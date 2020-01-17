Friday January 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, that is incredible! Thanks for the fun post!
LikeLike
LikeLike
The Significance Of The Resurrection
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In his great Epistle to the Romans, St. Paul introduces himself immediately as “a bondslave of Jesus Christ, called to be an apostle,” to proclaim God’s good news about Christ.
Paul’s “gospel of the grace of God” was essentially about the Lord Jesus Christ. He was always talking about Christ. His epistles are filled with Christ. Christ, in his message, was everything. This is in striking contrast to much of our modern preaching and evangelism, which is not Christ-centered, but man-centered.
The gospel Paul proclaimed was God’s good news about Christ and His power and glory in defeating Satan, overcoming death, paying for sin and nailing the Law to His cross.
This is why the Apostle calls his message “the good news of the glory of Christ” (II Cor. 4:4). To enter experientially into the truth of this good news is the greatest blessing one can possibly experience.
In Verse 4 of his introduction to the Roman Epistle, the Apostle declares that Christ was powerfully declared to be the Son of God “by the resurrection from the dead.”
The resurrection of Christ had been both prophesied and proclaimed as a historical fact before Paul, but to Paul was committed a special message of good news concerning the resurrection. In his God-given message, Christ was raised from the dead to demonstrate that as God the Son He had paid the full penalty for sins that would have sunk a world to hell. Thus the Apostle writes to Timothy, his son in the faith:
“Consider what I say, and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
“Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David [this is how Christ had formerly been known] was raised from the dead according to my gospel, wherein I suffer trouble as an evildoer, even unto bonds” (II Tim. 2:7-9).
Read the Epistles of Paul and see how salvation by grace through faith always hinges upon the finished work of Christ for our redemption. “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.”
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-significance-of-the-resurrection/
2 Corinthians 4:4 In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.
Romans 1:4 And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead:
2 Timothy 2:7 Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
9 Wherein I suffer trouble, as an evil doer, even unto bonds; but the word of God is not bound.
Acts 16:30 And brought them out, and said, Sirs, what must I do to be saved?
31 And they said, Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house.
LikeLike
Pointman
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Music Til’ Dawn” sponsored by American Airlines was broadcast on several American radio stations. As a teenager, I listened to it late into the night and early morning while everyone else was sleeping. I was captivated by the program’s urbane sophistication and, of course, it’s choice of music like this. My late night listening to KRLD (50,000 wats in Dallas) showed me a world, different from my own, that I decided I would visit as soon as I could.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
One reason why the 20th was called “The American Century”. 🙂
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
THE LETHAL COMBO – B2 SPIRIT STEALTH BOMBER & MOP
DEFENSE UPDATES – Published on Jan 16, 2020
“In this video Defense Updates analyzes why B2 Spirit armed with GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator is a non-nuclear option that Iran has no answer to.”
LikeLike
So this is a sad story to tell. As many here may know, the drummer and lyricist for the band Rush, Neil Peart, passed away last week due to brain cancer. I happened to be listening to the Deep Tracks channel on SiriusXM while driving and they had an interview with him from 2015 that they were replaying. He seemed to be a smart and engaging person for the most part, but then for some reason the host brought religion into the conversation, and it went into a disappointing direction from there.
Peart and the host ridiculed southern church signs and the passage in the Bible that says “lean not on your own understanding” and mocked that as basically meaning Christians were unthinking, brainwashed people. Any Christian knows that passage is referring to our inability to understand the things of God with our own worldly hearts and minds, not that we should become mind numbed robots. It’s sad that an intelligent person like Peart would reject something so confidently like he did in that interview when he was so obviously ignorant of biblical context.
I liked Rush to a point but always felt there was a certain coldness to alot of their music. Maybe there was a reason for that. Sad that someone as influential as Peart who had a platform to speak to alot of people would be so foolish in the area of faith. But as the Bible says, the wisdom of man is foolishness to God. Sadly, Peart proved that to be so true.
LikeLike
If you can, play this full screen…
The magnificent landscape of Iceland, a cinematic footage in 4K by drone
Enjoy the ultimate scenic beauty of Iceland! – Published on Dec 22, 2017
Main locations in the video: Mývatn (0:13,1:00,1:14), Askja (0:26), Seljalandsfoss (0:47) Vik, Fjaðrárgljúfur (1:21,1:49), Vatnajökull (1:30,1:48), Reynisfjara Black Sand Beach (1:34), Hraunfossar(2:06), Fjallsárlón Glacial Lagoon (2:26), Goðafoss (2:43), Rauðisandur Beach (2:53,3:57), Hvitserkur (3:06), Strokkur Geysir (3:23).
Music: “Destiny” by Months
LikeLike