President Trump Davos, World Economic Forum – Recap Video

The White House shares a recap video from Davos 2020.
Made me so happy to watch the video. Greatest President ever!
Best president in my lifetime (and I’ve been alive for a lot of years).
Yes he is YY4U.
I was also thinking about Pres Trump family, how his children stand up next to the children of so many other “leaders” in DC.
Joe Bidens loser son and so many of the other middle aged “kids” out there taking up space in the world and doing very little else.
There is no one living that can compare or compete with him. As I remarked yesterday…he is the GOAT. We are admonished in the Holy Scriptures to give thanks in all things. I thank thee Lord God Almighty for this President.
Is it possible to curse with godly joy at how our wonderful flawed President handles his presidential duties?
I say, “F—-K Yeah”. I’m one happy and thankful AMERICAN who loathes our government.
Trump for Rushmore 🕶
This President reminds me that if God is for you, no one can stand against you.
Jeesh. Just jeesh.
Trump for Rushmore. 🇺🇸
He speaks, and the world listens.
Exactly as it should be.
Fabulous summary!
Please God bless President Trump and God bless America. Amen, in His precious name.
That was a really nice little 60 second video. It will make for a wonderful campaign commercial in the coming few months. I wonder if they are still ridiculing Trump behind his back over in Europe. Ha! Who cares?
Way better than that weird “how dare you?” girl.
