January 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1097

— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
God Bless America…Land that I Love….
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “As for me, I am afflicted and hurting;
may your deliverance, God, establish me on high.” 🌟 -— Psalm 69:29
————–—
***Praise: Peaceful 2A Rally in Virginia. Opposition schemes didn’t happened. PTL!
***Praise: Susan B. Anthony List said it will spend $52 million to re-elect President Trump to protect his pro-life agenda
***Praise: “The state of #TeamTrump is “better than it even was in 2016 and better than it was 3 months ago,” says campaign manager Brad Parscale
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24 hr-protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they travel many legs to Davos and attend various meetings at Davos with success (***Arr in Zurich 2:25am ET–various legs of traveling–then give opening speech at 5:30am ET and many bilats–Founder/Executive Chairman of WEF(Davos),Pres. of Eur. Commission, Pres. of Swiss Confederation, PM of Pakistan, RON at 2PM ET) (Note: RON=Remain Over Night and 6 hour difference from ET the time I’m using. For local time there, check Sundance article when he’ll post it)
— for Senate Impeachment “trial”–may it all get resolved & dismissed quickly then go… Poof!
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans who has his back at all times
— that Justice be served on all those Coupmakers and Obstructionists
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS with speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico fighting to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for thorough investigations and arrests of those involved in Puerto Rico warehouse crimes–Warehouses full of emergency supplies withheld and hidden that was supposed to go to people needing aid after the hurricane and earthquakes
— for our wonderful twitter Patriots, fighting to seek truth and expose lies and some gifted with a sense of humor
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Patriots Vs Tyrants *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Chief Justice Roberts, President Carter, President Clinton, President Bush, President Obama, fellow Americans, and people of the world: Thank you.
We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people. Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for years to come.”— (Jan 20, 2017 Inaugural Address)
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, January 21, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 287 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Events today in Virginia reminded me of the battle for Stalingrad; a cabalof petty wannabes got themselves surrounded by superior armed forces . Some pundits opined
Governor Ralphie ” two gun ” Northam had created a” killing ground ” for his pro-gun opposition inside a chain-link barrier . He didn’t reckon with a reported 20,000 armed citizens surrounding the capitol and his ” killing ground ” . Apparently antifa had a better strategic appreciation as they were mostly quiet and unable to incite those inside or outside Northam’s Wall into testing it . Net result ? No Charlottesville; just a peaceful demonstration by armed citizens seeking redress from their government by a unified multi-racial, multi-gendered crowd giving lie to the fake news media hype .
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/20/january-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1096/comment-page-1/#comment-7762326)
– – – – – –
Monday night update – 1/20/20
– Tweet with 2 photos of the wall at Project 2.
– Tweet with drone video at Project 1 of Mexican marines illuminated by wall stadium lights.
– Posted 2 older videos of the connex hut from which the security cameras are monitored at Project 1.
– Misc. content.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Althouth the Temporary Restraining Order(s) we in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (off for the holidays), after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although he extended the TRO for another week, Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12) and work is progressing well. Approx. 1,500ft. completed as of Tuesday (Jan 14) evening. (To be completed 8 to 10 days later, depending on weather.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(Update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$42 million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with 2 pictures from Project 2.
Brian Kolfage: The 3.5 mile Rio Grande border wall is inching closer to completion! Incredible job Fisher Industries, you guys are **** patriots putting your money where your mouth is to protect this nation!
Q: I don’t know why existing contractors building the wall for the government are so **** slow. They take months building a mile
Brian Kolfage: They aren’t vertically integrated like @FisherSandG. Others sub it all out and are not qualified enough.
Good morning Stillwater:. Guessing as of Monday WBTW has 4500 feet of wall done!
I am guessing Fisher is only building 2 shifts hi a day between 6 AM to 9 PM. An easy “eight” as we used to call it!
This might have something to do with cold night time temperatures during the winter months.
When I worked near Gallup, New Mexico, at a coal mine near Window Rock, Arizona, on the Navaho Indian Reservation, daytime temperatures would get above freezing, say 40 plus degrees but at night the temperatures can get well below freezing! This wouldn’t be good for the concrete to freeze.
