Saturday January 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
It’s Caturday! 🐱
My son lives in Richmond, a block down the street from the State Capitol. I am worried about him being there this weekend. Please pray for the safety of everyone.
🙂
I’m posting this piece to honor our friends, compatriots, who are gathering in Richmond to defend our 2nd Amendment rights against the unconstitutional coercive gun-control “reforms” of Virginia’s progressive elected politicians. 2nd Amendment supporters who want to defend our constitutional rights are already being demonized by the New York Times and Virginia’s progressive governor and politicians as “extremists” and “white supremacists”. Antifa—paid thugs organized and supporeted with George Soros money—have announced its intention to show up.
I would never attempt to speak for everyone here but the fight to protect our 2nd Amendment is vital to the preservation of our liberty and freedom. Their are forces of evil arrayed against our people. I wish them well.
As do I.
That said, it looks like we have it to do.
I think it’s pretty safe to say you indeed are speaking for everyone here, Garrison… Thank you for the reminder… and for the beautiful piece.
Happy Caterday, Treepers!
Paul Tells Others About His Gospel
It is true that now there is but one gospel and God’s anathema is pronounced upon any who would presume to proclaim any other (Gal.1:8,9), but those who suppose that Paul proclaimed the same good news which the twelve before him had proclaimed, should carefully read Galatians 2:1-9.
The twelve had been proclaiming our Lord’s kingdom rights in “the gospel of the kingdom”. The kingdom having been rejected, however, God raised up Paul to proclaim “the Gospel of the Grace of God” (Acts 20:24). In Galatians 1:11,12, this apostle declares:
“But I certify you, brethren, that the gospel which was preached of me is not after man, for I neither received it of man, neither was I taught it, but by the revelation of Jesus Christ.”
This is only one of many passages in which he declares that he was commissioned to proclaim a special message by the glorified Lord Himself (Eph.3:1-4; Rom.16:25; etc.).
Now in Galatians 2:2, the apostle states: “I went up by revelation[God sent him] and communicated unto them [the apostles and elders at Jerusalem] that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles….” But was he not merely checking to make sure that he and they were preaching the same good news? No, for he goes on to say: “But [I went] privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain”.
Verses 7 and 9 then go on to tell how “they saw” and “perceived” the grace that had been given to Paul, so that they publicly and officially gave him “the right hands of fellowship”, acknowledging him as the apostle of grace, sent to the world with a message of grace:
“Being justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom.3:24).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/paul-tells-others-about-his-gospel/
Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed. 9 As we said before, so say I now again, If any man preach any other gospel unto you than that ye have received, let him be accursed.
Galatians 2:1 Then fourteen years after I went up again to Jerusalem with Barnabas, and took Titus with me also. 2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain. 3 But neither Titus, who was with me, being a Greek, was compelled to be circumcised:
4 And that because of false brethren unawares brought in, who came in privily to spy out our liberty which we have in Christ Jesus, that they might bring us into bondage: 5 To whom we gave place by subjection, no, not for an hour; that the truth of the gospel might continue with you. 6 But of these who seemed to be somewhat, (whatsoever they were, it maketh no matter to me: God accepteth no man’s person:) for they who seemed to be somewhat in conference added nothing to me:
7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter; 8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:) 9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
26 But now is made manifest, and by the scriptures of the prophets, according to the commandment of the everlasting God, made known to all nations for the obedience of faith:
