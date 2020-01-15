January 15th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1091

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Year Of KAG ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
Rallies: Willdwood, NJ on Jan 28-7pm ET, Des Moines IA, Jan 30-8pmET
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
—————–
🌟 “Let neither the floodwaters overwhelm me nor let the deep swallow me up,
nor the mouth of the well close over me.” 🌟 -— Psalm 69:15
————–—
***Praise: Massive WI Rally a huge success–everyone had a great time
***Praise: Stock Market News…another record high for the 3 indexes #141 Times
***Praise: Sec. Eugene Scalia and CoS Mulvaney: “Deregulation has been the unsung economic success story of the Trump administration,”
***Praise: U.S. consumer confidence continued to be optimistic
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating among farmers is at new all time high–82%!
***Praise: USMCA to increase America’s agricultural exports by an estimated $2.2 billion…and to add $68.2B to US economy, Winning!
***Praise: Dems debate (1-14-20) candidates are still proving themselves to be liars and hypocrites…another night of bulldozing themselves
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team esp during the trade signing event with China at 11;30am ET today (Wed)
— for our military in the Middle East and elsewhere—Ps 91:11: “For He will give His angels charge concerning you, To guard you in all your ways.”
— for demented Speaker of the House and her thugs — Psalm 34:21: “Affliction will slay the wicked, and those who hate the righteous will be condemned.”
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns, to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof– 17 down 12 to go….POOF!
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military, ICE, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they go back to work building new WALLS
— for Mexico to honor their promises to President Trump about invaders/cartels
— for Iranian Freedom Fighters and elsewhere
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Victory Over Evil *🇺🇸*
🦅 “Our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast. Under construction are many hypersonic missiles.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday, January 15, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 293 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” Win
President Trump and MAGA Team are safely back in the WH now.
————————————–
Date: January 15, 2020 at 12:15:02 AM
Subject: In town pool report #6 / back at WH & lid
We have a travel/photo lid. Goodnight.
————————————–end
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/01/14/january-14th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1090/comment-page-1/#comment-7745723)
– – – – – –
Tuesday night update – 1/14/20
– 🧱 Univision news video of the new wall going up on Project 2. This was probably filmed Monday as a larger stretch of wall is shown than the video I posted yesterday (Sunday footage).
– 2 drone videos of Project 1.
– 1 photo from Project 1.
– Tweet about Project’s 3 & 4 moving along and Trump being briefed on one of them yesterday.
– Misc. tweets.
– – – – – –
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.) (2 days of posts here & here.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: Fisher Industries and crews were able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing (while still working within the limits set by the Temporary Restraining Order) up through Dec 12th, after which they agreed to stop until Jan 4th, the day after the amended TRO expired.
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Although Judge Crane extended the TRO another week to Jan 9, he lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher may now continue to shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Randy Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 Fisher was able to begin installing bollards on Sunday (Jan 12). (To be completed 8 to 10 days later.)
***Praise: (Reported on 12/11/19)… Although WBTW doesn’t have $50 million for Project 2, as a result of the success on Project 1, investors have united to come together to secure that stretch of the border on Project 2.
(1/13/20 update)… Fisher is taking the lead on Project 2 and is covering most of the money for the wall costing ~$40+ million. (Haven’t heard any more about other investors with the exception of WBTW as a minor investor. Not sure what the discrepancy is between 40M and 50M; perhaps it’s because Fisher plans to sell Project 2 back to the government for $14M per mile ~ $49M for 3.5mi.)
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise:🇺🇸 (12/22/19)… Brian Kolfage was awarded Patriot of the Year award by Turning Point USA at their Student Action Summit for his work with WBTW in helping to securing our border.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 2; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted (w/ no new TROs) until completion (~ 8 to 10 days later).
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal team, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, and other projects.
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that WBTW/Fisher Industries can rapidly complete large sections of wall, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that this wall would prove that the design is sound and they are able to safely and effectively build it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley (Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain)
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW to build 250 miles on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW’s projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
(This, in addition to ongoing fundraising from public/investors, will allow WBTW/Fisher Industries to continue to self fund projects, build their reputation/resume, while they continue to pursue other avenues which could lead to government contracts down the road.)
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Brian Kolfage retweet with video of construction. – (1:58)
Stillwater:. Wasn’t able to watch video but from the picture at least 500 feet of wall exists!
Maybe WBTW’s film guy hasn’t arrived yet?
Still not sure if Fisher is putting up 40 or 56 feet of wall panels at a time. Guessing just 40 feet for now. Maybe cement supply is limited?
But what I see is encouraging!
Jeff Rainforth probably arrived Sunday. Maybe they are letting the media get first shot at footage while WBTW collects and organizes their own.
I counted the bollards in different videos & pictures on the rack and CATs and it holds 36 bollards.
36 bollards x 8in./bol. = 288 inches
36 spaces (35 between bol. + 1 extra at end) x 5 in. gap = 180 inches
288in. + 175in. = 468in. / 12 = 39 foot wide section per CAT excavator
Edit:
288in. + 180in. = 468in.
Stillwater: Your calculations back up my eye guess of just 40 feet of panels per Cat. Likely 40 feet of panels is just easier all around to handle for everybody.
56 feet of panels might just be a little temperamental to handle?
Sometimes in practice less is faster! Construction is funnyw like that sometimes!
You’re probably right about it being easier to handle.
Another thing I just thought of is that they just improved the patent for this project by adding 2 smaller hydraulics to the hanger. Maybe these smaller hydraulics have trouble fine tuning movement on a wider section.
LikeLike
Stillwater:. Sometimes things like this just happen depending upon how confident or comfortable the work crews are. These are the intangibles of construction!
Q: We Build The Wall hardly put up any funds for this wall, Tommy Fisher said in court. This is just another one of your frauds, scams.
Brian Kolfage: Well no ***, we don’t have $40 million hot rod… pump your brakes. We said we were a small investor in this project from day 1 because we are working on 2 other projects and are spending our donor money wisely. Our movement has grown to more wall builders!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with drone video from Project 1. – (0:53)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with drone video from Project 1. – (0:57)
Q: Tommy Fisher, of @FisherSandG, said in federal court, under oath, that We Build the Wall provided very little of the costs to build. Fisher put up their own money. Where did most of the money go, Brian?
Brian Kolfage: lol you are a clown the el paso wall we paid 100% of it. The mission wall we have 4 mil into it, we don’t have $40mil raised for cover that cost. Move along turd. No one cares what you have to say
Brian Kolfage: And we don’t build walls at @WeBuildtheWall we fund walls. We are not a construction company. I feel sorry for intellectual disability of understanding our mission which is clearing elaborated on our website
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet about Projects 3 & 4.
Brian Kolfage: @WeBuildtheWall projects 3 and 4 are moving along! @realDonaldTrump briefed on one of them yesterday.
LikeLike
Stillwater:. If projects 3 & 4 are moving ahead then it is possible that work crews are split up. If so then maybe Fisher is going slower on project 2 wall construction on purpose. It really doesn’t matter whether project 2 takes 3 to 4 weeks to build instead of 10 days. The main thing is steady progress every day!
LikeLike
Tweet with a photo from project 1.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump Retweet 👇
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hurry, Hurry, Pelosi!
Oh, you’re drunk again, Pelosi. That figures.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Grandma:. LoL! When is she ever sober?
LikeLike
And,
UK’s Boris Johnson welcomes replacing Obama-era Iran nuclear agreement with ‘Trump deal’
https://www-foxnews-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.foxnews.com/politics/boris-johnson-new-iran-trump-deal.amp?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D#aoh=15790647314108&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Fboris-johnson-new-iran-trump-deal
Excerpt:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview Tuesday that he welcomed replacing the Obama-era Iran nuclear deal with a new agreement negotiated by President Trump.
“If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it and let’s replace it with the Trump deal,” Johnson told BBC, referencing the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
“President Trump is a great deal maker, by his own account and others,” he continued in an interview with BBC Breakfast’s Dan Walker. “Let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead.”
Unfortunately for these guys … “the replacement for JCPOA” would be … nothing at all.
Let’s face it: the Iranians self-styled themselves to be “the Nazi’s,” and they expected all of you to “appease them,” if only because you really didn’t want to believe that they could actually be as bad as they were. And, amazingly enough, most of Europe forgot the entire lesson that they should have learned from Neville. They went for it.
Trump didn’t. Nor should you ever have.
Get over it.
