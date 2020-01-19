January 19th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1095

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Week Of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
God Bless America…Land that I Love….
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.
And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus..” 🌟 -— Philippians 4:6-7
————–—
***Praise: President Trump said, “….The Best is Yet to Come.”
***Praise: 95% approval rating from the Republican Party this past week
***Praise: 51% approval rating from Rassmussen poll this past week
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Austin, TX American Farm Bureau Annual Federation Convention to Speak (Dep MAL, FL 2:15pm ET, Speak 6pmET (5pm CT) ***Arr back in WH about 10:50pm ET)
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans who know the “impeachment” charges is a hoax and that President Trump is innocent
— for President Trump’s well-being and wisdom
— that Justice be served on all those Coupmakers and Obstructionists
— for House/Senate Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to boomerang back on them
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS with speed
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Mexico fighting to hold their southern border against their own southern invasion
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* The Best Is Yet To Come *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We worship God, not government.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday, January 19, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 289 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