Now I will admit I was working farther north and also at a higher elevation so temperature swings were much greater. Sometimes I would have 6 inches of snow on my car and when I drove into Gallup, it would merely be raining! Everybody would stare at me wondering where the hell I had come from!
I loved my time in New Mexico!
I was supposed to spend the winter working in coal mine near Estavan, in southen Saskatchewan. In early October I was transferred down to Gallup and the guy who was going to Gallup ended up in Estavan instead! I can tell you he never forgave me for that! Winters in Saskatchewan are brutally cold due to never ending winds!
One of a few wonderful blessing in my life!
Tweet with drone video at Project 1.
Brian Kolfage Instagram post: BUSTED! No one goes undetected at our wall with the stadium lighting. These are the Mexican Marines who patrol the border.
Tweet with 3 pictures.
Brian Kolfage: Who made the monument marker? @WeBuildtheWall is going to make a deduction monument for slain agents. Would like to hire them
Anthony Porvaznik: Some of our very talented agents made it, thanks!
This is an older video which I’ve never seen before as it was only posted on Foreman Mike’s Facebook account. This is the first video I’ve see where Foreman Mike shows a closeup of the tower and connex at Project 1.
Foreman Mike Facebook video – 10/14/19
1:20 – Camera number 4, the most important camera of all, you’ll be able to see live the bad guys that try to sneak through the pass where we haven’t completed wall yet. That wall is hopefully coming soon.
(I don’t think this camera was made available to watch live.)
Reposting this older video as it shows the inside of the connex mentioned above.
Foreman Mike showing monitors for cameras from within the connex – 9/24/19
***Additional tweets***
Brian Kolfage: 75 individuals were apprehended by USBP and AMO agents in TX on Wednesday. Immigration checks revealed the individuals were in the country illegally from the countries of Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
Article: CBP Finds Two Human Smuggling ‘Stash Houses’ in Rio Grande Valley – 1/16/20
https://therundownnews.com/2020/01/cbp-finds-two-human-smuggling-stash-houses-in-rio-grande-valley/
Thanks Stillwater!
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Just a reminder; when you see Presidential approval rating of, for example 51%, that DOES NOT mean 51% of respondents said the approve of the POTUS. Thats NOT how it works.
To get a better understanding, political wisdom says any first term POTUS, who a year before reelection, has a rating above 40% has a decent chance of being reelected, low to mid 40’s is comfortable, and high 40’s, (48-49) a shoe-in.
So, 51 is yuge, even if you don’t add 7-10 pts. FYI
Now *this* is a great tweet.
Praying that more and more west Coast Dems wake up to this FACT.
Today in Seattle….. (kudos to all who live there and still believe in the Constitution, you people have more stomach and grit than I was able to muster!).
Anyway, a group of Black Trump Supporters hosted an MLK event and were roundly lambasted and insulted by Antifa fascists (Big. Surprise. NOT.)
But check this woman out who speaks to them from the steps! She would be an AWESOME replacement for Sawant on the Seattle City Council :
This tweet’s from August. But check out how *calm* and *nice* this guy is as he tries to retrieve his MAGA hat from the Antifa Fascist:
I want a tax! The pale rider tax. Then I can be rich like Liz, isn’t that the idea?
Pro-Life Group Launches $52 Million Campaign to Support President Trump, Activate Pro-Life Voters
https://www.lifenews.com/2020/01/17/pro-life-group-launches-52-million-campaign-to-support-president-trump-activate-pro-life-voters/?fbclid=IwAR0hpT_34Y7RKjyDj5R912O9CI2ndejdakGEt162DCnjSvNNbrUMWUHS9lA
Excerpt:
Today Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) and its partner super PAC, Women Speak Out PAC, announced plans for the 2020 Campaign that include boots on the ground, voter contact mail, phone calls, and digital ads, and is part of the organizations’ overall $52 million budget for the 2020 cycle.
The SBA List ground team has already visited more than 460,000 homes across battleground states this election cycle and is currently visiting voters in Arizona, Florida, and North Carolina. The team will expand in phases to Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin and will make four million visits to voters overall before Election Day.
The massive campaign is designed to turn out as many pro-life voters as possible to support candidates, especially for President Donald Trump