Looks like we are off to a great start to a Soon-to-be- Renewed UK in our bilat with PM Johnson. The month of February is going to be a great month of catching up with Old Britain and Making UK Great Again. (MUKGA)
LikeLiked by 2 people
Troublemaker, I had to laugh as Business Insider goes full crazytown. This is going to hurt.🤣🤣🤣
‘ The UK is abandoning its alliance with Trump as the United States ‘withdraws from its leadership around the world’
https://www.businessinsider.com/uk-abandoning-trump-iran-us-withdraw-leadership-world-qassem-soleiman2020-1
The wankerati going to wanker….
#fakenews
I inherited a big wad. Could someone tell me how much would it take to buy a congressman?
I am not interested in the old technology such as cushy jobs or stock market tips.
I’m talking the new technology – suitcases full of cash.
It should be obvious by now that they are for sale.
I’d like to own one.
/s…or for real? Anyone.
Invest in the US economy and get a bigger wad🇺🇸💸💸💸
I was starting to wonder if id ever disagree with Trump on something. This would be the first. The problem is it won’t be used on just “killers”. Trump of all people should know what levels of abuse the government is capable of.
Apple will probably cry wolf about “protecting privacy” in refusing to assist in unlocking the “devices” owned by the killers. But like other big tech companies, Apple has no qualms about protecting Apple users’ privacy when it suits Apple’s purposes. In reality Apple makes a ton of money from vendors like Google who pay handsomely so their privacy-invading apps can be promoted to iPhone users.
President Trump is right, Apple owes it to the country to assist legitimate authorities solve important crimes, especially when it involves national security. Apple wouldn’t have to do it for free, charge a fat fee if the company wants to, but flat out refusal to help seems at the least unpatriotic.
Let’s assume there actually are any legitimate authorities to trust for this example. Sounds ok if they are asked to unlock a phone and done deal right? The problem is that’s not what they are generally asking.
There was a big deal about this awhile back but essentially government wants full time access to the backdoor, the tool, the hack, call it what you want. They act like apple won’t pick up the phone to help with just one phone. They surely would if it didn’t come with so many strings. Ideally a judge, warrant, and proper law enforcement motivation would precede each unlock.
Just ask Xi for a favour. Unlock assured.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/michael-avenatti-arrested-by-federal-agents-during-disciplinary-hearing
https://www.usatoday.com/documents/6656169-Letter/
Sheesh! 😬 I posted the WRONG meme. Dang!
Moments like these I long for a delete button.
Oh, well, what’s done is done. C’est la vie
I really, really really really wish that meme would go away! 🥺
It is bothering me to no end. 🥺
Arrest the CA State Bar. All of them.
Well, at least he can look forward to CNN offering him a pay raise as a contributor.
Auklet@aukletqd
Condolences to @CNN and @MSNBC
at this difficult time – their favorite presidential prospect just got arrested. Again.
#Avenatti
Jan 14, 2020
It couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. It would be a shame if something bad was to happen to him in prison.
Remember how he said he was going to expose anybody who ever had any business with Trump? The tactics he was using were straight out of Stalinist Russia.
I wonder, will those liberal news anchors that were so in love with him come for conjugal visits with their beloved Creepy Porn Lawyer?
That crowd looks YUGE! God Bless our President!
Trump Retweet
Our President Trump always working for the good…Today he worked another step for World’s Peace in Middle East.
We Love President Trump. He represent us Americans in such an excellent way.
———————————–
Date: January 14, 2020 at 11:41:41 PM EST
Subject: Travel Pool 6 – JBA arrival
AF1 was wheels down at JBA at 11:28 p.m. after an uneventful ride with no visitors.
The White House sent the following while we were in the air:
Today, President Donald J. Trump met with the foreign and water resources ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to discuss progress on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam talks. The President reaffirmed United States support for a cooperative, sustainable, and mutually beneficial agreement among the parties. The President emphasized that the United States wants to see all of these countries thrive and expressed hope that each country will take this opportunity to work together so that future generations may succeed and benefit from critical water resources.
POTUS exited the plane at 11:39 p.m. and motorcade was rolling moments later.
Handing off to in-town pool. Have a good night.
—————————————–end
Trump Retweet
Steyer is a lunatic.
How did the democrat sweepstakes go for who gets the honor of losing to DJT ?
I think they forgot about the sweepstakes as they all were too busy out-lying one another.
