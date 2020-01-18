January 18th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1094

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Dear MAGA Diary,
What a Victorious Whirlwind this week (Jan 12-18) has been!
#President Trump and FLOTUS attended LSU vs Clemson game
#KAG Rally in WI
#US-China Phase One Trade Agreement Signed
#Constitutional Prayers in Public Schools/Religious Freedom Day Proclamation
#USMCA –passed by Senate with 89-10 votes
#LSU Football Champs visited the White House and President Trump
#Fundraiser in Mar-A-Lago, Florida
#Stock Market hit new highs, 4 out of 5 times this week
We Win…Democrats loses, as usual, this week
————————————————————————————————–
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
About the opposition:
🌟 “May their dining tables entrap them, and become a snare for their allies.
May their eyes be blinded and may their bodies tremble continuously..” 🌟
-— Psalm 69:22-23
————–—
***Praise: President Trump and LSU had a great time rocking the White House
***Praise: Winning….Stock Market 3 indexes record high (#144 times)
***Praise: Today (Friday)Trump Admin plans to roll back Michelle Obama’s unpopular lunch rules and today (Friday) also happens to be Michelle Obama’s birthday.
——–
***Traitor vs Patriot: >>Dishonorable SOTH Pelosi signed fake Articles of Impeachment with pens that cost American Taxpayers $15,000.
>>Honorable President Trump signed the $200 Billion US-China Trade Agreement with a two-buck Sharpie.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— that President Trump feel the love and support from 63 plus million Americans who know the “impeachment” charges is a hoax and that President Trump is innocent
— for President Trump’s well-being and a time of relaxation on Saturday
— for President Trump’s family….Melania, the children, the grandchildren and other relatives and close friends….for his staff, Admin and his cabinet
— that Justice be served on all those Coupmakers
— for House/Senate Dems/Uni Party’s schemes/plots to back fired onto themselves
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they build more new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* America First *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We will not let anyone push God from the public square.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, January 18, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 290 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
Thank you for this prayer in this tremendous week.
🙏🏻
Not me, Laura….
>>>I will always remember on 9-24-2019, Nasty Nancy announcing the illegal Articles of Impeachment while our President Trump was at the UN ready to give his best speech.
>>>I will always remember on 12-4-2019 the Evil Dems holding the hearing with law professors when our President Trump was attending the important NATO meetings.
>>>I will always remember on 1-15-2020, Nasty Nancy sending the fake Impeachment Articles 10 minutes after our President Trump signed an historic trade deal with China that no other president has ever been able to accomplish.
The Dems are jealous, sore losers who just will NOT give up their “candy”. Instead they just throw their hissy-fit tantrums not caring they are putting our President Trump and our country in danger. Traitors.
Trump Retweet
👇
After Davos, Sec Mnuchin will give a talk at Chatham House, London on 25 January👇
Lloyd George Centennial Lecture on the Future of the Global Order: A Conversation With Steven T Mnuchin
As part of the launch of Chatham House’s centenary celebrations, US Secretary of the Treasury Steven T Mnuchin will reflect on the future of the global order.
(Due to the expected popularity of this event, this event will be balloted. Please register your interest for the event by 11:59pm on Wednesday 22 January. Successful registrants – selected at random – will be notified on Thursday 23 January.) 👍
https://www.chathamhouse.org/event/lloyd-george-centennial-lecture-future-global-order-conversation-steven-t-mnuchin
(Hope he reads Boris the riot act on Huawei)
Ha, this was in the Telegraph. good luck son if you don’t drop the sidling with Huawei.
👇
UK expected to open trade talks with U.S. before negotiating with EU – the Telegraph
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to start trade talks with the United States before negotiating with the European Union, the Telegraph bit.ly/3anPPP2 reported on Friday.
Johnson is poised to seek cabinet authorisation to open trade talks directly with the United States on a visit to Washington next month, the Telegraph said, citing U.S. diplomats.
The final decision has not yet been taken and different scenarios are being looked at by British ministers, the newspaper added.
https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-britain-eu-usa-trade-idUKKBN1ZG2JE?taid=5e22853da1146300016ecc71&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter
WP does not like the word ‘diddling’. It’s on the record.🤣
Oh, and read this report on the mental gymnastics both the UK and Germany have and are going through over prevarication on letting Huawei build their 5G networks.
https://www.aspistrategist.org.au/can-the-core-and-edge-of-a-5g-network-really-be-separated/
Until I got to the “white house” part, I thought that was describing Ghislaine Maxwell …
I posted this question in a previous story. Although the “allegations” against the President involve the Ukraine, why hasn’t anyone asked the reason that Robert Mueller with his unlimited resources to investigate the President find ANYTHING that touched on the Ukraine? Did he and his horrible minions do such a sloppy job that nothing was found, or was there absolutely nothing to be found? We never saw the “scope memo,” but you can bet they wouldn’t have restricted themselves to anything that they thought could be twisted into something that would hurt the President.
There’s plenty about Ukraine in the Mueller Report. It’s just all tied to Manafort’s work for Yanukovich & his efforts to resolve bad blood w/ Deripaska
Reader App for full thread:
Someone posted this last night. Part 1 of French journalists’ genealogy of the Trump Impeachment. Check the comments. Facebook started throttling it immediately
Huh. That comment got deleted. The description was also edited.
