the border. Can’t share some pics & vids because of where we were because we don’t want our enemies finding out. The 3rd border wall section will be done in secret like the first one so we can avoid what happened on project 2. You can buy a personalized brick to be placed at our first wall or donate & all proceeds go for project 3. Thanks for your support, everyone! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Photo descriptions:
1: “Airman Kolfage during an interview at the top of our wall. Juarez, Mexico in the background.”
4: “The control room. Cameras & motion sensors run 24/7 on our border wall.” (Inside connex I showed a couple days ago.)
8: The gap where the government wall ends. (Same gap shown in tweets above.)
10: Beautiful view at night from the terrace.
11: “Foreman Mike at a government wall.” (The gap where the government ends. Photo taken from a distance.)
12: “Foreman Mike & Airman Kolfage driving down our 1st wall.”
13: “Personalized bricks that will be placed on the wall.”
Jeff Rainforth: A few pics I shot of Airman Kolfage & Foreman Mike at our first border wall project last weekend. Traveled to some serious cartel areas on the border in Texas before that. I’ll be on the border a few more weeks. Help us build more wall here: https://webuildthewall.us. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Q: You back from your #video walkabout in #cartel country?
Jeff Rainforth: I’ll be on the border a few more weeks. probably not in areas like we were, but maybe haha
Donald Trump will become the first president in U.S. history to speak at the March for Life on Friday on the National Mall.
“Every person — the born and unborn, the poor, the downcast, the disabled, the infirm, and the elderly — has inherent value.
Although each journey is different, no life is without worth or is inconsequential; the rights of all people must be defended.
On National Sanctity of Human Life Day, our Nation proudly and strongly reaffirms our commitment to protect the precious gift of life at every stage, from conception to natural death.”
NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim January 22, 2020, as National Sanctity of Human Life Day.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/proclamation-national-sanctity-human-life-day-2020/
Trump Retweet
SD, more on the Ken Vogel story about Burisma circa late 2015/early 2016 as described by Kim Strassel and Lee Smith on Laura Ingraham tonight? A different “whistleblower” is discussed. Any idea what/who? Other Treepers? Thanks!
And…who put on Beauregard’s lips?! Goodness!
LikeLike
Not a different one, the SAME one. He’s the guy signing in all the Ukraine “guests” into the WH in Jan 2016.
At least, that was my impression.
Seems big.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Laura Ingraham segment on whistleblower, State Dept emails, and Ken Vogel starts around the 31:02 mark.
Jay Sekulow, President Trump’s personal lawyer, signaled on Wednesday that the White House will not try to dismiss the impeachment case against his client.
Sekulow said he’s not interested in making a motion to dismiss because the impeachment case is “ridiculous.”
“I want to let them try their case, and we want to try our case because we believe without a question the president will be acquitted,” he told reporters. “There is not a doubt.
https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/479499-sekulow-indicates-white-house-not-interested-in-motion-to-dismiss-impeachment
It occurred to me that successfully dismissing the case would prevent the President’s team from revealing damning information about the coup and the roles and criminal activities of very important people who were/are DS co-conspirators.
Such information has been successfully hidden/repressed by Barr and Gray, and they have no control over the President’s defense team. It may be the only way information gets declassified. Go for it.
Brad Parscale:
Does anyone know why Bloomberg hates DJT? Apparently this goes back a way. Just saw one of his ads that we’ll be stuck with through the election and he accuses POTUS of being a dangerous demagogue that he warned about in 2016 and now DJT must be removed. We’re going to see a lot more of this crap before it’s over.
Because he has a pair.
CHINA
Beginning to?
Trump Retweet
Ya know it’s not going well for your case when CW can’t make excuses for you…
Chris Wallace calls out Adam Schiff for “completely misrepresenting” comments in Senate impeachment trial.
In other words, caught lying again.
Trump Retweet
Dear Adam Schiff, would love to have you as my permanent guest. You don’t have to come right now, but why delay it?
Sincerely yours, your real father, Satan
On behalf of all my sane country men and women, I hereby apologize to both God and Darwin for the complete fuster cluck that is Congress.
Florida Voters Reject Impeachment, Back Trump in New Poll
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/florida-voters-reject-impeachment-back-trump-in-new-poll/
What’s to stop the Republican senators who Schiff and Nadler accused of treason from subpoenaing both of them to testify under oath?
They can both be proven to be liars and exposed to the entire country. This would negate any potential electoral damage that Schiff and Nadler did to them with their lies.
“Mr. Schiff, are you willing to testify under oath here today that every statement you made in any of your presentations here in the senate was true and correct?”
Schiff will have to either perjure himself or take the 5th.
So if my sinus infection from hell keeps me home from work tomorrow, would those who have been able to watch the shampeachment clown show think it may worsen my symptoms if I watch any of it? 😄………🤧
Think I’ll just put Rush on instead.
While it won’t worsen the symptoms from your sinus infection, it will give you a whole lot of additional symptoms, such as projectile vomiting.
Bang your head against a wall..way more entertaining.
Headbanging will just give you a concussion and won’t shake the sinus infection. Try a salt water solution up the nose. Nitti pots or you can just lie down and stick a salt water soaked tissue or piece of washcloth and let some salt water dribble back in. Uncomfortable but it helped my wife.
TO RUSH OR RUSH’S PEOPLE:
I adore the MahaRushie and think he is one of the most patriotic and important voices in America. Rush, please get off the defensive. We are all furious. We all have cold anger. We all know democracy is being thwarted by the evil in DC. We will win. But we have to stop reacting to them and start speaking truth – targeting their behavior, their lies, and their corruption … instead of accepting their narratives and constantly defending the BS. You always said when you have to explain you are losing. We must start pointing out them instead of focusing on them in relation to Trump.
Just an observation from an avid listener.