From what I gathered from some of the twitters….
>Biden rambled on in space.
>Liawatha and Commie Bernie bickered and snarked like kindergarteners
Steyer overbragged himself to irrelevance.
Amy is looking more like a witch by the second
and Part Time Mayor Petey thinks he is God’s Chosen when he doesn’t even believe in God…go figure.
Another Vomity Hour of the DemonRat Debate has now ended and Good Riddance.
Bring out the Rat Traps and get rid of them.
Just so.🤣
It looked like this –
I have been binge watching the 24 series. After 7 years of programming if they had used what’s going on in DC now the show would be unbelievable. It would be laughed at as Jack Breuer jumping the shark.
True. Alex Jones is having the same problem. Now he has to come up with really wild stuff or all he’s doing is straight news.
Trump Retweet
Where will you be November 3. 2020?
Still Standing with Michael Caputo
Impeachment Eve (Ep. 54)
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/podcast/episode/3c3fcad8/impeachment-eve-ep-54
Michael Caputo|1/13/2020
Topics: Retribution after the bogus Russia Hoax * Roger Stone’s sentencing * Pelosi to deliver articles of impeachment … All that and much, much more hard-hitting political commentary.
https://www.stillstandingpodcast.com/
Trump Retweet
I smell a dismissal of charges….
He seems t be signaling the House contradiction is so blatant and overtly ridiculous that it doesn’t come close to serious….
Luv it, not just cuz it’s a fun Trump story….luv it because it shows so much more than what makes Trump tick….it shows the contagious effect that his nature has on those people he brings in to help him rescue and resuscitate the country we love.
Who does this???
Our flag may have never had such a sincere embrace.
http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/67883cd25aa3753dfee6bef9b5f849d0
I am amazed there have been so many and nobody has watched them.
Positive proof these Dims are dullards. It has taken Jones this long to realize, “Not a snow ball in hell”.
😂👍😍👆🔥💥
Mike the meatball. Just don’t eat it with salt or a big soda.
Muslims running for office in record numbers: report
https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/397158-muslims-running-for-office-in-record-numbers-report
As many as 90 Muslim-American candidates ran for statewide or national office this election cycle
👇
MICHAEL SHERIDAN
@BOOMER4K
12 hours ago, 7 tweets, 3 min read
Yesterday WaPo reported that Burisma was hacked by Russians in a phishing scheme.
The reporter that is breaking this story is @nakashimae ‘
Interesting thread. 👇
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1217121695896567808.html
How cool is that???
It’s so nice to know you’ve got friends out there….friends will come to your aid when you’re hurt, walk in your shoes, loan you cash when you’re broke…..peddle your lies and smear your President when TDS is in it’s most virulent epidemic phase….
…..hey….that’s what friends are for!!!
DISGUSTING: Soaring Number of Young People Who Say Other Countries are Better than the U.S.A.
January 14, 2020
The number of young Americans who think that other countries are better than the U.S. is soaring thanks to our education establishment that has become a force for evil in this country.
https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/disgusting-soaring-number-of-young-people-who-say-other-countries-are-better-than-the-u-s-a/
Democrats: Killing patriotism, one child at a time
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
…All around, children are being taught by union-backed leftist teachers, democratic-socialist loving college professors, leftist-fawning media personalities and the like that America’s founders are racist, and therefore America itself is inherently racist; that America’s government is interventionist and therefore America’s enemies are righteous in their attacks; that freedom of speech is good but some speech is dangerous and must be curtailed; that police target blacks, Republicans hate Hispanics, and Christians and conservatives want to get women out of the business world and back into the kitchen…
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/jan/14/democrats-killing-patriotism-one-child-at-a-time/
Founder of Area 1, firm that alleges Russian hacking of Burisma, is working with 2020 Democrats
https://www-washingtonexaminer-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/founder-of-area-1-firm-that-alleges-russian-hacking-of-burisma-is-working-with-2020-democrats?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQCKAE%3D&fbclid=IwAR11v5n0vrhGRLmJHgtYZ0bTvmBLxYTzbcpULCZ68f3B6I_oRwHWdmypffI#aoh=15790594356442&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.washingtonexaminer.com%2Fopinion%2Ffounder-of-area-1-firm-that-alleges-russian-hacking-of-burisma-is-working-with-2020-democrats
Trump Retweet
