Tuesday January 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Two Sides Of One Coin
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
“I will very gladly spend and be spent for you; though the more abundantly I love you, the less I be loved” (II Cor. 12:15).
The true man of God will faithfully serve the congregation which the Lord has entrusted to him without thought of reward. Like Paul, he will “gladly spend and be spent” for them even if his toil and sacrifice go unappreciated. Where the congregation is too small to support him fully he will cheerfully engage in enough secular work to supply the deficiency. This is as it should be for, in ministering to his people, he is serving God.
But there is another side to this coin, for Christian assemblies should appreciate the ministries of their pastors in their behalf. This is especially so where the minister gives himself unstintingly for his flock.
It is a sad fact that too many pastors are grossly underpaid. Most of the members of the congregation would not be willing to live on the low economic level on which they keep their pastor and his family living for years on end. He must be willing to sacrifice, but they must not be deprived of any of the luxuries to which they are accustomed. They do not realize how discouraging it can be for the pastor and his family to constantly have to do without, while the better- off members of the congregation hardly notice.
This is why the Apostle Paul reproved the Corinthians and declares: “Even so hath the Lord ordained that they which preach the gospel should live of the gospel” (I Cor. 9:14). And this, too, is why he wrote to the large-hearted Philippians:
“I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me. Notwithstanding ye have well done, that ye did communicate with my affliction ….Not that I desire a gift, but I desire fruit that may abound to your account” (Phil. 4:13-17).
Where true, Bible-believing pastors are concerned, let’s not be Corinthians; let’s be Philippians.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/two-sides-of-one-coin/
2 Corinthians 12:15 And I will very gladly spend and be spent for you; though the more abundantly I love you, the less I be loved.
1 Corinthians 9:14 Even so hath the Lord ordained that they which preach the gospel should live of the gospel.
Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
14 Notwithstanding ye have well done, that ye did communicate with my affliction.
15 Now ye Philippians know also, that in the beginning of the gospel, when I departed from Macedonia, no church communicated with me as concerning giving and receiving, but ye only.
16 For even in Thessalonica ye sent once and again unto my necessity.
17 Not because I desire a gift: but I desire fruit that may abound to your account.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Truth. If you have old friends, you can count yourself lucky.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
God Bless Our Great President And Our Country
President Trump Needs All Our Prayers
In Jesus Name Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our incredible, magnificent, God-created earth…
Hans Zimmer – “Time” from the film INCEPTION
Have a blessed day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mashup…
LikeLike
LikeLike
Scientists Confirm Unborn Children Feel Pain During Abortions, as Early as 12 Weeks
By Micaiah Bilger – January 20, 2020 | 11:02AM LONDON, ENGLAND
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/20/scientist-confirms-unborn-children-feel-pain-during-abortions-as-early-as-12-weeks/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Note to Taliban: Never, ever, mess with a Gurka! In 15min of combat he fired 400 rounds and threw 17 grenades, fighting off 15 attackers.
LikeLike